The Witcher Season 3- Everything We Know So Far

Based on novels and short stories by author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most-watched series. Season 1 was a big hit and had an ending that only made viewers want more of it. Lucky for them, The Witcher season 2 was renewed before season 1 even hit the screens of Netflix. However, they aren’t that lucky this time as Netflix hasn’t renewed The Witcher season 3. Even though season 2 is about to be released in a couple of months!

The Witcher Season 3 Renewal

Season 3 hasn’t been renewed yet. And it is confirmed by the showrunner of the show aka Lauren S. Hissrich. In fact, she recently attended the Television Critics Association press tour. Here she was obviously questioned about season 2. But in between, there was one question asking about the future of the series. And it’s no surprise really! After all, The Witcher is loved by people all around the world.

This is what the showrunner replied to the question:

“No, there has been no formal renewal. In fact, right now my focus is on Season 2. I mean, we have this air date now. We are going to launch on Dec. 17. There is still a lot of work to be done in post-production, so I am back and forth between Los Angeles and London completing that. And that is just, honestly, where all of our focus is right now because we need a great Season 2 if we have a hope of having a Season 3.”

If season 2 does become a hit, Netflix will surely renew the series for a season 3. Moreover, there is also enough content available for the next season. Thus, whenever the show will be green-lit for a new season, we will update this section.

Release Date

The show hasn’t been renewed yet. So any predicted release date is just a guess made based on previous scenarios. Looking at the time taken for season 1 and the interval between season 1 and season 2, we think season 3 would release sometime during the last months of 2022. Although, as soon as the streaming service gives an update on the release date, we will share it with you.

The Witcher Season 3 Cast

No matter who comes and goes, three members of the show will definitely be seen in season 3. They have been listed below:

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

Freya Allan as Princess Ciri

It will be great to see them on screen for season 3. And see how the story unravels for the three.

The Witcher Season 3 Plot

The plot will continue from where it ends in season 2. According to sources, the ending for season 2 has been taken from one of the books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Time of Contempt. The official synopsis for season 2 by Netflix is as follows

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The next season will continue after that. Obviously, once season 2 actually releases, we will be able to guess the exact plot for season 3 much better. So, stay tuned because we will surely update you once we have more details.