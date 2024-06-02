Virgin River Cast then and Now

Virgin River, which released its fifth season on Netflix on September 7, 2023, has been renewed for a sixth season. The American drama series is based on a group of people who live in a small town but have to deal with some pretty big issues, such as drug peddlers in their neighborhood.

The characters in this series also have some passionate love triangles, which they also have to deal with. But while watching Season 5 of Virgin River, you might have wondered what the show’s actors are doing right now or in which shows have they appeared previously. So, scroll down as we have got you covered with all the details about the Virgin River’s cast!!

Martin Henderson

Jack Sheridan, the most-loved bar owner and a Marine veteran in the show is played by Martin Henderson. For the fellow residents in his local area, he is seen as a confident and friendly personality as he neglects his problems to solve theirs. Apart from being in Virgin River, Martin has also portrayed the character of Dr. Nathan Riggs in the widely acclaimed show Grey’s Anatomy. The New Zealand-born actor has also played the role of adult film producer Wayne in the film X, which was released in 2022. Currently, the actor is enjoying his semi-regular cooking which can be clearly seen from his official Instagram account.

Alexandra Breckenridge

Melinda Mel Monroe, the nurse practitioner and the midwife from the city of Los Angeles, is played by the renowned actress Alexandra Breckenridge. The character of Mel goes to the town of Virgin River to mend her broken heart after she gets separated from her husband and loses her baby. After her arrival, she quickly feels a connection between him and Jack. Apart from this show, the Big Fat Liar actress has also played the role of Sophie in the hit show, This Is Us. Most recently, she appeared as Jessie Anderson in the Zombie show, The Walking Dead. Alongside this, she is also a skilled photographer who likes to capture the cities and you can see her photos on her official website.

Annette O’Toole

The official leader of the town of Virgin River, Hope McCrea, is played by Annette O’Toole. She portrays the character of the Mayor of the town who can do anything to protect her city and the people who live in it. However, in the show, she suffers a traumatic brain injury after a car accident. In addition to this, Annette has also appeared as Lana Lang in Superman III. She has also portrayed Martha Kent in the show for seasons 2 to 6, with guest appearances in later seasons., Smallville, which ran for a total of eight seasons. Apart from being an actress, she is also a very versatile singer and songwriter.

Keith MacKechnie

The character of Jack’s friend Nick, who is a business investor and is also a B&B owner is played by Keith MacKechnie. Previously, Keith appeared as Dennis in the popular show Gilmore Girls and was also featured in The Twilight Zone, 7th Heaven, and Desperate Housewives. He has also been praised for his role as a delivery boy in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Before starting his acting career, Keith was a camera operator in the Hollywood industry.

Colin Lawrence

Another close friend of Jack, named John, who is a Preacher in Virgin River and a former US Marine, is played by Colin Lawrence. During his time in the town, he also works at Jack’s bar and eventually becomes a co-owner. In the most recent Season 5, he embarks on a journey to find true love, which means the viewers are able to see a completely different side of him. Apart from this, Colin has recently made his appearance as Coach Clayton in Riverdale. He has also been featured in Battlestar Galactica, which is a 2004 television series.

Tim Matheson

Dr. Vernon Doc Mullins, who is the medical provider in the small town of Virgin River and was the husband of Hope, is portrayed by Tim Matheson. When Mel Monroe arrives in the town, he hires her to work alongside him but is hesitant to do so in the beginning. Also, the veteran actor has played the role of a doctor in Hart of Dixie. He starred in the show as Dr.Brick Breeland alongside Rachel Bilson.

Benjamin Hollingsworth

The Canadian actor plays the character of Daniel Brady, who is also a veteran who lives in the local neighborhood of Virgin River. The character of Dan is the one who finds it very difficult to adjust to normal life after he returns to civilian life from his duty. Prior to appearing in Virgin River, he played the role of Quinn in Once Upon a Time. Furthermore, he has played the role of David Duchovny in the hit film The Joneses. But the actor is most commonly known for his part in the CBS television series Code Black.

Teryl Rothery

The stage Canadian actress is seen in Virgin River as Muriel Saint Claire. She is the only woman in the show who is interested in Mayor Hope’s husband, Doc. Before appearing on this show, she was also featured as Dr. Janet Fraiser in the blockbuster television series Stargate SG-1. Further, the actress played the part of Grace Sherman in Cedar Cove and Jean Loring, the lawyer in Arrow, which ran for two seasons. Most recently, she has appeared in Upload as Dawn Kannerman.

Lauren Hammersley

Lauren Hammersley plays Charmaine Roberts, the girl Jack was in a relationship with at the beginning of the series. However, Jack breaks up with her when Mel Monroe arrives in the town of Virgin River. Prior to this show, Lauren also appeared on the BBC America series Orphan Black. The Canadian actress has been featured as Lisa Mason on the CBC sitcom Mr. D.

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey

Ricky Sudder, the aspiring Marine and the lovable busboy is played by Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey. However, his character was finished in Virgin River Season 4 because he achieves his goal of becoming a Marine at the end of Season 4. However, during an interview with Express, he stated that he desires to be back on the show. In addition, the Canadian actor has also appeared in the film The Art of Racing in the Rain, which was released in 2019. He also made a brief appearance in the film, Wonder. Most recently, he has made an appearance in the Canadian series Game On.

Kai Bradbury

The character of Daniel Denny Cutler, the grandson of Dr. Vernon Doc Mullins is played by Kai Bradbury. However, his character is added later to the show because Doc and his wife didn’t know that they had a grandson in the very beginning. Apart from being in Virgin River, the Vancouver-born boy started his professional journey by appearing in local theatre shows. Later, he got a small role in the hit series, The Boys, where he plays the character of Kimoko’s lost brother. He has also been featured in The Terror: Infamy and Supernatural.

Zibby Allen

The American actress portrays the character of Jack’s sister, Brie Sheridan in Virgin River. She arrives in the town when she gets the news that his brother has been shot. Brie is also a smart lawyer by profession in the show who finds her peace in the small town of Virgin River. Apart from this, Zibby has also appeared as Nurse Zibby in the television series Grey’s Anatomy and has portrayed the character of a mother in The Good Doctor.

Mark Ghanimé

Dr. Cameron Hayek, the new medical professional in the town of Virgin River is played by Mark Ghanimé. Now, Mel and Doc are not just two doctors who serve the people of this small town. Cameron arrives in the town when the Mayor’s husband realizes that he has some serious issues with his eyes so he needs somebody. He has made an appearance as Major Sergio Ballesteros in the show, Helix and has also portrayed a stranger in The Age of Adaline. Most recently, he appeared in CW’s historical drama Reign as Don Carlos.

Sarah Dugdale

The character of Lizzie, a troubled teenager who arrives in the town of Virgin River with her aunt, is played by Sarah Dugdale. Her aunt takes her to this small town in order to move her away from the city of Los Angeles, which has an adverse effect on her life. Initially, Lizzie is very rebellious and wants to go back, but in the end, she falls in love with the people of Virgin River. Before this show, Sarah appeared in Sugar Babies, The College Admissions Scandal, The Bad Seed, and Death of a Cheerleader.

Christina Jastrzembska

The popular actress plays Lydie in Virgin River. She is also Ricky Sudder’s grandmother and joins Mayor Hope’s sewing circle. But prior to appearing in Virgin River, Christina Jastrzembska portrayed Bella’s granny in The Twilight Saga: New Moon, and her character was widely acclaimed. She has also been featured in Cheating Fate, The Spiral Staircase, and Rufus.