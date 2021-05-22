Fantastic Beasts 3- The Threequel that Will Blow away your Minds

Get ready to go back into the Wizarding World and rejoin Newt Scamander and his mates to continue Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Yes, that’s right! Fantastic Beasts has not only gotten renewed for a threequel, but the shooting for it has also begun. And so, hold tight as we share with you all the details. We have regarding this upcoming movie, aka Fantastic Beasts 3.

What is the release date for Fantastic Beasts 3?

The team for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 has managed to change dates a couple of times. The movie was supposed to come out on November 12th, 2021. But, it was announced in November 2020 that the date had pushed it back to July 15th, 2022. This means it will have been more than three years since The Crimes of Grindelwald debuted in theatres. That’s pretty much longer than the two years between the first two Fantastic Beasts films.

One reason for the movie being released late in the first place is that the production team needed more time. They needed this time to prepare everything. So, that shooting could go smoothly, and the result would be a threequel better than the previous two versions. This was the first date regarding its release, had to be a much later one, i.e., 12th November 2021.

The next reason was the main reason for changing the dates and causing the movie to eventually release 8 months later. This reason involves Covid 19, which brought a global pandemic that involved everyone staying at home and away from outside human contact.

Filming of Fantastic Beasts 3

Shooting on Fantastic Beasts 3 was supposed to begin in July 2019. However, it got delayed because the production needed more time to ensure that the artistry was perfect. Then came a delay, once again in March 2020, because of the pandemic. From that point forward, the film has confronted a progression of difficulties, including a reaction against Harry Potter copyist J.K. Rowling for her transphobic remarks. The film finally started shooting in September 2020 once again, and only a couple of brief months after this, Johnny Depp left the film. This was due to his continuous fights in court with Amber Heard. This entire fight resulted in Johnny Depp bidding goodbye to the movie.

Moreover, following the critical and commercial failure of The Crimes of Grindelwald, Warner Bros. seemed to admit that the Fantastic Beasts 3 plot needed some additional work. The writers Steve Kloves and J.K. Rowling have a fabulous vision about where they need to take the story, and it’s truly energizing. In addition to this, there’s still a lot of involvement behind the camera, as chief David Yates coordinates his seventh wizarding film, following four Harry Potter films and the initial two Fantastic Beasts films.

Cast

Grindelwald is the most significant transition. Due to a legal battle, Johnny Depp has stepped down from the movie. Mads Mikkelsen will be playing Johnny Depp’s role, aka Gellert Grindelwald. Hid addition to the main cast is undoubtedly the most exciting casting news we have heard of yet. Mikkelsen has a history of portraying legendary villains, appearing in three seasons of Hannibal and Casino Royale as Bond villain Le Chiffre. Besides this, other cast members include:

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

Alison Sudol as Queenie

Katherine Waterstone Tina

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone

Jude Law as Dumbledore

Jessica Williams as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks

Fantastic Beasts 3 Trailer

Due to the repeating delays, development is still in its early stages. Hence, a complete Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer is possibly a little far off. Moreover, the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them teaser was released in December 2015, 11 months before its release date. However, we’re not expecting anything new anytime soon. This is because we think that Fantastic Beasts 3 will follow a similar pattern to Fantastic Beasts 2. So, this ultimately means that a teaser will most likely release in September/August 2021, followed by a full trailer later that year. Although, we do have our fingers crossed, hoping that the wait won’t be too long and a teaser will be released soon.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Plot

We know little about the plot at this moment. Although, we do realize that Newt Scamander’s story won’t be settled in Fantastic Beasts 3.

According to us, the plot will explicitly pave the way to the Wizarding World’s cooperation in World War II, as alluded to in the past film The Crimes of Grindelwald. Gellert Grindelwald, a dim wizard of the incredible force, has taken Credence Barebone (also known as Aurelius Dumbledore) under his destructive wing, will appear in the film as the villain.

In the previous version, we met a youthful Albus Dumbledore and discovered that he had made a mysterious blood settlement with Grindelwald, keeping the two wizards from hurting one another. If Jude Law repeats his job as youthful Albus in this film, Dumbledore putting in lots of effort to break the agreement has all the earmarks of being a potential plot string.

There will also be a massive fight between Newt Scamander and Gellert Grindelwald, which we are sure you are really looking forward to. This fight is sure to blow your minds away. If you have any doubt regarding the fight, Mads Mikkelsen has confirmed it in a recent interview.

We do realize that the film will head out to new pieces of the Wizarding World. Following the accomplishment of the initial two movies, which were set in New York and Paris, individually, the film will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The time period in Fantastic Beasts 3

We are also trying to predict the time the movie will take place. So, we have come up with the following theory. Both Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Crimes of Grindelwald were set in 1927. However, given that the following three movies would cover the following 18 years to get us to 1945, it’s safe to say there will be a critical time bounce in the upcoming third film. We trust the Fantastic Beasts 3 plot will begin moving things along and pursuing the prequel adventure’s possible decision.

Final Verdict-

We have got some happy news for you that we can’t wait to share. So before saying you all goodbye, we are excited to share that Fantastic Beasts will not only have a part 3 but a part 4 and 5 as well. This means that you all can look forward to a couple more years of the wizarding world. Continue checking our space to find more updates about Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.