The Matrix 5: What are the updates? (Storyline)

Well Yes! This may come as such to many one but there is an expectation for “The Matrix 5” and we know that there are a lot of Matrix fans who still love this movie.

So, before taking a leap into The Matrix 5 probability to happen, let us first just brush up our knowledge on the previous installments of The Matrix franchise since it’s been 18 long years after all.

When Did “The Matrix” Debut? Catch all the information below.

For those whose memory faded when it comes to the movie, The Matrix first debuted in the year 1999, full of action thriller and adventurous, both written and directed by The Wachowskis, whereas produced by Joel Silver. The first installment of the movie was released on 31st March 1999 in the United States.

The movies starred Keanu Reeves, Hugo Weaving, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano, and Laurence Fishburne. The plot was mainly based on the concept of a fictional future in which, unintentionally, humanity gets captured and trapped behind a simulated reality. The action shot in the movie was inspired by Japanese animation and films related to Martial Arts.

The movie was a blockbuster with over $460 million over the world and received many awards for its visual effects. Following its success, The Wachowskis moved further to release the second and third installment in the same year 2003, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, which were also written and directed by him only. After that, The Matrix franchise also proceeded to expand through comic books, short animated films, and videos games as well.

The Matrix 4th movie- The Matrix Resurrections

After a huge gap of 18 years since its last release, the Matrix franchise is back with a bang with its 4th installment, The film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith are going to return in their roles from the previous films and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will join them.

The movie is going to have its world premiere in San Francisco on 18th December 2021 and is all set to release in theatres on 22nd December 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures. So far there is no word regarding the renewal for the fifth installment but the same is neither denied as well.

Who can be seen in The Matrix 5 if the movies get renewed?

As far as we believe, the mentioned characters are sure to be in the fifth installment if the same gets confirmed to happen, Keanu Reeves in the role of Thomas A. Anderson / Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss in the role of Trinity, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the role of Morpheus, Jada Pinkett Smith in the role of Niobe, Jessica Henwick in the role of Bugs, Lambert Wilson in the role of The Merovingian, Daniel Bernhardt in the role of Agent Johnson. In addition to them, there will be obviously certain additional characters who will join them.

After the announcement made by Warner Bros. Pictures about the fourth installment in August 2020, speculations regarding the fifth installment started making fans curious.

What will be the storyline of The Matrix 5?

As far as we have discovered, the story of The Matrix 5 will follow the concept similar to the fourth movie but unfortunately, we know very little about the Matrix Resurrections plot but it has been understood that after 20 years of the incidents of The Matrix Revolutions, Neo seems to lead an ordinary life in San Francisco by just being Thomas A. Anderson, where his counselor suggests him blue pills. We will see that Neo and Trinity don’t recognize each other anymore. But he was offered red pills by Morpheus so that he can get his memory back about the world of the Matrix.

We can expect such a cliffhanger ending of the fourth installment that the renewal for the fifth will be confirmed to continue the plot. As per reports, the ending scene will be showing Neo and Trinity interacting with Neil Patrick Harris, the latter role in the movie is still kept as secret. Both of them convey to Harris that the new battle is about to start following which they both take off.

That’s all we know till now and since The Matrix: Resurrections is releasing soon and this is of no doubt that the concept will be very different from the previous films of the series. Without knowing much about it, we can just hope that the upcoming movie concludes in such a way that the story sets up for the fifth installment. We will update you of any latest information, until then stay tuned.