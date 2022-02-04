Now and Then: A Bilingual Apple TV+ Series Has a Release Date

The new Apple original will be a bilingual show titled “Now and Then”. It will be a delight for both Spanish and English speakers because the writing team has worked very hard on the screenplay. Moreover, the footage from the upcoming show also looks quite promising.

Gideon Raff has also worked on the TV series! He has reportedly served as director for the first 2 episodes of the show. To know more about “Now and Then” continue reading the article!

The show features a Hispanic cast and is a story about friendship. It will put the loyalty of true friends to test. But will the group pass this test? Well, that is for the show to tell. However, we are lucky enough to know a decent amount of information regarding the plot of the upcoming Apple original.

The recent pictures released by the streaming site have set up a very warm theme for the show. It shows the same group of friends having the time of their lives and living their young life carelessly. However, the other set of pictures is of the same group 20 years later.

They set a completely opposite mood for the future of the show. Why? Because the cast seems to be in distress. Their eyes no longer had the shine that their younger selves had.

Moreover, some keen fans even noticed that one of the group members was missing in the group photo which was taken 20 years later. Although we can’t say much about that character’s disappearance, one thing is for sure that throughout the 8 episodes of the TV series we will go through a series of emotions. Of course, it will be a fun rollercoaster ride!

Apple has inarguably recruited a hard-working team! The show has been ordered from Bambú Producciones and the creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. Campos and Fernández-Valdés will also serve as showrunners for “Now and Then”, with Neira and Campos serving as writers for all 8 episodes of the series.

The upcoming show is not getting appreciated just for its diversity but also for its unique storyline which caters to different kinds of issues. In case you are interested in getting to know more about the show make sure to have a look at the original set pictures.

Now and Then is set to premiere on 20th May exclusively on Apple TV+. The show will debut with the first three episodes. While the remaining 5 episodes will follow the weekly schedule. The series has already garnered so much attention that some fans are even questioning its sequel.

Well, that is surely something way ahead of us. But if the shoe receives positive reviews and good viewership Apple won’t shy away from renewing it for another season. But that is a topic for another day!

Cast

The two-time Emmy winner Gideo Raff has worked tremendously for “Now and Then”. Similarly, the cast has also put in their best to portray the characters in their right element. The entirety of the cast is well known and has been nominated for several prestigious awards in the past.

The following are the confirmed cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ Original:

Marina de Tavira

Rosie Perez,

José María Yazpik

Maribel Verdú

Manolo Cardona

Soledad Villamil

Željko Ivanek

Jorge López

Alicia Jaziz

Dario Yazbek Bernal

Alicia Sanz

Jack Duarte

Miranda de la Serna

A single character will be played by two actors. This is because of how the story will progress throughout the series. The first part of the show will feature the young lives of characters while the other part will focus on how things changed once they all grew up.

Plot

The official synopsis for “Now and Then” reads:

“multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.”

The series is set in Miami and follows a group of friends which reunite after twenty years of being apart. After their reunion they’ll experience a lot of emotions. Which will be an emotional tale! What ruined their friendship? And most importantly why did they decide to meet after so many years? Well, you’ll get all these answers on 20th May!

Trailer

The official trailer for Now and Then is not out yet. However the official pictures of the characters have been released for the audience to get an idea of what to expect from the show. As the show is scheduled to premiere in May expect the trailer to drop somewhere in April!