What will happen to Amber Heard if she loses the defamation trial with Johnny Depp

One of the most famous and highly followed defamation trial will finally end on May 27, 2022. Yes, you guess it right! We’re talking about the world-famous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case that is currently going on in Virginia.

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which began weeks ago with accusations and secrets uncovering, is now up to a Virginia jury to decide. The jury will decide whether either party is liable for millions in damages. The jury will hear closing arguments on May 27.

The jury will also decide if Heard should stand trial for millions in damages after she characterized herself as a “public figure that represents domestic abuse” in an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018. Recently, the Aquaman star took to her IG handle and expressed herself regarding the Depp defamation case.

If Depp wins the lawsuit against defamation trial, what will happen?

If Depp wins the lawsuit against defamation trial, it will send an important message that would make others want to follow Heard’s example. Every time a defamation lawsuit succeeds, it chills the expression of ideas. The fear of their world comes crashing down has always held victims back from speaking out against institutions, entities, or people in power,” Halim Dhanidina, a former California judge and criminal defense attorney, told the New York Post.

Does Amber Heard have a chance of going to jail?

Heard is not at risk of jail time since she faces no criminal charges, only civil lawsuits.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an opinion piece she wrote in an English newspaper. He claims that the piece severely damaged his reputation and career. As well as cost him tens of millions of dollars.

She also filed a $100 million defamation countersuit, alleging that Depp was leading a “smear campaign” to ruin her life. Additionally, she claims that he is assaulting her dozens of times. She is doing this in response to the actor’s claim that she is the abusive one in their relationship.

A source close to Heard’s legal team says there is a possibility that the jury will decide neither awarding Depp nor Heard damages in this trial.

Heard would be entitled to recover her legal fees from Depp even if she did not have to answer Depp’s case.

It has been a busy month in a Fairfax County Courthouse as jurors decide who deserves damages for the turbulent relationship between Depp and Heard – who began dating in 2012, were married for 15 months, and divorced in 2016.

Trial proceedings will resume on May 16 following a one-week break, with closing arguments scheduled for May 27. So, let us wait and see how things turn out for both of them this time. However, we hope that things turn out good for our beloved Captain Jack Sparrow.

