Love Is Blind’ Season 2: Has Chances To Be Out Or Not? Know Here!

Dating shows have always been a hit. Especially this one which debuted a while ago but when will we get Love is Blind Season 2? The show was a major hit on Netflix due to its unique plot. The show does not allow participants to fall in love through physical gestures.

Instead, the rest of their relationship depends on the first conversation that they have without even looking at each other. Next, the couple meets in a wedding ceremony. Where they make the decision of either staying with that person or walking away from them.

The show is a very controversial one! And it puts true love to a difficult test. It is based on an experiment, whether people fall in love with the looks or the personality of a person. But now that the first season has ended, what does Netflix have in store for its sequel? Well, the good news is that the show is not ending anytime soon! Netflix has plans of continuing with the show.

Shockblade Shen Skin Splash Art: Price, Release Date, and How to Get It

Many are suspecting for the show to continue for even 3 seasons. This is because the show does not require a definite plot and screenplay, hence it can have as many seasons as the producers want. But of course, there are other factors as well which will determine the fate of Love is Blind Season 2.

To know more about the sequel continue reading the article!

Netflix has already confirmed the second and even the third season of Love Is Blind. Love is Blind Season 2 will premiere on 11th February 2022 and the first five episodes will drop on the same day. While the rest of them will follow the weekly schedule.

As far as the third season is concerned we can not say anything about it. The upcoming season of Love is Blind is coming after 2 years! So, if the threequel follows the same schedule expect it to release somewhere in 2023 or even 2024.

Like the previous time, we might get the special reunion episodes as well. It will be interesting to find out how the couples feel after they go through so much. Knowing that it’s a live show and the cast is not acting at all is a phenomenal experience.

So, in case you haven’t watched make sure you stream the first season just in time! The season finale will premiere on 25th February 2022.

Cast

The first season was hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Both being real-life couples carried the show very well. But now the question arises will Netflix recruit them for Love is Blind Season 2 as well? And if not them then who?

The good news is that Nick and Vanessa will both return for the sequel as well. And for the third season too. So, it seems like the show has a pretty bright future ahead of it. Vanessa also took it to Instagram to explain to the fans about the delay in the sequel. In her words:

“They’re in pods and bubble pods for the first two weeks, but they then typically get out of the pods and there’s a lot of physical connection that’s part of the show… Can the physical connection match the emotional connection? And then we go back to our hometown and see if the family and friend connection matches the love connection. So, we finally found a way to safely shoot the season and we are excited!”

Plot

Love is Blind Season 2 is a live show which does not have a plot. However, there are rules and regulations which the contestants have to follow in order to stay in the show.

This time the season was filmed in Chicago. As per the teaser, Vanessa exclaimed “pods are definitely open”. Does this mean that the contestants will be able to converse with each other face to face? Well, this is not the case.

The official trailer also showed the faces of the contestants and how they’ll be dealing with a variety of problems. As the cast is from diverse parts, you can expect a lot of drama this season.

Trailer

The official trailers and teasers for Love are Blind Season 2 are now available on YouTube. Make sure to stream them before you miss out!



Chris Coelen is more excited for the second season than he was for the first one. He revealed in an interview:

“There’s a lot of good shows out there where people can find love, but it’s not really that serious. We wanted people who are genuine about it. That was kind of criteria number one. Beyond that, within a certain relative age range, that’s about it.”

Now and Then: A Bilingual Apple TV+ Series Has a Release Date