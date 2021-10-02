Veteran Comedian Umer Sharif Passes Away At the Age of 66

With a heavy heart, we are sorry to tell you that Pakistan’s comedian King “Umer Sharif” has passed away at the age of 66. Sharif, who has been ill for quite some time now, was going to the US for his treatment. But unfortunately, midway to the US, his health deteriorated, and the air ambulance had to land in Germany on an emergency basis. However, Germany allowed the landing on a humanitarian basis and gave the comedy king and his wife a 15 day stay visa.

Sharif was under treatment in a hospital in Berlin, where he passed away today. Zareen Ghazal, wife of Umer Sharif gave the confirmation of the comedian’s death.

Umer Sharif’s Treatment

Even though Sharif has been ill for quite some time, recently, the Sindh government came to the help of the veteran artist and issued Rs 40 million for his treatment. The confirmation of the government’s gesture was final when his wife took to Facebook to thank the provincial government.

The Federal government also helped the veteran artist. They helped by speeding up his visa process and also arranging an air ambulance for his safe travel. However, he couldn’t make it to the US and passed away while travelling due to his critical condition.

Who was Umer Sharif?

Mohammad Umer, popularly known by his stage name Umer Sharif was a veteran comedian, actor, and screenplay writer. He was born on April 19th 1955, and started his acting career in 1974 in Karachi as a stage performer. He was only 14 years old when he first came on stage. And pretty quickly he was able to prove his name through his phenomenal acting skills.

Some of his most renowned works include the 1989’s Bakra Qistoon Pay & Buddha Ghar Pay Hay.

Moreover, Sharif has many awards under his belt, including the Best Actor and Best Director awards for his world-famous drama Mr. 420. He is also the only actor to receive 4 Nigar Awards in a single year. Sharif also has three graduation certificates and is also one of those actors who received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.