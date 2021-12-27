The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12: Everything You Need To Know

As we all know it is time for our favorite shows to be back again a new season, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ 11th season is coming to an end. We just can’t wait for the next season to be back next year with an amazing show.

Even though its official season has not been announced yet we have got the reports of season 12 to be back. As it was seen on the celebrity’s social media handles that they are on the seats of the show and it is much likely to be out soon.

However, it was also reported by Bravo that there are some issues in the production of the show due to the ongoing issues between Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi. In the first part of the show host, Andy Cohen had asked various questions Erika regarding all the crimes committed by her husband Tom and if she was also involved.

With this questionnaire, the show reached the highest watched shows with a total of 1.5 million people watching it. Even though later on Erika denied her involvement in any of the crimes.

However, let’s dive in and see what is up for us in the 12th season!

RHOBH Season 12 Release Date

As per the reports, we know that the production for the 12th season has already started as all the celebrities were seen in the sets with all the cast in the background. As this production data match with the other season’s production time we are sure that the 12th season will be out any time soon.

It is more likely that we will be seeing the series once again in spring 2022 exactly during the time other shows were released.

Will Erika be back once again?

Even though Erika’s lawyers had clearly denied her to be a part of the 11th season of the show, she clearly explained that she is here as she has nothing to hide. She further said that she is not someone who quits and breaks her commitments to the show. Further adding that she was never going to runway from the situation.

As per the reports, it is more likely that we will see Erika back once again for the 12th season. However, it is more likely that she wishes to shift her entire focus from all the legal problems. She is more into showing her fun and loving side to her audience rather than dwelling upon her legal issues.

It was further said that she is all ready to move on for a better life but all this chaos will be continued for some time now. Erika even said in an interview that she wishes to continue in the show until the show is no more fun. Even though that was before his husband’s scandal was out but it never affected her work on the show.

RHOBH Season 12 Cast

As per the reports, all the cast of the 11ths season is more likely to return. Along with Erika, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton. However, Garcelle had mentioned earlier that it is doubtful for her to be back for the 12th season.

Along with the above-mentioned cast members, it is also more likely to have a common face from other seasons. Along with the actual cast, Season 12 is also more likely to have a common face.

However, during a June appearance on the live show with Andy Cohen, Garcelle shared that Denise Richards is willing to be back to the show. However, this means that some member of the actual show has to leave. Denise even shared in an interview that he would love to be a part of the show once again.

However, no official announcement has been, made yet to confirm the details. As soon as any update is made we will share it with you.

RHOBH Season 12 Trailer

Bravo is more likely to release a teaser of all the new seasons just before a month prior to the actual release date. So all the fans can get the new look of the new season. As soon as any post is shared we will update you here at the earliest. Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about your favorite shows and movies.