32+ Then-and-Now Photos of ‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast

If you are someone who likes to watch fantasy films, then we are presuming that you must have watched Peter Jackson’s film trilogy Lord of the Rings. The film series is based on the novel of the same name written by J.R.R. Tolkien. Since the release of the first film in the franchise which was 2001’s The Fellowship of the Ring, the movies have become a permanent favorite amongst the fans. One of the factors that made the fantasy film trilogy a cult favorite was its stellar cast. However, since the franchise has wrapped up, fans are curious to know about the cast of Lord of the Rings and what they are doing currently. So, in this article, we will have a look at the lives of the Lord of the Rings cast.

Elijah Wood

The talented actor, Elijah Wood played the role of Frodo Baggins, who was a ringbearer in Lord of the Rings. Before starring in the film trilogy, the actor was already famous for playing roles in Paradise, Radio Flyer, and Flipper. Since playing the part of Frodo, the actor has continued to act in television shows and films such as Jesse Forever, Celeste, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Also, he starred in 2006’s Happy Feet and its sequel, as Mumble the Penguin. Further, he has been doing voice work for many films, shows, and video games.

Sean Astin

Sean Astin is a prominent actor who played Samwise Gamgee in the film franchise. He was Frodo’s loyal gardener who turned into an unlikely hero. Before starring in the LODR trilogy, the popular actor was already famous worldwide for appearing in The Goonies, Rudy, and Toy Soldiers. However, after getting featured in Lord of the Rings, Sean acted in Stranger Things, No Good Nick, 50 First Dates, and Big Bang Theory and has also guest-starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Also, he has provided his voice for the character of Raphael in the episodes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Ian McKellen

The character of Gandalf the White, a gray-bearded wizard is played by Sir Ian McKellen in Lord of the Rings. The exceptional actor was already known around the world before getting featured in the film franchise because he already had numerous Tony and Golden Globe awards in his name. The respected actor may be in his 80s, but he has recently starred in two films, The Critic and Hamlet Within which were released in 2023. Also, he has continued his recurring role of Magneto in the X-Men film franchise and has starred in The Da Vinci Code.

Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen played the character of Aragorn, the heroic ranger strider turned King in the LODR trilogy. Before playing this role, Mortensen was already familiar with the world for starring in Crimson Tide, Witness, and G.I. Jane. However, since the release of Lord of the Rings, the actor has continued to act in one or two movies every year such as 2009’s The Road, 2016’s Captain Fantastic, 2018’s Green Book, 2022’s Crimes of the Future, and many more. Also, he has tried his hand at direction by directing two movies, Falling and The Dead Don’t Hurt. Most recently, the Danish-American actor has appeared in 2022’s Thirteen Lives.

Orlando Bloom

The role of warrior elf Legolas was played by Orlando Bloom, who before starring in the Lord of the Rings franchise, featured in the Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl and Black Hawk Down. Since the film trilogy has wrapped, the high-profile actor has played roles in a multitude of films and shows such as Troy, Kingdom of Heaven, Elizabethtown, The Three Musketeers, and most recently, he has appeared in Amazon Prime’s series Carnival Row. Apart from entertainment, Orlando has served in the position of UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador.

Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis’ portrayal of Gollum in the Lord of the Rings franchise was achieved by using revolutionary technology at that time. After playing the tricky character, Andy Serkis got the chance to be featured in many films and television shows, including Planet of the Apes franchise, multiple Star Wars movies, 2004’s 13 Going on 30, 2006’s The Prestige, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther. Most recently, Serkis has played the character of butler Alfred in 2022’s Batman. Further, the talented actor has directed movies such as 2017’s Breathe and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Liv Tyler

Before playing the part of half-elf Arwen Undomiel in the renowned Lord of the Rings trilogy, the daughter of Steven Tyler was already known around the world for starring in Armageddon and Empire Records. The character of Liv Tyler saves Frodo from the Black Riders and later marries Aragorn in the film series. Since the LODR film franchise wrapped up, she appeared in Jersey Girl, Lonesome Jim, The Incredible Hulk, Robert & Frank, Falling Up, and many more. In 2019, she joined the cast of the ITV/Hulu series Harlots in its second season.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett, the award-winning actress played the role of goddess-like elf Galadriel in the film franchise. Before acting in the LODR trilogy, the actress was well-known for featuring in films such as The Talented Mr. Ripley and Elizabeth. However since the release of Lord of the Rings’ last film, Cate has played parts in The Aviator, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, Babel, Notes on a Scandal, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Robin Hood, Mrs America, and many more. Further in 2013, the actress won an Oscar for her Blue Jasmine role.

John Rhys-Davies

The character of stout-hearted dwarf Gimli was played by the high-profile actor John Rhys-Davies in the Lord of the Rings franchise. Before taking the role in the popular film franchise, the respected actor was famous for playing the part of Sallah in the Indiana Jones film franchise. However, after finishing the LODR films, he became well-known for starring in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Revelations, Aquaman, Wizards, and Once Upon a Time. As of now, John Rhys-Davies has more than 279 credits in his name.

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving, the renowned actor played the role of Elrond, who helps in the formation of the Fellowship of the Rings. However, before becoming a cast member of LODR, the actor was well-established and famous for his roles in Queen of the Desert, The Matrix, and The Adventures of Priscilla. Since the end of the Lord of the Rings film franchise, the actor has continued to appear on the screen by playing roles in V for Vendetta, Little Fish, Happy Feet, Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, Captain America: The First Avenger and many more. Also, he reprised his role of Elrond in two Hobbit films and voiced the character of Megatron in the Transformers franchise.

Ian Holm

Ian Holm, who played the character of Frodo’s beloved uncle Bilbo Baggins passed away in 2020 due to Parkinson’s disease. Before making his appearance in the LODR franchise, the actor was well-known for playing roles in Chariots of Fire, Alien, and The Fifth Element. However, after starring in the renowned Lord of the Rings, Ian Holm made appearances in Garden State, The Aviator, The Day After Tomorrow, and Ratatouille. Also, Holm reprised the role of Bilbo in the Hobbit prequel trilogy.

Sean Bean

The popular actor who has the capability to play complicated characters, appeared in the Lord of the Rings franchise by playing the role of the conflicted warrior, Boromir. However, before appearing in the astonishing film trilogy, the actor had a good amount of credits in his name such as Goldeneye, Black Beauty, and Patriot Games. Since the end of the LODR franchise, the actor has become famous for playing roles in National Treasure, Snowpeicer, Pixels, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Troy, and many more.

Miranda Otto

The talented actress appeared in the Lord of the Rings film franchise by playing the character of Eowyn. However, before starring in this renowned film trilogy, the actress was already famous for What Lies Beneath, In The Winter Dark, and Human Nature. But after the LODR film trilogy was wrapped up, Otto continued to star in multiple projects such as War of the Worlds, Homeland, 24: Legacy, Frankenstein, Annabelle: Creation, The Usual Suspects, and many more. Most recently, she has appeared in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Aunt Zelda.

Peter Jackson

The widely-known film director, screenwriter, and producer from New Zealand is famous for his work on the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Hobbit trilogy, both of which are inspired by novels. The talented celebrity has also won Oscars for directing and screenwriting the Lord of the Rings film franchise. However, after wrapping up the films, the well-known personality has taken up many projects such as King Kong, The Lovely Bones, Mortal Engines, They Shall Not Grow Old, The Beatles: Get Back, and many more.

Dominic Monaghan

The British actor is famous around the world for portraying the character of Meriadoc Merry Brandybuck in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. Before taking up this role, Dominic was known for featuring in Hetty Wainthropp Investigates and Hostile Waters. However, after becoming a part of Peter Jackson’s film series, he became a household name and starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Also, he is known for presenting the program Wild Things With Dominic Monaghan, which ran until 2016. Furthermore, the actor played the part of Charlie Pace in ABC’s series, Lost.

Billy Boyd

Billy Boyd is another famous actor who starred in the Lord of the Rings franchise. He played the role of Peregrin Pippin Took in the LODR film trilogy and became known for his stellar performance. However, before starring in Peter Jackson’s film franchise, Billy was known for appearing in the British horror film, Urban Ghost Story and Taggart. After the film franchise got wrapped up, the actor who was also a musician, played characters in The Flying Scotsman, Seed Of Chucky, Grey’s Anatomy, and Outlander. Also, he is a screen actor who has been in several plays such as San Deigo and The Ballard of Crazy Paola.

Craig Parker

Craig Parker is a famous New Zealand actor, who before starring in the Lord of the Rings film franchise as Haldir, was known for appearing in Shortland Street, Xena: Warrior Princess, and A Soldier’s Sweetheart. However, after the LODR film trilogy got finished, he became more famous for playing roles in Legend of the Seeker, Spartacus, Reign, two episodes of Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D.S, and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans.

Marton Csokas

Marton Csokas, the New Zealand actor whose full name is Marton Paul Csokas starred in the Lord of the Rings franchise as Lord Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband. However, before playing this part in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, the actor was famous around the world for projects such as Broken English and Jack Brown Genius. After the LODR film franchise wrapped up, the actor continued to star in films and shows such as Kingdom of Heaven, The Equalizer, My Father, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Romulus, and many more.

David Wenham

The Australian actor David Wenham starred in the Lord of the Rings film franchise as Faramir. However, before taking up this role in the second installment of LODR, the actor has a few credits in his name, including Moulin Rouge and Seeing Red. After receiving acclaim for his role in the LODR franchise, David Wenham made appearances in Van Helsing: The London Assignment, 300 and its sequel 300: Rise of an Empire, Top of the Lake, Elvis, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Karl Urban

The renowned actor from New Zealand played the part of Eomer in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film trilogy, however, he did not appear in the first film but only made appearances in the second and third installments. Before starring in this famous film franchise, the actor became famous for featuring in Xena: Warrior Princess, The Irrefutable Truth About Demons, and Ghost Ship. However, after the LODR film series was over, the actor made appearances in the Riddick film series, the Star Trek reboot film series, Dredd, Thor: Ragnarok, Almost Human, and many more. Most recently, Karl has appeared in the 2019 superhero television series, The Boys and has received worldwide fame.

Sarah McLeod

The film actress, Sarah McLeod appeared in the LODR film franchise as Rosie Cotton, a female hobbit who gets married to Samwise Gamgee. Before appearing in this franchise’s big role, the New Zealand actress appeared in A Twist In The Tale and Forgotten Silver. However, after playing a role in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, the actress became famous and starred in Auckland Daze. She also co-starred as Cindy Watson in the soap opera Shortland Street.

Christopher Lee

Christopher Lee, the highly respected actor who passed away at the age of 93 in 2015, played the role of wizard Saruman the White in the Lord of the Rings film franchise. The character is initially introduced as a respectable ally but he ultimately turns out to be Sauron’s power-hungry pawn. Before starring in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, the actor was featured in Count Dracula and Sherlock Holmes and The Deadly Necklace. However, after the LODR films, he continued to appear in films such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Hugo. Also, he reprised his role as Saruman in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

John Noble

Before playing the role of Denethor II in the Lord of the Rings franchise, the actor was already famous around the world for appearing in 2011’s The Monkey’s Mask. However, after starring in the LODR film franchise, he acted in the Fox series Fringe and Sleepy Hollow, the ABC series Rake and The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, and many more. Also, in an episode of the Amazon Prime series, The Boys, he played the role of Billy Butcher’s father.

Bret McKenzie

The famous actor, musician, and comedian from New Zealand played the role of one of the elves of Rivendell in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film franchise. In the LODR film franchise, his character remained unnamed, but his beloved fans named him Figwit, who gained attention because of the trilogy’s fan community. The actor also played the role of an elf in The Hobbit film trilogy and was named Lindir. Apart from acting, Bret McKenzie is a comedian who became part of the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords with Jemaine Clement and toured internationally. Also, the duo has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and HBO’s One Night Stand.

Bernard Hill

Bernard Hill was a famous English actor who played the role of Theodon, King of Rohan in the second and third installment of Lord of the Rings film trilogy. However, before taking up this role, Bernard was already famous for appearing in Titanic as Edward Smith, Richard III, I Claudius, and many more. After gaining international stardom for his role in the LODR film franchise, the actor appeared in Wolf Hall, ParaNorman, Wimbledon, The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse, and Valkyrie.

Brad Dourif

Brad Dourif, a semi-retired American actor was famous for voicing the character of Chucky in the Child’s Play series before he achieved notoriety for playing the role of Grima Wormtongue in the Lord of the Rings film series. Apart from Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings, the actor is known for playing roles in Blue Velvet, The Exorcist III, Deadwood, Alien Resurrection, Ragtime, Dune and Mississippi Burning, and many more. Also, the actor has earned awards and nominations for many of his roles.

Harry Sinclair

The famous actor, director, and writer based in New Zealand was famous as an actor and member of The Front Lawn, a musical theatre duo. However, he rose to prominence after playing the role of Isildur in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Apart from starring in Peter Jackson’s fantasy film, the talented celebrity is famous for appearing in Topless Women Talk About Their Lives, The Price Of Milk, and Toy Love.

Mark Ferguson

Mark Ferguson played the character of Gil-galad, the last king of the Noldor in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings. The New Zealand-Australian actor, before starring in the LODR film, was known around the world for playing roles in Sons and Daughters, Hercules-The Legendary Journeys and also featuring in the soap opera Shortland Street. However, after becoming famous by way of Lord of the Rings, Mark continued to star in projects such as Big Brother Australia, The Mole, Spin Doctors, and many more.

Sala Baker

Another actor who is famous throughout the world for appearing in the Lord of the Rings film franchise is Sala Baker. The New Zealand actor and stuntman appeared as villain Sauron in the LODR film franchise. Before landing the role of Dark Lord Sauron, the talented celebrity was initially hired as one of the several stunt performers for the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. Apart from this, Sala Barker has appeared in Mile 22, Deadpool 2, two Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Braven, and many more.

Lawrence Makoare

The New Zealand-based actor, Lawrence Makoare is famous around the world for playing the roles of Lurtz the Uruk-Hai and the Witch-King of Angmar in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. Before starting his professional career in the entertainment industry, the celebrity was a road construction builder. However, apart from the LODR film franchise, Lawrence is known for appearing as Orc commander Bolg, the son of Azog in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. Also, he is a famous personality among the fan community of Xena: Warrior Princess and Die Another Day.

Megan Edwards

The talented New Zealand actress Megan Edwards is famous for playing the character of Mrs. Proudfoot in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. Apart from her appearance in the fantasy film by Peter Jackson, the high-profile celebrity is known for appearing in Mom at Sixteen, Fast Girls, Mortal Engines, Jesse Stone: No Remorse, Just Buried, Home by Christmas, and many more.

Cameron Rhodes

Another actor from the country of New Zealand who starred in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy is Cameron Rhodes. He is a talented actor and director who played the character of Farmer Maggot in the film series by Peter Jackson. Apart from the LODR film trilogy, Cameron Rhodes is widely famous for starring in The Royal Treatment, Mr. Pip, Housebound, and the television series The Brokenwood Mysteries. Also, he co-directed Once On Chanuk Bair with Ian Mune.

David Weatherley

David Weatherley is a famous New Zealand actor and voice artist, who is famous around the world for playing the role of Barliman Butterbur in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Since the release of Peter Jackson’s fantasy film, the respectable actor has made appearances in Power Rangers Operation Overdrive and Under The Mountain.

Peter McKenzie

The role of Elendil in Peter Jackson’s fantasy film series, Lord of the Rings was portrayed by Peter McKenzie. Apart from the LODR films, the famous actor has also worked with Peter Jackson in the film, King Kong and became more notorious. Additionally, in the year 2009, McKenzie played the role of Dr. Allen in the romantic comedy film, It’s Complicated.

Martyn Sanderson

Martyn Sanderson was a multitalented celebrity from New Zealand who worked in the entertainment industry as an actor, producer, director, and writer. The actor starred as Harry Goatleaf in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings film franchise. Outside of this, the widely acclaimed celebrity appeared in An Angel at My Table, Utu, The Scarecrow, Old Scores, The Governor, Shortland Street, and Poor Man’s Orange. However, the professional career of the star came to an end when he passed away in the year 2009 due to emphysema at the age of 71.

Brent Mclntyre

The New Zealand-based librarian and actor, Brent Mclntyre played the role of Witch-King of Angmar in the Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings, in his twilight form when he stabbed Frodo. Also, he worked as a double and stand-in actor in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. However, later, when the trilogy went further, he was replaced by Lawrence Makoare and Mark Ferguson.

Billy Jackson

Billy Jackson, the son of Peter Jackson, is a New Zealand-based actor who is known for portraying different characters in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. In The Fellowship of the Rings, the actor plays Minto Boffin, a Hobbit boy. However, in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, he played the character of a Rohan Refugee, and in the third film, Billy Jackson portrayed the character of a child. Apart from this, the actor is also well-known for playing the role of a Lake-town boy in Dale in the film The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

John Bach

The famous British actor, John Bach is well-known in the entertainment industry for starring as Gondorian Ranger Madril in the second and third installments of the Lord of the Rings franchise. Apart from this fantasy film series, the widely acclaimed actor is popular for playing the role of Detective Inspector John Duggan, in the New-Zealand based police show, Duggan.

Jarl Benzon

Another actor who became famous around the globe for portraying a character in the fantasy film series, Lord of the Rings is the Danish-born New Zealand actor, Jarl Benzon. He is known for playing the role of Glorfindel in Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and the role of an elf in the prologue of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Additionally, Benzon has also appeared in another Peter Jackson film titled, King Kong, and in this, he appeared in the role of a New Yorker.

Noel Appleby

The role of Odo Proudfoot in the fantasy film series by Peter Jackson, Lord of the Rings was played by the renowned actor Noel Appleby. The New-Zealand born actor portrayed the character in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings and Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. However, just six years after the release of Fellowship of the Rings, Noel Appleby passed away in 2007. Apart from the LODR film franchise, the actor has also worked on My Grandpa is a Vampire, Cupid’ Prey, The Shrimp on the Barbie, and many more.

Bruce Hopkins

Raymond Bruce Hopkins, the popular actor from New Zealand is known around the globe for playing the character of Gamling in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, which was directed and written by Peter Jackson. Since the film franchise wrapped up, the well-known actor has appeared in 1nite, Rest Stop, Dean Spanley, You Move You Die and many more. Also, Brice has worked as a professional dancer, theatre company actor, voice actor, and radio host.

Phil Grieve

Another actor who is known for appearing in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy is Phil Grieve. The famous actor was one of the Ringwraiths in the fantasy film franchise and also portrayed the role of Orc Bazur in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.