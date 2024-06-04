Titanic Movie Cast Then And Now

The 1997 epic love story, Titanic, will never be let go by its fans because the love for the movie will always remain strong. Over twenty-five years since the most doomed love story of Hollywood made its way onto the silver screen, viewers fell in love with the story of an unsinkable ship, that had some fictional characters on board but ultimately met with a tragedy.

With a $2.2 billion collection at the box office worldwide and a total of 11 Oscar awards, the film is the fourth highest-grossing film as of 2024. The movie which was almost 3.5 hours long and dominated the award season in 1998, still appears in the list of must-watch films of many people. In addition, though the movie launched the professional careers of the main leads, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film also starred other artists who have continued to appear in some successful shows and movies after this movie. So, let us take a close look at what the cast of Titanic has been doing since the release of this James Cameron-directed film!!

Leonardo DiCaprio

The American actor played the title role of Jack Dawson in the film when he was just 22 years old. The character of Jack in the film is a third-class passenger who wins the ticket to board the ship from a poker game and falls in love with another passenger, Rose DeWitt Bukater. After starring in the film, Leonardo became a go-to actor for director Martin Scorsese who offered him roles in several movies such as The Departed, Gangs of New York, and The Aviator.

Most recently, the actor has appeared in a crime drama film, Killers of the Flower Moon which was released in 2023. Apart from being an actor, Leonardo is also an activist who talks about climate change and frequently raises money for the cause. Before Titanic, he also appeared in a show, Growing Pains, and was featured in films such as What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

Kate Winslet

The 48-year-old actress who is currently married to a businessman, Edward Abel Smith played the main role of Rose DeWitt Bukater in the film. Her character was a first-class passenger on the ship with whom Jack Dawson falls in love. Though she was already featured in some popular movies before starring in Titanic, the role of Rose propelled her to prominence. The actress was selected for this role at the age of 21 after she beat out Gwyneth Paltrow and Claire Danes in the audition.

After this movie, the Titanic actress won an Oscar award in the year 2008 for her performance in The Reader and also grabbed a Golen Globe Award in 2021 for Mare of Easttown. Most recently, she collaborated with director James Cameron on the movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, released in 2022. The Emmy Award winner has three children with her husband namely, Mia Threapleton, Joe Mendes, and Bear Winslet.

Kathy Bates

The 1991 Oscar winner for Misery, Kathy Bates starred in the box-office hit as Molly Brown. Though the film featured some newcomers who were making their debut with this movie, Kathy Bates joined the ensemble as an experienced actress. The 75-year-old actress landed the role of Molly Brown after getting featured in Fried Green Tomatoes and Dolores Claiborne.

She has also starred in the 1998 political drama Primary Colors, in which she played the role of a political advisor Libby Holden, and also received an Academy Award nomination for Primary Colors in 1998. The Titanic actress reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet on the set of the 2008 film, Revolutionary Road and has succeeded as a professional by starring in About Schmidt and Richard Jewell. Also, in 2003 the actress was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer, and in 2012 she had Breast Cancer both of which she overcame.

Bill Paxton

Another actor who added a feather to his cap by appearing in Titanic was Bill Paxton. The role of Brock Lovett who is a treasure hunter looking for a diamond necklace hidden in the Titanic ship was played by Bill Paxton. The actor was already well-known in Hollywood for featuring in blockbusters like Aliens, Terminator, Twister, Weird Science, and Apollo 13.

He also made an appearance in the HBO series, Big Love and was also selected to star in an American television series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Apart from being an actor, Paxton also directed a 2001 film Frailty, and also formed a musical band with his friend, Martini Ranch. However, sadly in the year 2017, the popular actor passed away after facing certain complications due to surgery.

Billy Zane

The main villain of Titanic, Caledon Hockley who was the rich fiance of Rose, was played by Billy Zane. His role as Rose’s wealthy, evil, controlling fiance is regarded as one of his best to date. For his character of Caledon Hockley, Billy also earned Best Villian nominations at the MTV Movie Awards and Blockbuster Entertainment Awards. Also before starring in Titanic, the actor starred in the 1985 film Back to the Future and the 1986 film Critters.

Since then, the 58-year-old actor has been acting continuously in films including The Believer, and also made a cameo appearance in in the comedy Holmes & Watson. His film, The Believer with Ryan Gosling earned the Grand Jury Prize at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival.

David Warner

The English actor who has worked in films, television, and theatre played the character of Spicer Lovejoy in Titanic who was a fellow villain with Cal. He was the least joyful character in the movie and was also known as Cal’s confidant. Before appearing on Titanic, he started doing theatre shows and acted on stage at the Royal Court Theatre in 1962.

After this, he appeared in Much Ado About Nothing and Afore Night Come. In addition to Titanic, Warner played the role of villain in The Omen, Tron, The Thirty-Nine Steps, Time After Time, and Hanna’s War. Sadly, the actor whose last film role was in Mary Poppins Returns, passed away on 24nd July 2022 from lung cancer at the age of 80.

Jonathan Hyde

The 76-year-old English actor played the role of Bruce Ismay in the 1997 film Titanic. The character of Bruce was the managing director of White Star Line. Although everybody got to know about Hyde after he made an appearance on Titanic, he also had an accomplished career in theatre because he was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

During his time there, he appeared in Camino Real, Indians, Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, and Masquerade. He has also been praised for appearing on television shows including Crimson Peak and Dinotopia. Currently, the actor has been giving his voice for a role in the animated Netflix show, Trollhunters. Also, his roles in Jumanji as Van Pelt and Sam Parrish have been praised worldwide because the film was a big hit at the box office.

Victor Garber

After getting his early start in the theatre and music industry, Victor Garber played the character of Thomas Andrews in Titanic, who was the actual ship creator. He has also made a name for himself after appearing in films such as Sleepless in Seattle, Annie, Tuck Everlasting, Argo, Sicario, and Big Game. On television, he has been featured in Alias as Jack Bristow, Eli Stone as Jordan Wethersby, Legends of Tomorrow as Martin Stein, and The Flash as Dr. Martin Stein.

Prior to making appearances in films and television, Victor started his career on Broadway by playing a part in the 1990 revival of Damn Yankees and the 2018 revival of Hello Dolly. Other shows in which he has been featured are Schitt’s Creek, Power, and Power Book II: Ghost.

Gloria Stuart

The American actress and popular visual artist, Gloria Stuart played the role of Old Rose in Titanic. The actress also earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film, making her the oldest-ever nominee who was 87 years old at that time.

She held this title until 2017 when the Canadian actor, Christopher Plummer was nominated for his role in All the Money in the World, at the age of 88. Before appearing on Titanic, in the 1930s, the actress played roles in films including The Million Dollar Hotel and Land of Plenty. The Pre-Code films actress has also made a name for herself by appearing in a soap opera named, General Hospital. Sadly, the popular actress died in 2010 due to respiratory failure at the age of 100.

Frances Fisher

The American actress played the role of Ruth DeWitt Bukater in the film, who was the mother of Rose. She initially started her professional journey by appearing on stage shows and in theatres, and later, she bagged a role in a television show, The Edge of Night. Along with this, she was also featured in In the Heat of Night, Newhart, and Guiding Light.

After Titanic, Frances became a stage veteran and started working on projects such as Laws of Attraction, Woman in Gold, and Jolene. Further, in 2017 the actress appeared with her daughter in an episode of Fargo. After Titanic, the actress has also starred in popular shows such as The Rookie as Evelyn Nolan, The Sinner as Meg Muldoon, Grey’s Anatomy as Betty Johnson, and Watchmen as Jane Crawford. Apart from being a renowned actress, she is also very politically active and has initially supported Senator Bernie Sanders in her very first presidential campaign.