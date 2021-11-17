Rent a Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Are you seeking the next installment of the popular rom-com drama, Rent A Girlfriend? If you consented, we have compiled all the details here, so let’s explore. After season 1 ended, fans started expecting another installment in the queue.

However, it took some time for the revival of season 2 of this manga-adapted show.

Though the manga has got massive success in China, that is the reason why “Rent-a-Girlfriend” had taken the top spot as the number one manga with 700,000 digital sales in August of last year.

The romantic comedy show “Rent-a-Girlfriend,” is based on the Weekly Shonen Magazine Manga by creator Reiji Miyajima. The story was one of the most surprising standouts of the 202 and it equally got an appreciation for that.

Now, the animation has reached new heights, with Miyajima himself tweeting that the series has climbed to fourth place among Netflix Japan’s top-rated shows.

The show’s makers have opted to renew it after the first season’s huge success. The reason behind this was the constant demand for the next season.

Rent-A-Girlfriend has garnered a sizable fandom, from the ongoing debate over who is the best female to every Otaku professing their love for their favorite Waifu. Who is your favorite? Think and explore more on this below.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date

Well, it is finally known to all that another season is about to come. But the question stands out…When? Yes…you heard it right the next season is officially confirmed from the maker’s end. So, there should be no worries about the next installment’s arrival.

However, another question still persists. Is there any release date for the season 2 premiere? As of now the details are not specifically shared. However, the makers gave the idea that season two will come with another trip of enjoyment in 2022.

The epidemic was the key reason for the delay in production. But as things are somewhat normal now, the makers could debut it relatively soon because the first season was made before the pandemic. However, this is no longer the case, and many diverse activities are now dealing with pandemic-related production issues.

According to reports, the epidemic has wreaked havoc on several Japanese animation studios but now things are changing gradually. So, we may expect Season 2 of Rent A Girlfriend to release around 2022 as well. Rest, we will keep updating the space if anything official comes out.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Cast

Well, it is not revealed who is going to take the positions back. However, considering the popularity we expect that major of the characters have already secured the place after the season. So yes, the major characters from season 1 are highly expected in the next installment. Some of the characters are

Kazuya Kinoshita Voiced by: Shun Horie

A Tokyo-based 20-year-old college student who decides to rent a woman after a difficult breakup with his fiancée Mami Nanami.

Chizuru Mizuhara Voiced by: Sora Amamiya

A college student who works as a rental girlfriend for the Diamond company. She is satisfied with her amazing service ratings, but when Kazuya berates her by giving her a negative rating, she gets upset and hostile.

Sumi Sakurasawa Voiced by: Rie Takahashi

Another girl works for Chizuru’s company as a rental girlfriend.

Mami Nanami Voiced by: Aoi Yuki

The former girlfriend of Kazuya. On the surface, she looks to be nice, yet she hides insecure and jealous impulses that make her friends uncomfortable at times.

Although these are some names who would be part of the next season. But, we should not ignore the additional as well as supporting characters, who would be part of the story to give a fresh charm.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of “Rent-a-Girlfriend” has yet to get an official plot outline. The first season, on the other hand, didn’t stray far from its manga roots, closely following the first six volumes.

And, given that the manga contains nearly 190 chapters and 19 volumes, with no indication of a finale yet, there’s a lot for the new season to draw upon. Hence, it is highly expected that the story would continue with the way it ended.

Season 1 came to a close with a whirlwind of intriguing events in the final episode. Mami questioned Chizuru about Kazuya, and she admitted that she was aware of the actual nature of her and Kazuya’s relationship.

Season 2 is set to go deeper into Kazuya, Chizuru, and Mami’s relationship. And, while the first season teased these characters’ innermost feelings of the protagonist, the second season is expected to provide them more chances to express their true romantic impulses and share a happy life afterward.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for season 2 will not be out in the coming months, For that, we will have to wait for some more time. But, those who missed season one can check it out in the meantime. In 2022, it is expected that the show will drop the teaser of season 2. We will be back with more such updates, so stay tuned.