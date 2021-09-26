Johnny Depp Addresses Cancel Culture ‘No One Is Safe’

During a lengthy rant at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Johnny Depp said that cancel culture is out of hand. He further added that he too has been a victim of this.

According to a story, the actor, who stepped down from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film after losing a domestic assault-related libel lawsuit, warned that no one is safe from cancel culture. He urged everyone to stand for themselves and not believe in everything they see on the news. He asked people to try and understand a story from all aspects. Rather than judging and giving out a verdict against the victim.

At a press conference for the festival, he said: “It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe.”

Depp, who is at the festival to receive the honorary Donostia Award, went on and said the following. “It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgment based on what essentially amounts to polluted air.”

The actor added: “It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Sadly at a certain point, they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”

Johnny Depp Legal Case With The Sun

All of his these sentences were a reference to how he is being treated after his case with UK newspaper The Sun who referred to him as wife-beater in one of their article. However, he lost that case. As The Sun was allowed to use this kind of term for artistic purposes. This for the actor was shocking. And this is why at the festival he asked people to stand up for each other so that injustice doesn’t continue.

Consequence of Losing the Case

As a result of his defeat in the case, Warner Bros decided not to work with Johnny Depp. They removed him from their latest movie, Fantastic Beasts. Not only this, but he has now filed a case against his ex-wife. Johnny Depp has filed a defamation case against Amber Heard which will be facing trials next year in the US.

All of this has resulted in the actor not being invited to parties and removed from movies. Except for the San Sebastian Film Festival that respected and supported the actor enough to invite him as well as bestow him with an award. Even after all of this controversial news, the actor still has a large fan base who are always happy to see him.