The Titan Submarine: Specifications, Capabilities, Cost, Safety and Everything We Know

The Titan submarine vanished mere hours after its initial launch, sparking a global wave of hope for its recovery and the safe return of its occupants. Unfortunately, such a scenario is highly unlikely due to the limited oxygen supply, which has already been depleted according to official reports. Even if recovery missions prove successful, the chances of survival for those on board are extremely slim.

One of the primary challenges in locating the Titan submarine stems from the loss of communication with the crew. Without any connection, their whereabouts could be anywhere in the vast expanse of the ocean, making their retrieval a daunting task. Sources have reported sporadic activity, noting periodic bangs heard at approximately 30-minute intervals. However, authorities remain uncertain about the origin of these sounds, making it difficult to draw any definitive conclusions.

Recent developments involve the discovery of debris, which is currently undergoing analysis. It remains unclear whether the submersible has imploded at this point, further deepening the mystery surrounding its disappearance.

The Cost of the Titan Adventure

The Titan submersible was designed to take passengers on a deep-sea exploration of the Titanic wreckage. As expected, this was not an inexpensive endeavour. The tour commanded a price tag of $250,000 (£195,000), with a total of five individuals on board. Tragically, among the passengers were a father and son, adding to the profound sense of loss surrounding this incident.

Specifications and Features of the Titan Submersible

Many have mistakenly confused the Titan submersible with a submarine. However, it is important to clarify that the Titan is indeed a submersible, requiring a separate vehicle for its launch and recovery from the water.

The process involves placing the craft on a platform, which then descends approximately 30 feet into the water before launching the submersible. This precautionary measure aims to mitigate potential disturbances caused by waves or other forms of turbulence.

Surprisingly, the Titan submersible was operated using a game controller, a fact that has raised eyebrows. Astonishingly, the controller in question is a Logitech G F710, readily available for purchase on Amazon for a mere $30. OceanGate has faced criticism for employing a store-bought controller to navigate a submersible intended for deep-sea exploration. While controllers have been used in larger vehicles before, they were custom-made for specific purposes. The choice of a consumer-grade controller, in this case, has fueled the controversy.

Space inside the Titan submersible was severely limited, allowing passengers only a sitting position. There was a single commode available without any compartmentalization, separated from the seating area by a curtain. The oxygen supply on board was intended to last only a few days.

To put it simply, the adventure within the Titan submersible was far from comfortable due to the cramped conditions. Particularly in hazardous situations, coping inside such confined quarters could be significantly more challenging. The submersible featured a single viewing portal, with no additional windows. Equipped with 4K cameras, it was designed to record the entire journey. If the submersible is recovered intact, it may provide valuable insights into the causes of the vehicle’s failure.

The Titan submersible weighed approximately 20,000 pounds, highlighting its substantial size and weight.

Related: How Much Does a Titanic Submarine Tour Cost?

Related: 13 Prominent Celebrities Who Passed Away In May 2023

Safety Concerns Surrounding the Titan Submersible

It is presumed that the passengers agreed to this adventure with the belief in its safety. However, it has become apparent that the submersible was never truly secure.

Despite being designed with mechanisms to facilitate resurfacing during emergencies, the Titan submersible failed to do so. Sandbags, lead pipes, and inflatable balloons were intended to lift the submersible to the surface in case of a crisis. The reasons behind this failure have left numerous individuals curious, seeking answers to what went wrong.

Remarkably, the submersible had undergone rigorous testing and had previously reached sufficient depths to explore the Titanic wreckage successfully.

Various theories have emerged regarding the fate of the five individuals on board. However, concrete answers can only be obtained once authorities uncover substantial evidence. Stay tuned for further updates by bookmarking this page, as we strive to provide you with the latest information on this ongoing investigation.

Related: What Was the Davenport Building Cause of Collapse?