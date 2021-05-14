Gotham Season 6 Is Cancelled or Renewed?

On September 22, 2014, the American action crime series Gotham was released and managed to win the hearts of many viewers. The show’s executive producers are Ben Edlund, John Stephens, Danny Cannon, Bruno Heller, and Ken Woodruff. Warner Brothers own the distribution rights. All the people involved in the creation of the series deserve appreciation. The series followed Jim Gordon as the detective in the Gotham City police department. And Bruce Wayne (later ‘batman’) as the victim of a crime on the 26th of June. The most recent season of the series, i.e., Season 5, finally turned Bruce into Batman. Now, fans are yearning to see what happens next in Bruce’s journey. Since the sixth season of Gotham is in such high demand, will the producers comply? Will Gotham Season 6 premiere? Or is it something that fans will always want but never get? Keep on reading to find out the answers to all your questions regarding Gotham Season 6

Gotham, which premiered in fall 2014, was one of FOX’s highest-rated dramas for a long time. However, live attendance has dropped significantly in recent years. Nevertheless, Gotham has a devoted fanbase, which was overjoyed when FOX decided to give the series a proper finale rather than canceled it on a cliffhanger has done with so many other shows. So the question remains will there be a season 6 for the DC Comics-based series or not?

What is the plot of Gotham?

Gotham tells the story of the origin of the DC world; it births some of the most popular DC superheroes and villains. It features the story of James Gordon trying to restore peace in the city of Gotham and Bruce Waynes transitioning into Batman. The series starts with James trying to solve the murder of two of the city’s most important people- billionaires Thomas and Martha Waynes (i.e., the parents of Bruce Waynes).

In doing so, he will come across some of the most infamous villains of Gotham. The crime series mostly follows the rise of James through the Gotham City Police Department. While also focusing on the friendship that develops between him and the young heir of the Wayne fortune, Bruce. This friendship plays a key role in transforming Bruce into DC’s most popular superhero-Batman.

Will there be Gotham Season 6?

The fifth season of Gotham consisted of only 12 episodes, which were a lot less- almost half of the number of episodes in the past 22-episode seasons. Though this was still better than the show ending on the fourth season with many unfinished stories with Lee Thompkins bleeding out from knife wounds, Selina Kyle shot in the stomach and turned Gotham city into a lawless wasteland.

Fans do want more episodes. But, unfortunately, this will not be happening as in May 2018. Before the finale of season 4, Fox announced that Gotham would end with the fifth and final season to wrap up all the show’s loose ends. Thus, the chances of Gotham season 6 releasing are close to zero. This is quite devastating for fans as they want to know what will happen now that Bruce has transitioned into Batman. What evils await him?

Even though many shows are put to sleep only to be revived later, Gotham has fewer chances of being one of them. From Fox and the creators themselves, there has been no talk about there being a season 6 since season 5 was planned from the very start to conclude the series. No teasers have been given on any other follow-up shows or spinoffs. It is heard that the creator of Gotham, Bruno Heller, is working on Pennyworth. A show that focuses on the origin story of Alfred Thaddeus Crane Pennyworth, the loyal butler of Master Bruce. However, there is no intent to connect the two shows as of yet. So it’s safe to say that, unfortunately for Gotham, this is truly the end.

Is this really the end of Gotham?

Why is Season 6 of Gotham unlikely to release?

Played out the No Man’s Land story in Season 5 of Gotham. And fans were finally able to see Jim Gordon evolve into what he has been portrayed as in the DC comics- a lawman with a mustache and Bruce Wayne also, at last, transitioned into Batman. So orchestrated season 5 to complete almost all stories of Gotham, which does not leave a lot of room for the revival of the show. Even though Donal Logue, who plays Harvey Bullock on the show, stated a few months back that the cast might be open to it at some point. It is, however, complicated for us to picture a future of the show that makes sense.

Gotham cannot use the names ‘Batman’ and ‘Joker,’ courtesy of Warner Bros. Studio mandates. Additionally, everyone was always aware that Gotham was never designed to be a series that focused on Batman. This certainly does not mean that Bruce Wayne was not the main character of the series. That being said, Gotham was always designed to focus more on the chronicles of Jim Gordon’s journey. And it remains as his show till the very last season. Batman’s story might just be beginning, but it has no place in the future of Gotham.

What to watch now that Gotham has ended?

We understand that after Gotham, all of its fans will be looking for some Bat-action. Well, we have some news that might cheer you up. Minorly saw the young Bruce Wayne in “Joker,” but will see his actual return in the DCEU movie “The Batman”. Other than this, the DC universal series “Titans” also continues to show Bruce Wayne. CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths’ ‘ crossover will show an older version and will also feature Arrowverse hero ‘Batwoman.’ The aforementioned “Pennyworth” had a season 2 released in 2020. Lastly, Batman will appear in the adult animated series based on Harley Quinn from the DC Universe.