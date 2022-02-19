“The Northman” Massive Fight Scenes, Four-Minute Takes, and the Hamlet-Inspired Story: Alexander Skarsgard Dishes”

The Northman is coming out on April 22, 2022, and we dished out all the details from the movie’s lead actor Alexander Skardgard. In his exclusive interview with Kristen Dunst about The Northman, Alexander shared details about his massive fights, four-minute takes and the story’s plot which is inspired by Hamlet. So far, everything looks fantastic and we can’t wait to watch the premiere of the epic Vikings movie The Northman.

Fight Scenes and Four Minute Takes

Directed by Robert Eggers, the Northman is a cinematic masterpiece that deals with an exciting plot and lots of battles.

Alexander Skarsgard plays the role of the male lead in the Northman named Prince Amelith. He talks about his epic fight scenes that feature “40 stuntmen and horses and 200 extras”.

He also talks about Robert Egger’s perfectionism and the massive number of retakes it took to master each scene.

Alexander describes the massive fight scenes and four-minute shots as,

“To shoot it all in one take means you do that four-minute shot and then the horse looks deep into the background the wrong way and you have to do it all over again…”

He also added that this has been his hardest project to date.

“You’re so exhausted that you want to cry. You feel like you finally got all the choreography of the fight worked out, but then you have to go again and again and again. There’s always something in the background that wasn’t quite right,” Alexander said as he described the attention to detail in The Northman.

The Northman Hamlet Inspired Story

Furthermore, Alexander dishes details of the Hamlet-inspired story in the interview.

Set in the 10th century, The Northman follows the story of the Viking Prince Amleth. He witnesses the cold-blooded murder of his father King Aurvandil by his Uncle Fjolnir. Now, he must “avenge his father, save his mother and kill Fjolnir.”

The Northman is based on the same Norse legend as Hamlet. In fact, Robert Eggers announced that he took his inspiration for the movie from Hamlet.

If we compare the two movies, Prince Amleth’s character resembles Hamlet’s and King Aurvandil resembles Hamlet’s father. Like Hamlet, Prince Amleth also has a love interest. His love interest is a woman called Olga whose character is inspired by the Shakespearean character Ophelia.

The Northman Trailer

The Northman trailer promises an action-packed movie with giant swords and ferocious Skarsgard. It even features magical powers!

Avenge father. Save mother. Kill Fjölnir. Watch the trailer for Robert Eggers’ #TheNorthman now, and ❤️ this tweet for more updates. pic.twitter.com/1aHC4Czq4w — The Northman (@TheNorthmanFilm) December 20, 2021

The Northman cast was also introduced in the trailer. It includes,

Alexander Skarsgard as Amleth

Anya Taylor Joy as Olga

Willem Dafoe as Heimie the Fool

Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrun

Ethan Hawke as Horwendil

Claes Bang as Fjölnir the Brotherless

