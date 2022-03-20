The Sinner Season 5 Wont Return to Netflix

Its time to big goodbye to our favourite detective as The Sinner season 5 is cancelled! The crime drama managed to remain a hit for four seasons before being suddenly cancelled. But why have the producers brought an end to Season 5? Is there no chance for The Sinner season 5 to return?

Keep on reading to find the answers revolving in your mind after finding out that The Sinner hasn’t been renewed for season 5.

Why The Sinner Season 5 Cancelled?

The final season aka The sinner season 4 aired in December 2021. But a month before in November 2021, Derek Simonds, creator of The Sinner, announced that there will be no season 5.

"It's been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons. [Universal Content Productions] and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I'm so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose's dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season."

So it wasn’t like season 4 didn’t perform well. The decision to end The Sinner with season 4 was decided long back. And this news was pretty much inevitable.

This is because the crime drama series were initially introduced as a mini series on the USA network. However the show progressed so well and attracted so many viewers that season 2 just had to be in line. The series was turned into an anthology with each season featuring a new case for Detective Harry Ambrose to figure out.

In addition to this, the creator of The Sinner also said that he cannot proceed with a new season as he fears that the content might become repetitive. And it’s best for season 4 to be the last one in the series. He said:

“I feel like if there were more seasons consecutively following this one, we’d be in danger of repeating ourselves with diminishing returns.”

Will The sinner season 5 ever release on Netflix?

Yes, there are chances for The Sinner season 5 to be released in the future, just not very soon.

Initially there were rumours that even though the show has been cancelled, Netflix might rescue it. But those rumours have also faded since then as there have been no comments by Netflix regarding Season 5.

But, fans can expect the show to return in the future as Derek has given some hope. He said:

“I could definitely see revisiting the show. I think that would be a fun experience, after some time, to revisit the character. I will say this: Right now, I don’t know what else to say with Ambrose.”

Will there be any The Sinner Spin offs?

We would love to say yes to this idea. But, unfortunately there seems to be no chances of any spin offs. As the series was an anthology and the linking factor between each season was Detective Ambrose. Now since there were no other linking characters in each season, the chances of a spin off seem pretty slim.

It seems like it’s time for Detective Ambrose to retire and for fans to stop expecting The Sinner season 5 on Netflix.