When Will Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 come out?

It is becoming a norm for Netflix to split its popular series‘ new installments into two parts. And if their strategy were to boost popularity, it surely would be working! Bridgerton Season 3 debuted recently and has taken the world by storm. Gauging the attention of all sorts of audiences, the first part of the 3rd installment has done a good job of setting the story. But it left the plot on a crucial plot twist. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the second part to release. Below, you’ll read more about Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2!

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will premiere on June 13, 2024. It will consist of four episodes, which will wrap up Polin’s story! Will Penelope accept the spontaneous proposal? We’ll find out in mid-June.

The streaming site has been extra generous, because they have also revealed the titles for the episodes of the second part. They are:

Episode 5: Tick Tock

Episode 6: Romancing Mister Bridgerton

Episode 7: Joining of Hands

Episode 8: Into the Light

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Story

Colin might have managed to win over Penelope with the carriage scene. However, he has yet to discover that Penelope is the notorious Lady Whistledown. So, it is predictable that he will make this shocking discovery in the second part. His reaction will be be pivotal to the story because Lady Whistledown has been behind several rumors which directly trace back to Colin’s own family members.

Aside from our beloved ‘Polin’, there are many other budding relationships that have received tremendous attention from the viewers. On the top is the new romance between Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli). And the gossip tells us that there’s a huge possibility of another Bridgerton walking down the aisle. The fame that the two characters are receiving is partly because of the ill fate that the two will share soon. But that’s the plot of a different season!

Turning back to our favorite duo, Kate and Anthony, well, there’s nothing but good news for their fans! So, don’t forget to tune in for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, as it has quite a few interesting subplots.

We are still waiting for Netflix to release a teaser that will give us a glimpse into the second season’s events. Well, that was everything you needed to know about Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2. For more information, remember to bookmark this page!