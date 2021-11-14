The Three-body Problem Everything You Need to Know

Based on the Chinese novel series of the same name, The Three-Body Problem is Netflix’s exciting new upcoming sci-fi series. It deals with aliens, betrayals, and lots of drama! The plot is sensational and we are sure the production will be just as great.

After all, when having David Benioff and Dan Weiss ever disappointed us! Netflix recently released some major updates about The Three-Body Problem including cast members and plot details. You can find out all about them down below!

The Three-Body Problem Release Date

Netflix recently struck a deal with The Three-Body Problem franchise. The producers, especially Benioff and Weiss, are particularly excited about making the series. They told fans in an interview,

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

Unfortunately, we don’t have an official release date as of yet. However, IMDB announced that filming began on November 1, 2021. It also predicted that production will take quite some time and end somewhere in August 2022.

Thus, based on this information, The Three-Body Problem Season 1 will air in late 2022 or early 2023. We can only be sure once Netflix makes an official statement!

Plot

No plot details have been released till now except an IMDB one-line description that reads,

“Humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.”

It doesn’t give us many ideas about the plot! However, the first season is based on Liu Cixin’s novel with the same name. Its blurb gives us an idea of what to expect in season 1.

“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth.

Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision”

Although the series may adapt the novels quite differently, the main ideas will be the same. We will just have to wait and see how the producers turn this exciting Chinese novel series into an English TV show.

The Three-Body Problem Cast

A few cast members were recently announced by Netflix including:

Liam Cunningham

John Bradley

Benedict Wong

Tsai Chin

Jovan Adepo

Eiza Gonzalez

Jess Hong

Marlo Kelly

Alex Sharp

Sea Shimooka Zine Tseng

Saamer Usmani

The roles played by each actor are still a mystery. However, as the release date gets closer, Netflix will reveal more information including character lists.

Moreover, the cast list has received quite some backlash from fans. They’re disappointed that Netflix did not choose an all-Asian cast who would represent the show’s situation.

The Three-Body Problem Trailer

Since filming began just a few days ago, there is no teaser or trailer for The Three-Body Problem as of yet. As production continues, the producers will probably reveal some exclusive behind the scene footage to give fans a small sneak peek!