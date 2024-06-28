20+ Vintage Photos of Celebrity Weddings

The personal lives of celebrities become the center of attraction when they enter the entertainment industry, and this was also the position in the old days of Hollywood. When celebrities started getting fame and recognition back then, their fans became interested in their relationships and weddings. Though some of these relationships and marriages did not last for a long time, but they intrigued people to a greater extent. So, here is a list of 65 vintage celebrity weddings that took place back in the years and their photos!!

Cedric Gibbons and Dolores Del Rio

Dolores Del Rio and Cedric Gibbons made a lovely couple. The celebrities got married in the year 1930 when Dolores entered the entertainment industry and became a star. However, after staying together for over a decade they got divorced.

May Britt and Sammy Davis Jr.

The vintage couple, Sammy Davis Jr. and May Britt got married to each other in 1960 and were good companions of each other. The couple also raised a toast for each other at their reception party. However, after becoming a part of each other lives, they split up in 1968.

Lew Ayres and Ginger Rogers

The spectacular couple connected to each other after meeting in the year 1933 while they were filming, Bet On Love. A year later, they tied the knot with each other in a luxurious ceremony. But, the couple called it quits in the year 1940, just after 6 years.

Antony Armstrong Jones and Princess Margaret

The celebrity couple who was the talk of the town in the 60s was Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong Jones. They got married in 1960 in the same church in Westminster Abbey in which Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip tied the knot. The wedding of the Queen and Prince took place thirteen years before their wedding.

Peter Lindstrom and Ingrid Bergman

The wedding of these two celebrities was quite a public affair. Peter and Ingrid got married in the year 1937 in a sophisticated ceremony after meeting in 1933. In the ceremony, the actress wore a subtle silk gown along with a veil. But, the celebrity couple divorced in 1950.

John William McDonald and Eartha Kitt

The couple welcomed one kid together during their marriage after they got married in the year 1960. Eartha and John tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony which was held at the house of Eartha. However, the celebrity couple called it quits just after four years.

Maria Montez and Jean-Pierre Aumont

Maria Montez was an actress who married twice during her lifetime. After getting divorced from her first husband, she married Jean-Pierre Aumont in the year 1943. At that time, her wedding gown which also included a hooded veil became very popular. The couple welcomed their daughter into this world in 1946. Finally, they stayed together until the death of Maria in 1951.

Barbara Ann Cole and Frank Robinson

Frank Robinson and Barbara Ann Cole’s relationship was much of a secret. They did not come out in public as a couple until their engagement in 1961. Further, they got married in the same year in a close-knit wedding ceremony which was held at their home.

Elaine Plaines and Bill Robinson

The couple who stayed together in love until the death of Bill Robinson in 1949 tied the knot in 1944. They met each other when Bill and his second wife filed for divorce in the year 1943. Soon the next year, the couple vowed to stay together in an intimate wedding ceremony.

William Marshall and Ginger Rogers

The celebrity who always caught the limelight because of her romantic relationships is Ginger Rogers. She got married for the fifth time to William Marshall in 1961. The wedding ceremony was attended by their friends and family. It was one of those vintage weddings which became the talk of the town.

Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart

The high-profile couple had a 25-year-age gap but proved that it doesn’t matter when you are in love. They met each other in 1944 while filming, To Have And Have Not. Further, they fell in love with each other though Humphrey was already married. Despite this, they got married in the year 1945 in Ohio.

Ted White and Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin and Ted White were the controversial couple of their time. They got married to each other in the year 1961 when Aretha was only 19 years old. Also, at that time, Ted White was serving as her manager. However, the lovely couple got separated in 1969.

Adam Clayton Powell Jr and Hazel Scott

The wedding of Hazel Scott and Adam Clayton was the biggest ceremony in NYC. They got married to each other in 1945 in a church ceremony. After this, they held a grand reception party in which Hazel wore a dazzling white gown. However, the couple officially got divorced in 1960 but started living separately in 1957.

Peter Pock and Nancy Kwan

The celebrity couple who had the simplest wedding ceremony got married in the year 1962. They tied the knot in a registrar’s office in London and also welcomed a son after their marriage. But they called it quits after six years in the year 1968.

John Agar and Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple was everyone’s sweetheart. She made headlines when she got married to John Agar in the year 1945. The couple held their wedding ceremony in a church in Los Angeles. Also, Shirley’s silk wedding dress with pearls became very popular.

Princess Sophia and Don Juan Carlos

The royal wedding which struck in everyone’s mind was held in the year 1962. Don Juan Carlos of Spain and Princess Sophia of Greece and Denmark got married to each other in Athens. Many royals around the world attended the luxurious wedding ceremony.

Vincente Minnelli and Judy Garland

The lovely couple is known for falling in love while working together. Vincente and Judy met each other while filming, Meet Me In St. Louis and felt a romantic spark. They got married in the year 1945 in a close-knit wedding ceremony. After this, they welcomed their daughter into this world.

Felicia Ferr and Jack Lemmon

The wedding ceremony of Felicia Ferr and Jack Lemmon was one of the biggest in Hollywood. The couple married each other in 1962 in a traditional Parisian ceremony. In the ceremony, Felicia wore a subtle and classy one-piece, along with her hair tied in a bun. However, their love existed until the death of Jack in 2001.

William Grant Sherry and Bette Davis

The vintage dress of Bette Davis at her third wedding took everyone’s minds off. She got married for the third time to William Grant Sherry in the year 1945, after divorcing her second husband. In the Californian ceremony, she wore a suit paired with a classy hat and changed the tradition of wearing gowns at a wedding.

Christine Kaufmann and Tony Curtis

Tony Curtis was one of those prominent figures who was known for his love life. The actor married Christine Kaufmann in the year 1963 when his divorce from his first wife was validated. The couple got married in a ceremony which was held in Las Vegas.

Rachel Isum and Jackie Robinson

The wedding attires of Rachel and Jackie swoon away their fans. The couple got married to each other in a church ceremony in the year 1946. The groom wore a tuxedo and the bride wore a white gown along with a veil. However, the death of Jackie Robinson in 1972 parted their ways.

Barbara Jordan and Frank Budd

The couple who made headlines due to their personal lives married in 1963. They tied the knot in the same year that Frank also changed his sport to Football. Frank Budd was involved in track and field, specifically sprinting. However, after staying together for a long time, Frank’s death in 2014 cut short their time together.

Jo Bouillon and Josephine Baker

Josephine Baker stunned the audience when she got married for the fourth time. She tied the knot with Jo Bouillon in a church ceremony in Paris in the year 1947. In the ceremony, she wore a feathered hat which caught everyone’s attention. After their marriage, the couple adopted twelve children but ultimately parted ways in 1961.

Allen Ludden and Betty White

Betty White and Allen Ludden’s relationship showed what true love is. The couple got married to each other in 1963, after Betty’s divorce from her second husband. They exchanged vows in Las Vegas in a lavish ceremony. But their love life was shortened due to Allen’s death in the year 1981.

Philip Mountbatten and Princess Elizabeth

The wedding of the high-profile couple is the most remembered because, at that time, war was going on in the UK. Philip and Elizabeth tied the knot in the year 1947 and are still together. For the wedding, the Princess wore an ivory gown decorated with pearls.

Edith Mack Hirsch and Desi Arnaz

The romantic relationship of Desi Arnaz and Edith Mack did not gain much of a spotlight. But their wedding was not the same. The couple got married to each other in the year 1963. The ceremony took place at a Las Vegas hotel which was attended by many people. However, their journey together was cut short by Edith’s death in 1985.

David Alfred Sebastian and Carmen Miranda

The celebrities had a simple wedding ceremony which was attended by their close friends and family. David and Carmen exchanged vows in the year 1947, in which the bride wore a simple belted dress paired up with a headband. However, their ways were parted when Carmen Miranda died in 1955.

Vera Day and Terry O’Neil

The couple who garnered most of the attention due to their romantic relationship, got married to each other in a simple ceremony. Terry and Vera tied the know in a Registrar’s office in London in 1963. But their marriage couldn’t last long and they split up in 1976.

Maria Hawkins and Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole and Maria Hawkins have helped each other in every way. The couple got married in the year 1948 and their wedding reception was one of the most talked about events. They cut a five-tier cake and wore vintage dresses at their luxurious reception party.

Anne De Zogheb and Paul Anka

Anne De Zogheb has always been in the media due to her affairs and marriages. However, she got married to Paul Anka in the year 1963 in a traditional Parisian wedding ceremony. But due to differences, they split up in 2000. Since then, Anne has exchanged vows with two different men.

Rita Hayworth and Prince Aly Khan

Love can change anything and this phrase surely proved to be true for Prince Aly and Rita. The couple met each other while they were on a vacation in France. In 1949, after returning from France they tied the knot with each other, though the Prince was known as Casanova. The wedding took place after Rita Hayworth’s divorce from her first husband.

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor was known for exchanging vows multiple times. The actress got married for the fifth time to Richard Burton in 1964. In the ceremony, the bride wore a simple yellow dress with her hair braided along with flowers. The couple started their romantic journey while filming, Cleopatra together.

Desi Arnaz and Lucille Bell

Before getting married to Edith, Desi Arnaz got married to Lucille Bell in the year 1940. However, due to some problems, they got briefly separated in 1944, only to get remarried again in the year 1949. The couple’s wedding was held at a church in California and was attended by friends and family.

Francoise Pancrazzi and Serge Gainsbourg

The celebrity couple, Francoise and Serge, exchanged vows with each other in a Parisian wedding ceremony. The couple got married in the year 1964 and this was Serge’s second marriage. However, the couple parted ways in 1966 after welcoming two kids.

Elizabeth Taylor and Conard Hilton

The wedding which was attended by many big Hollywood stars took place in the year 1950. Elizabeth and Conard got married in a church ceremony, which was followed by a luxurious reception party. The expenses of the bride’s wedding were borne by MGM Studio. However, the couple called it quits in the year 1952 and divorced officially.

Britt Ekland and Peter Sellers

The high-profile couple, who were appreciated for following traditions in their wedding tied the knot in 1964. Britt and Ekland got married in a simple ceremony in which the bride wore a bridal white dress. The groom also looked simple in the black tuxedo. However, their marriage didn’t last long and they got separated in 1968.

Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis

Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh had the most sophisticated wedding. The couple exchanged vows in the year 1951 surrounded by their family. At the ceremony, they wore simple clothes, the groom wore a suit while the bride wore a simple dress along with a cap.

Ernest Borgnine and Ethel Merman

The celebrity couple is known for having the shortest married life. Ernest and Ethel tied the knot with each other in 1964 in a simple ceremony. The wedding ceremony took place in Beverly Hills and only lasted for a total of 32 days.

Ava Gardner and Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra was described as the love of Ava Gardner’s life. The couple got married to each other in 1951 after Frank officially divorced his first wife. However, the marriage between the couple did not last long and they split up in 1957.

Noel Marshall and Tippi Hedren

The wedding of Noel Marshall and Tippi Hedren was much of a talked-about event. The ceremony took place in the year 1964 and was also attended by Tippi’s daughter, which she shares with her first husband. However, the couple called it quits in the year 1982.

Queen Soraya and Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi

One of the most royal weddings which took place in 1951 was of Soraya and Reza Pahlavi. The couple tied the knot when Soraya was only 16 years old. The traditional wedding ceremony was remembered by everybody due to the bride’s gown which was designed by Christian Dior. However, the marriage did not last long and the couple split up after 7 years.

John Barry and Jane Birkin

The couple, who is known to have a healthy relationship despite their age gap got married in 1965. Jane and John exchanged vows with each other in a Registrar’s office, though they had a 13-year age gap. But ultimately they got divorced in the year 1968.

Brigitte Bardot and Roger Vadim

The high-profile couple met each other while working on Le Trou Normand. They felt that they had a spark and exchanged vows in the year 1952. The wedding was held in a church in France and the bride wore a white gown along with a veil. Also, the wedding took place just months after Brigitte turned 18.

David Bailey and Catherine and Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve and her lover David Bailey were married in a courthouse wedding. The couple exchanged vows in the year 1965 and the bride wore a simple black dress. The wedding was one of a kind because the groom wore pants and a sweatshirt. However, the marriage didn’t last long and ended in 1972.

Michael Wilding and Elizabeth Taylor

After separating from Conard Hilton, Elizabeth Taylor tied the knot with Michael Wilding. The couple got married in 1952 in a simple yet stylish wedding ceremony which took place in London. For the ceremony, Elizabeth wore a simple frock with broad collars.

Sylvie Vartan and Johnny Hallyday

The wedding ceremony of Johnny Hallyday and Sylvie Vartan took place in the year 1965. The couple got married to each other in front of their friends and family. Also, the wedding was attended by the media to get exclusive photos. But, the nuptials did not last long and the couple parted ways in 1980.

Louie Bellson and Pearl Bailey

Love at first sight really came true for the lovely couple. Louie Bellson and Pearl Bailey exchanged vows in the year 1952, just four days after meeting each other. Their wedding took place in London and exchanged bands. However, the death of Bailey in 1990 ended their journey together.

Maureen Cox and Ringo Starr

The celebrity couple, who fell in love despite being from different backgrounds, married in 1965. Before their wedding, Maureen was Ringo’s hairdresser. However, after staying together for ten years, the couple called it quits in 1975.

Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy

The wedding ceremony of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier caught a lot of attention. The couple got married to each other in 1953 in a church ceremony which was followed by a lavish reception party.

Rosemeri Dos Reis Cholbi and Pele

The couple who sent shockwaves around the world by announcing their affair in public were married in 1966. Rosemeri and Pele exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony. However, after having three kids together, they went their separate ways in the year 1978.

Mel Ferrer and Audrey Hepburn

The marriage of Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer was a secret as it took place in the year 1954 in Switzerland. No one was invited to the ceremony as it was a private affair of the couple. However, after giving birth to their first child, the couple got officially divorced in 1968.

Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra

After dating for a short period of time, Frank Sinatra and Mia Furrow exchanged vows with each other. The couple got married in 1966, in a wedding ceremony that took place in Las Vegas. However, they only stayed together for two years and called it quits.

Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio

Joe and Marilyn eloped with each other and tied the knot in the year 1954 because they didn’t want it to become a public affair. But the news was leaked and when they returned, they were surrounded by the media. However, Marilyn filed for divorce after nine months and stated that she could not stay with Joe DiMaggio.

Carlo Ponti and Sophia Loren

The eternal love of Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponto was proved two times. The couple tied to know unofficially in the year 1957 because at that time Carlo was not legally divorced. But after his separation was finalized, the couple was legally married in 1966. However, their journey together came to an end because of Carlo’s death in 2007.

Alfred Steele and Joan Crawford

Joan Crawford made headlines when he exchanged vows with Alfred Steele, who was PepsiCo’s CEO at that time. The couple got married in 1955 in a simple ceremony. However, their time together was cut short due to Steele’s death in the year 1959.

Pattie Boyd and George Harrison

The prominent celebrities met each other in 1964, on the set of A Hard Day’s Night. Quickly after, they started dating and tied the knot in the year 1966. The couple got married to each other in a Registrar’s office but called it quits in 1977.

Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

One of the most lavish weddings that took place in Hollywood was of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. The couple exchanged vows in the year 1955, after dating for a total of 15 months. The ceremony was followed by a reception in which they cut a five-tier cake.

Phyllis Gates and Rock Hudson

The Santa Barbara wedding of Rock Hudson and Phyllis Gates shook everyone off as it was only attended by the close ones. The high-profile couple tied the knot in the year 1955. However, they ended their marriage in 1958 because Rock Hudson was suffering from an AIDS-related disease.

Roger Vadim and Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda married Roger Vadin in a courthouse. The much-loved couple exchanged vows with each other in 1967 in a closed ceremony. For the ceremony, Jane wore a white short dress and Roger wore a normal suit. The couple gave birth to one child together but called it quits in the year 1973.

Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller

Marilyn Monroe was famous in Hollywood for having multiple husbands. She married Arthur Miller in the year 1956 in a wedding ceremony which was held in New York. Also, Arthur was Marilyn’s third husband. Following the ceremony, the couple hosted a grand reception party.

Patrick Curtis and Raquel Welch

The celebrities, who were surrounded by media after their wedding, got married in 1967, but they divorced in 1972. Raquel Welch and Patrick Curtis exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Paris. The bride wore a short white dress with her hair open, while the groom opted to wear a simple suit.

Marguerite Wendelle and Willie Mays

The couple’s relationship, when became official caught a lot of attention. Despite this, Willie and Marguerite tied the knot with each other in 1956 in a chapel ceremony. After this, they came out in public as a married couple and showed off their wedding rings. But in 1961, the couple parted ways.

Peter Allen and Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli is known for getting married four times in her lifetime. She got married for the first time to Peter Allen in the year 1967. For the ceremony, she wore a classy white high-neck dress which was loved by many. However, they were officially divorced in 1974.

Anna Kashfi and Marlon Brando

The famous couple got married to each other in the year 1957 after they ran away together. The wedding ceremony of Anna and Marlon was held in California and was attended by their friends and family. However, the couple called it quits in 1958, after welcoming their son into this world.

Priscilla Beaulieu and Elvis Presley

Real love takes time to bloom proved true for Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu. The couple got married in the year 1967, though they had known each other for the past 10 years. Their wedding was a lavish ceremony, attended by many Hollywood stars. However, they mutually got divorced in 1973.