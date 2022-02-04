Senior Year Is It Worth Watching Or Not? Complete Storyline Explained Here!

Rebel Wilson is finally returning to the screens with her latest Netflix project “Senior Year”. Although the fans are quite excited to have her back, they still can’t help criticize the plot of the movie. So, is “Senior Year” a miss or a hit? Well, let’s find out!

Rebel Wilson will lead the as Ruby along with the following actors: Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Avantika Vandanapu, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Joshua Colley, Brandon Scott Jones, Jade Bender, and Zaire Adams. The casting for the movie surely seems like a strong point! All these actors have had successful and bright pasts in the industry. Of course, this favors the chances of watching the movie.

Other than that we last saw Rebel Wilson in 2019 in the “Cats” project. Previously too she has put her heart and soul into almost every character she played. You can also expect the same from her upcoming character Ruby! Other than all of this, the set pictures also seemed quite promising.

The actress herself has been very active regarding the movie updates on Instagram. She announced via her official Instagram account that the movie will premiere exclusively on Netflix on 13th May 2022. We are still waiting for its official trailer to drop. Which will hopefully come out somewhere in late March or early April.

Story

The official synopsis for Senior Year reads:

“The comedy is set in 1997 and tells the story of Ruby, the most popular girl in her high school. She’s the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback, and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma. Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen.”

The plot for the movie plays an important role in determining whether to watch the movie or not. If we talk about the “Senior Year” storyline it seems to be a unique one! After all, how many movies have you previously watched about a cheerleader in her 30s?

Rebel Wilson is definitely coming to change the meaning of being a cheerleader. Her character Ruby used to be a very famous girl back in her school days. But once when she was performing unfortunately she fell and went into a coma. Luckily Ruby wakes up after 20 years! But now she has almost lost 20 years of her life to the illness.

There are only two ways in which her story can now continue; either she accepts her reality and makes the best of her time which she is left with or she stays remorseful of her past and ruins her future as well. As we do not have a trailer, we can’t say anything more than this.

But judging from the storyline, the movie seems to be a hit! In the early days of May, the critics will also reveal their views regarding “Senior Year” so you can also consider them before actually watching the movie! To stay updated regarding the movie stay tuned!