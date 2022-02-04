Kingdom Hearts Switch Released Or Not? Read All About It Here!

Kingdom Hearts is coming to Switch very soon! And many are suspecting that the entire trilogy will soon launch at once. But before we begin to tell you about the game, let it be known that the game is definitely going to be available for cloud-based games in February! Due to the bundle, the pricing for the games will be slightly different. Continue reading the article to find out more about it!



Those of you who are confused about the game being “cloud-based”. Well, it simply means that the games will only be played through streaming. Moreover, they’ll all be in HD! Which is quite impressive. Kingdom Hearts just doesn’t focus on a single character however it serves as a crossover for multiple ones! And now that the saga will be available all in one place it surely is a gamechanger for the franchise.

It is a JRPG fantasy crossover game, and the game has multiple famous 3D characters from different parts. For example, it contains a few elements of Square Enix and also features Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy Goof.

But what about the story of Kingdom Hearts? The main story is about Sora, a young boy who gets a very huge responsibility of saving his home and protecting it from the dark forces. But he is just a young boy! Well, this is where the plot twist comes in. Continue reading to find out more about its gameplay and other characters.

You can also make use of the demos available on the Nintendo e-shop. Doing so will help you in getting a rough idea of what to expect from the game. Many have appreciated its gameplay because of its enhanced features. Its high replayability is the most interesting feature of the game.

Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts series will launch on the Nintendo Switch on 10th February 2022! So, it turns out that the developers were not bluffing when they said that the game will premiere soon!

Along with that, the trilogy will consist of the following:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5

Kingdom Hearts 2.8

Kingdom Hearts 3

You can avail these games separately as well as a single unit which is now called “Integrum Masterpiece”. Moreover, as the games are cloud-based you can not play them without a stable internet connection. This new update was shocking and disheartening for some fans but Square Enix has further clarified that this update is not here to stay permanently!

Price

Kingdom Hearts is priced at $89.99 but if you pre-order right now you can save 20% of the original cost. So the pre-bundle price is around $70.

For the individual games:

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 and 2.5 ReMIX is $40

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is for $50

Kingdom Hearts III along with the “Re Mind” DLC is for $50

Story

The game was first developed by Square Enix in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company. It is based on the story of Sora who goes on a quest! It is a fantasy action game and was first released way back in 2002. Almost two decades later it is now making its way to Nintendo Switch.

The main task for Sora is to save his lost friends, Riku and Kairi. And along with this he also has to defeat the Heartless. Of course in these missions he is not alone as the other Disney characters are always there to assist him; each new installment explores different lore of the game.

The franchise has now become available to a wide range of gamers. First, its PC release made waves and now that the game is becoming available on the Switch very soon it will further expand the fandom!

Trailer

We might not have the official trailer for Kingdom Hearts but we do have some official clips along with the game preview on the game’s official YouTube account! So, make sure that you don’t miss that content.