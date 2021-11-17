The Meg 2- The Trench What Will You Get to See?

Welcome back fam! Have you heard it yet? The most unexpected movie of 2018 is going to have a sequel. The Meg is going to be back with a season 2 and to be honest we already knew that this was going to happen.

The Meg was a mega-hit movie that earned over $530 million worldwide Can you imagine! And having a sequel for this movie was a must!

Even critics showed their interest in this movie and it is common for a mega-hit action movie to get a sequel Thus this shark thriller was already on the list after being such a hit at the box office.

The Meg 2 was announced in October 2018 and it was said that it is still under production. The producer of the movie Catherine Xujun Ying shared this with us.

However, so much has happened in the following years, and here is all you need to know about the sequel of the Meg.

The Meg 2 Cast

According to the updates, it is sure that Jason Statham is going to be back in his previous role as the diver Jonas Taylor. It is also expected to have an entire creative side to the role. Along with that addition, most of the cast is most likely to return for the sequel.

This also means that we are going to see Li Bingbing acting as Suyin, also the love life of Jonas’, and Ruby Rose as Jaxx. Page Kennedy will be seen as DJ and obviously all the characters who were not hurt by sharks!.

Other than this it was most likely to see that director Ben Wheatley has confirmed to be directing the movie The Meg 2: The Trench. He even shared recently that he is storyboarding for this movie right now. And that he has been doing this for 4 to 5 months and it’s his complete happy place.

He further added that he is working on storyboards and also managing animatics, and gradually making them into movies. As per the report, Jon and Erich Hoeber wrote the recent storyline of the movie. However, we will keep you updated on all the details about the movie.

The Meg 2 The Trench Plot

The first part of the movie was all about a redemption story for Jonas. And he realized his love interests while he was not ready for a relationship yet. This story definitely ended on an open note while Jonas went on a vacation with Suyin along with her daughter Meiying.

Also, the film ended with a lot of Megalodons present in the water, which means that Meg’s species had somehow escaped from the trench and are all ready to be in action.

This also means that The Meg 2: The Trench will have a lot of surprises for us and definitely we are going to be amused. And something we are very sure about is that they are definitely going to have some huge Sharks for us and we definitely will love them.

And as per Wheatley, this movie is really very exciting and is just building upon a huge scale and we can definitely be sure that there will be more than 1 shark in the movie.

The Meg 2 The Trench Release Date

As this movie has a lot and it actually means a lot of work to do. For the movie to be ready for the big screen is going to take some time. So unfortunately this movie is not going to be out in the near future. And as we can guess this super hit movie should be out by mid of the year 2023.

Just as excited as you are, we are sure this movie will be worthy of your hopes so keep checking our blogs and we will keep you updated about all the latest updates of the movie.

The Meg 2 The Trench Trailer

As there is no update about the movie being out yet the official announcement of the trailer has not been announced yet. But till then keep watching part 1 of the movie if you haven’t watched it yet and Stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about the latest releases.