Umer Sharif dies at the age of 66

The legendary comedian from Karachi died at the age of 66 in Berlin, Germany. Umer was supposed to travel to the US for his treatment. He was flying through an air ambulance that had to make an emergency stop in Germany as his health deteriorated a bit. The stop at Germany was supposed to be of a few hours until the comedian was stable enough to continue his travel to the US. Unfortunately, Umer was unable to make it through as his stay in Germany extended to 3 days. Today, the comedy king was supposed to start his journey back to the US. But, he passed away before that in Germany.

The famous comedian suffered from heart disease. And was in critical condition for many days. Before traveling to Germany. Umer Sharif’s son, Jawad Umer, had appealed to the people of Pakistan to pray for his father’s health. As he was fighting with life and death. Jawad Umer had also mentioned how his father was unable to recognize the people around him when he regained consciousness for a couple of minutes.

The Government Comes to Help

Earlier, the Sindh government had come to the help of the famous comedian by issuing an amount of Rs 40 million for his treatment. This has been confirmed by Umer Sharif’s wife, Zareen Ghazal, who had written a statement on her Facebook account thanking the government for their cooperation.

The Federal Government had also helped out in speeding up the visa process of the veteran comedian. So that he could travel to the US as soon as possible. And receive the best possible treatment.

Umer Sharif Passes Away in Germany

Unfortunately, he could not complete his journey to the US as an emergency landing had to be made in Germany. This is also the same place where the comedy king took his last breath. This has been confirmed by Zareen Ghazal.