What is Una Healy Net Worth in 2022?

Una Healy is a famous Irish singer. Her full name is Una Theresa Imogene Healy. She was born on October 10, 1981, and is currently 41 years old. Her home country is Ireland, and was born in the town of Thurles in County Tipperary. She was born to parents Anne Healy and John Healy and has an elder sister Dierdre Healy with whom she has a loving relationship. Everyone is curious to know about Una Healy net worth. Read more to know about Una Healy net worth.

She comes from a musical background and is the niece of the extremely popular Irish country singer Declan Nerney. She is also related to the Irish track and field athlete, Paul Hession.

Una Healy Career

At the mere age of 9, Una Healy became an All-Ireland champion swimmer. However a the age of 13, she gave up the athletic dream and lifestyle and endeavored deeper into her musical strengths. She decided to take her mom’s guitar and taught herself how to play. She soon also began songwriting. After finishing her high school education, she worked as a medical secretary for a year and decided to pursue nursing. She also took up a teaching job at Mary Immaculate College. She finally decided to build her career as a musician at the age of 23.

When she started her musical career, she first did small gigs at clubs, pubs, and live band sessions. She also did some gigs as a backup singer for big-name artists at international competitions like Eurovision. Soon she built up her name in her native country as an indie solo artist. She released many self-produced songs like “Had It with Today”, “So Long”, “Raider of My Sleep,” and “I Love You” in her first extended play in 2006.

Even though she had gained a name in the country as a local artist, Healy wanted more than nothing to break through in the music industry. With this drive and ambition, she went to London, where she auditioned to be a part of the group The Saturdays.

Luckily Healy passed the audition and thus began her glamorous life. She became one of the five members of the group The Saturdays in 2007. The group then went on to produce hits and break many records. The groups topped numerous charts and got several awards. They also went on tours and even had a reality show series on them. They were easily the leading girl group in Ireland.

Apart from the group activities, she also had her own television show. She also joined the panel for a sports reality television program alongside other famous personalities. She also later took part in a diving competition as a contestant. She also had the golden opportunity to host an award show.

Healy then went on to release many solo albums and collaborate with other musicians. She was soon asked to judge two seasons of The Voice of Ireland and took an active role in the show.

Healy now not only hosts a successful radio show but has also released her shoewear collection.

Shivon Zilis Net Worth – 36 year-old Mother of Elon Musks’ Twins

Una Healy Personal Life

Healy is currently not in a relationship. She was married to Rugby Union fullback Ben Foden on June 30, 2012. The wedding took place in Ireland. Ben is a player for Rugby United New York (RUNY). The couple had two children during the duration of their marriage. The first child is their daughter Aoife, who was born in 2012. Their second child is a son who was named Tadhg was born in 2015. The couple, unfortunately, split in July 2018 and went their separate ways.

Soon later, in December 2018, she confirmed through an Instagram post that she was now in a relationship with David Breen, who was a Limerick hurler. He was the center forward and captain of the Limerick senior team. However, they broke up in December 2021. Continue reading to know Una Healy net worth.

King Charles Net Worth 2022

Una Healy Net Worth

According to sources, Una Healy net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. The main source of her generous income is her profession and her career as a musician and a television personality. Because of her fame and popularity, she is one of the leading celebrities in the Irish circle and is extremely influential in the country. Because of this, she is able to afford her luxurious and high-end lifestyle.

She has also made quite a few bucks by being involved in sports and endorsing the famous athleisure brand ‘Reebok.’ With her background in athletics, she is also often repping the gym chain Fitness First. Now you know Una Healy net worth!

Alexandra Daddario’s Husband Andrew Form Net Worth is 30$ Million

Kelsey Asbille Net Worth

Kourtney Kardashian Net Worth, is she the Richest among all Kardashian Sisters?