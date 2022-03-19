Virgin River Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, News, Plot

Virgin River Season 4 will be available on Netflix and that is good news for the Virgin River fans. Virgin River is a romantic drama that is based on a novel that shares the same title by Robyn Carr. Season 4 will be all about a mixture of Gilmore Girls and Friday Night Lights just like its previous season. Even though the official share viewing statistics are not shared by Netflix, it is pretty clear that the series is very popular and this is the reason why not only Season 4 will be but there will be a fifth season of the series too. According to reporting, the filming of Virgin River Season 4 began in july 2021 which is just weeks after the third season was released.

Even though there is no official announcement regarding the release date of Virgin River Season 4, one could expect to see the debut of Season 4 somewhere in mid-2022. There is hope for many more seasons because even the book on which this series is based adds up to 25 books. In addition to that, the third season of the series has consistently and immediately topped the Netflix charts. It is believed that Season 4 will consist of 12 episodes rather than the usual ten episodes.

Virgin River Trailer

Currently, the trailer of Season 4 is not available. However, the fans can expect to see a trailer drop in the near future.

Virgin River Season 4: Casts

The cast of Virgin River Season 4 will include Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Time Matheson as Doc Mullins, Alexandra as Melinda and Benjamin as Dan Brady. The new crew members who will be joining Season 4 are still not mentioned. However, two new cast members who are confirmed in Season 4 are Kai Bradbury who appeared at the end of the third season and he will be playing the role of Denny Cuttler, the long-lost grandson of Doc. Another addition in the cast is Mark Ghanime who will be the new doctor in the town and will be playing the role of Dr Cameron Hayek and it is believed his character will spark some fire in Virgin River for sure.

Virgin River Season Four Plot

The third season of Virgin River ended with plenty of cliffhangers and this is particularly true for Preacher who was poisoned by a former friend. In addition to that, there is also a cliffhanger surrounding Mel and Jack who are dealing with thoughts after knowing that Mel is pregnant. It is still unclear who the father of the child was. On the other hand, Lizzie has broken up with Ricky and went back to her ex-boyfriend. Other cliffhangers include the fact that Brady was arrested and Charmain and Todd have threatened Jack with a custody battle and then, there is Hope who is in the hospital after suffering a brain injury in an accident.

Virgin River Season 4 will be clearing this cliffhanger for sure and one can see the emergence of new storylines from these cliffhangers. It is expected that in Season 4 Ricky will make a decision about enlisting and he might leave both Virgin River and Lizzie behind. Then, the viewers will see Mel and Jack struggling with pregnancy. Season 4 will be a roller coaster ride from the start for sure. Also, one can expect to see back Hope. Previously, she could not continue shooting for the series because of the pandemic restrictions. Another spoiler is that a friendship will bloom between Hope and Muriel.