School of Chocolate Season 2: Release Date and Everything You Need To Know

Welcome back fam! Today we are going to discuss this new hit series on Netflix, School of Chocolate. This series has recently released its first season and it went unexpectedly well. With a constant rise in fans, this series is all set for an all-new season.

This series is directed by Tom Djokaj. The story is based on the 8 professionals taking part in a competition of Chocolate and pastry making all around the world. This competition was held to get the best chocolate makers and enhance their skills even more.

This competition is all set to help them to go to the next while being hosted by the famous pastry and chocolate maker Amaury Guichon.

Moreover, this show is all about making these chefs learn their work seriously and handle challenges given by Amaury Guichon. In the end, the winner will be receiving a huge amount of $50,000. Along with the cash prize, the winner is going to get a lot of life-changing opportunities.

The School of Chocolate is great psoriasis is one of the best series to learn from if you are into baking and if you are new to this field. As we all have binge-watched the 1st part we just can’t wait for the second part to be out anytime soon. Let’s dive in and see what we have about the second season of the School of Chocolate.

School of Chocolate Season 2

As of now, there is no official news about the second season of the School of Chocolate. However, the official announcement is completely dependent on the ratings of the show. Thus if the show manages to get a high rating on Netflix it is more likely for Netflix to be back with the second season soon.

However, with the recent fan base of the show all across the world Netflix is more likely to release the second season soon.

School of Chocolate Season 2 Release date

Season 1 of the School of Chocolate premiered on Netflix on 26th November 26, 2021. It has a total of 8 for a total duration of 28 to 49 minutes. However, as of now, there is no such official announcement made by the makers of Netflix for the second season.

As the series is completely new the makers are giving it some time to see the actual craze about the series. Furthermore, they will think about the second then.

Even if no such official announcements have been made by the makers we are quite positive about the show to be coming back. And with that, we just have to wait for some exciting news from the show makers.

The only reason this might be delayed is due to the production of the series so that they can work on the series completely. And if the ratings and audience of the show get bigger then the show’s new episodes might be out by 2022.

School of Chocolate Season 2 Cast

In season 2 of the series, we are expecting Amaury Guichon to be back as the host of the show. As he was the main part of the series helping the members of the show to learn and make the best of the dishes. He was also the judge of the show.

Other than him it is more likely that the French Chef Guichon will also be joining the show once again as Carolyn Nugent and Devin Cowan.

The first season of the show had a total of 8 members. Those members included Melissa Root, Tricia Clark, Cedrick Simpson, Juan Guiterrez, Amanda Miller, Daniel Corpus, Thiago Silva, and Stephanie Norcia. When the competition ended, Juan Guiterrez won the competition.

However, for the second season of the series, no name of the people going to participate in the has been revealed. However, we are believing that as per the first season there will be a total of 8 members fighting for the award and the title.

There is also a possibility of the members returning and mentoring one guest job for a few episodes but that is yet to be decided.

Moreover, if we receive any new news about the show we will update you here. Till then keep watching the first season of the series and go through a beautiful journey. You can find the show on Netflix. Stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about the show and your favorite celebs.