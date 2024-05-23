Where Is Netflix’s Money Heist Cast Now?

La Casa De Papel, which is worldwide known as Money Heist, released its final season in 2021. It was an original Spanish Drama that ran on the Spanish network Antena 3. But after Netflix acquired the series, it instantly became a blockbuster hit, topping the chart of the most-watched non-English show on Netflix.

Now, the streaming partner released a spinoff prequel, Berlin, in December 2023 for fans. The show revealed the backstory of Berlin, which was played by Pedro Alonso. But viewers of the show want to know where the original cast of Money Heist is after two years. So scroll down and take a look at the interesting lives of these actors!

Úrsula Corberó

The Spanish actress played Tokyo in Money Heist. Her portrayal of a deadly, alluring, and impulsive girl in the show assisted her in achieving recognition worldwide. After this show, she embraced international stardom and was offered the role of Baroness in the third installment of the G.I. Joe film series Snake Eyes, which premiered in 2021.

After this, she also appeared in a Netflix film, Lift which is also based on a heist. In addition, the actress is all set to feature as play agent Rosa Pera in a Netflix miniseries titled, El cuerpo en Ilamas. Along with this, she has also become an activist for feminism and was named as the first Global Ambassador of the NGO Save The Children.

Álvaro Morte

Álvaro Morte, the professional Spanish actor, played the role of Professor in Money Heist, who was the main mastermind behind the mega heist. The actor not only won the hearts of its viewers worldwide but also showcased his versatility by playing this role. In addition, he is not just an actor but also a creative director who runs his own theater company in Madrid.

After the last season of La Casa De Papel, Alvaro played Oscar in the television series El Embarcadero. His big international break came when he got to work on Amazon Prime’s Wheel of Time, which was recently renewed for its third season. His latest horror film, Immaculate, is also scheduled to release this year.

Itziar Ituño

Most popularly known for her role as Inspector Raquel or Lisbon in La Casa De Papel, Itziar is also a native singer in Spain who performs songs in the Basque language. The actress is also a part of three musician bands known as EZ3, Dangiliske, and INGOT, which are popular metal bands.

After starring in Money Heist, she gave her voice to an animation film titled Salvation Has No Name. In 2022, she played the part of Malen Zubiri in a television series called Intimacy. Apart from all this, the actress loves to do engaging activities and has a passion for gardening, which she frequently shares on her Instagram account.

Pedro Alonso

Pedro Alonso portrays the role of smart and intelligent Andrés Berlin de Fonollosa in Money Heist. With his stellar performance in the show, the actor has secured his own prequel series titled, Berlin which is going to be released on 29 December 2024. This spinoff prequel will delve into the backstory and complexities of his character which ultimately remained a secret in the original series.

Apart from Money Heist, he is also known for playing the character of Diego Murquía in the series Grand Hotel and for starring as a journalist turned crime writer in a mystery thriller The Silence of the Marsh. In addition to being an actor, Pedro is also a painter and a writer.

Miguel Herrán

The Spanish actor played the role of Rio in La Casa De Papel. However, he is not widely known just for portraying Rio in Money Heist, he is also loved by viewers for playing the part of Christian Varela Expósito in the Netflix series Elite. After the final season of Money Heist, Miguel was featured as a main lead in the Spanish thriller drama Prison 77.

In this show, he played the character of Manuel. As of now, the actor is continuing his work in the crime genre because he also starred as a young criminal in the Spanish film Sky High. The actor has recently welcomed a child with his girlfriend Celia Pedraza and describes it as the most important chapter of his life.

Jaime Lorente

The Elite actor is widely known for playing the role of Denver in Money Heist and his character is either loved or hated by the viewers. During the filming of the last season, Jaime also played the role of El Cid, who is a military leader in the Spanish historical drama of the same name.

He also played the character of Nano in the Netflix series, Elite. Along with acting, Jaime has a passion for writing and has a published book that contains his poems. He also has a clothing line in the fashion world. Recently, the Spanish actor became a father for the second time by welcoming a kid with his girlfriend Martha Jenica.

Najwa Nimri

The tough and fearless character of Alicia Sierra was played by the Spanish actress Najwa Nimri. Although this character garnered mixed views from the viewers, but the actress became a huge hit in the Spanish industry. She has also starred in Vis a Vis as Zulema Zahir who is an actual heist criminal.

Apart from this, she is also a singer and has her own band named Najwajean which has been releasing songs since the year 1998. Most recently, the actress is all set to return in the spinoff prequel Berlin on Netflix and will also play the main character of Gloria in the second season of Holy Family.

Alba Flores

Alba Flores played the character of Nairobi in Money Heist, and there is no denying the fact that it was the most appreciated character from the whole ensemble. After her brutal death in the show, the viewers were traumatized as they were not going to see the actress again. After her exit from La Casa De Papel, she was cast in Queer You Are, a Spanish series which was released in 2021.

The Spanish actress is also known for playing the part of Saray Vargas in a drama series called Vis a Vis. Along with being an actress, Alba is an ardent advocate for feminism and animal rights. She was also recently involved with Spanish actress Dina Maldonado, after coming out as a Lesbian.

Darko Perić

The most lovable character of Helsinki is played by Darko Perić in Money Heist. His character is introduced in the very first season and joins the group of robbers. He started his professional career as an actor when he starred in a television called Crematorio in the year 2010. He also played the role of Oso in a television series titled Sea of Plastic. He was praised for being an iconic villain in this series. Apart from being an actor, Darko’s Instagram profile shows that he has a love for Basketball and nature.

Esther Acebo

Esther Acebo plays Stockholm, a secretary turned bank robber. Her role became a fan favorite when she changed to become a mint robber. Apart from Money Heist, the actress has only appeared in the film Los Encantados, which was released in 2016. She is also a reporter and presenter who has worked with several Spanish networks. Her social media account clearly depicts that she is an animal lover and prefers to stay in nature.