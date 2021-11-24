White Chicks 2 Canceled or Not ? (Updated News)

Is the Second Season of White Chicks Canceled?

After a continuous discussion over the year for the second season of the White Chicks being released. All the fans have very high hopes for the series after season 1being complete. The white chicks were released in the year 2004 and gradually become a very famous film.

After the first part, people were expecting to have a second season as well and after so many years the discussion is still on. And if we refresh some memories this movie was a heart-touching movie and with a beautiful story of Marlon and Shawn.

The actual story of the movie was amazing in every possible way and we just can’t wait for the second season to be This comedy movie had si many funny scenes that this become a complete classic.

Yes, the movie was out 17 years ago but because of it such a high rating it is expected that this movie will come with a sequel. The makers of the movie have been working on this for a long time now however no such official announcements have been made yet. However, let’s see what we have gathered till now about the show and its upcoming season.

Is White Chicks 2 Canceled?

The first part of the movie had earned a total of 113.1 million dollars from the entire movie. And with such a love for the movie, the fans are expecting a season 2.

White Chicks 2 Release Date

The makers of the movie have already shared some hints about the second installment of the movie. And I know we all just can’t keep calm as we are eagerly waiting for the release date of the second part. As of now, no such announcement has been made about the release date but we are expecting it to be released soon.

If the production starts now then we can expect the movie to out be 2022 or 2023 however no such updates have been made yet, We will keep you updated once we get any news about the movie.

White Chicks 2 Cast

As the second season of the movie hasn’t been confirmed yet no official cast has been listed yet, However, if the second season will be out then we are hoping to see Terry Crews and Wayans be in the movie.

As no official announcement has been done yet we are not aware of the entire list yet. But here is the list of characters from the first part of the movie.

Kevin Copeland (by Shawn Wayans )

Marcus Anthony Copeland II (by Marlon Wayans )

Heather Vandergeld( by Jaime King )

Karen Googlestein(by Busy Philipps)

Lisa Anderson by( Jennifer Carpenter)

Tori Willson(by Jessica Cauffiel )

Warren Vandergeld(John Heard )

Megan Vandergeld (by Brittany Daniel )

Latrell Spencer(by Terry Crews )

Has the Movie Been Removed From Netflix?

Yes, This famous comedy movie White Chicks was removed from Netflix And this is not something new for Netflix to have done this also the officials haven’t answered yet about this action.

‘White Chicks 2 Plot

The second season of the movie has not been officially confirmed. However, it is expected that there might be a few changes for the movie to have a sequel. And all the fans are excited to even think about Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans to their skills and go on a new adventure as FBI agents, In the first part of the movie the 2 white females were undercover and trying to solve a kidnapping case.

This second season it is expected that Wayans will be on a different mission, and they conceal themselves to solve the case. And it can be seen that all the producers of the movie are expecting to have a sequel for this fantastic movie.

As fans have been waiting for over a decade now which makes this movie even more interesting to have a sequel.

According to the reports the makers of the movie are working on the storyline and have definitely mentioned that there might be a second season. However, the exact dates have not been announced yet. Till then stay tuned with us to get such amazing updates about your favorite shows.