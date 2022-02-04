The Northman: What About The Storyline? Everything You Need To Know!

Robert Egger’s next project “The Northman” is a historic one that features Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Alexander Skarsgård, and Anya Taylor-Joy in the main lead! The cast seems to be a very strong one and so does the plot of the movie. The filming schedule of the movie got leaked back in 2019. But what is taking so long for the film to release?

Well, the places where the movie was shot were difficult ones to deal with. Robert Eggers himself sat down to explain the long and hectic schedule of The Northman. In his words: “There are many locations in the film, so we were constantly going on scouts to find places or reassess places that we have found, and we’re building sets there. We’re designing all these worlds, building these villages.

We’re making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they’ll need to do, designing the shots…there’s a lot more storyboarding. Generally, I only storyboard the scenes that have visual effects or animals and stunts–things where all the departments need to be on the same page for it to work out. But in this movie, there is rarely a scene that isn’t on a boat or doesn’t have a lot of extras. We’re storyboarding most of the film, which is taking a lot of time.”

His directorial debut “The Witch” also featured Anya Taylor Joy and the film inarguably changed the trajectory of horror cinema. We can expect the same for the upcoming movie about the Vikings. To know more about the plot of the movie, continue reading the article!

Moreover, the upcoming movie is known to be Egger’s biggest project so far. So, we surely have high expectations from him. He has himself written the story which will take us years back in time. The film will be led by a young Viking prince who will be bloodthirsty to avenge his father’s death. “I will avenge you, father.

I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir.” Obviously, there is more to the plot of the Northman. And spoiler alert, it is going to be an intense ride!

After years of being in production, the movie will release worldwide on 22nd April 2022. Hopefully, the Covid situation won’t get in the way. The movie will not be released on any streaming platforms. It is only reserved for theatrical releases.

It was first supposed to come out on 8th April but due to some issues, the movie got delayed to the end of April.

Cast

The star-studded cast for The Northman has the following talented actors:

Alexander Skarsgård as the aged prince Amleth

In almost all pictures and footage from the movie, he seems to be covered in blood. Which shows the true nature of his character.

Anya Taylor Joy as the slave, Olga.

The actress is reuniting with The Witch’s team after a long time! Her character seems to be in distress at all times. The teaser had her crying for most of the part.

Ethan Hawke is set as the story’s tragic king, King Horwendil.

The actor is quite booked for the entire year! He has almost 4 projects coming up this year. As far as his character is concerned, King Horwendil is going to have a tragic ending.

Nicole Kidman is Amleth’s mother, Queen Gudrún.

Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool.

This is Willem’s second project with Robert Eggers. And in the recent teaser, Willem seemed to put on an interesting show as always!

Kate Dickie as Halldora the Pict.

Ralph Inseon (role not disclosed yet).

The cast also features: Claes Bang as Fjölnir, Björk as Seeress, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Thorfinnr. Gustav Lindh had to replace Bill Skarsgard.

Plot

The story of Amleth is what inspired Shakespeare to write Hamlet! So, this is a very old tragic tale.

Robert Eggers penned down the screenplay for The Northman with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjon. We don’t know if the team will follow the original myths closely but obviously there will be parallels between the myths. The story is about Amleth and how he fights for his father’s unjust murder. The movie will entail a lot of violence as all different versions of Amleth contain a lot of bloodsheds.

Trailer

The special preview for the movie has already been revealed at the CinemaCon back in 2021. Hopefully, as the movie is also scheduled to release in 2022 the trailer will come out for the fans in the upcoming months. Other than the official trailer we do have teasers from the movie which are enough to grasp the concept of the film.