The Kardashian Family Then and Now: Transformation Photos

Back in 2007, if you took a photo of yourself, you might see a version of yourself that’s hard to recognize today. This feeling of change is something you share with the popular Kardashian family, who have undergone significant transformations since the premiere of their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in 2007. However, today, if we look at the pictures of these six siblings and their mother, they show no signs of stopping because due to their good genes and some cosmetic procedures, America’s First Reality Family has changed a lot since Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered. So, let’s check out how each family member and their kids have transformed over the years!

Kris Jenner

The first and foremost member of America’s First Reality Family is Kris Jenner, who is the mother of a total of six children and thirteen grandchildren. Her four children, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Robert Kardashian were born out of her marriage to lawyer Robert Kardashian whereas Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were born out of her marriage to Bruce Jenner.

Also, she is an American media personality, businesswoman, and socialite who manages the professional careers of all her children. Kris rose to fame after getting featured in the American television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. With respect to her transformation, she has got a facelift which was documented on KUWTK and numerous plastic surgeons have reacted to it on YouTube.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian who is now known as Kourtney Kardashian Barker is the eldest daughter of Kris and Robert Kardashian. She is an American media personality and well-known socialite who also gained fame for starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The television show’s success led to the making of spin-offs including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

Kourtney along with her sisters, Kim and Khloé, released a book in 2010 named, Kardashian Konfidential. Further in the year 2019, Kourtney launched her lifestyle website, Poosh. Currently, the famous American personality is living her best life with her husband Travis Barker, and also has a son, Rocky with him. She also has a daughter, Penelope, and two sons, Mason and Reign with her ex Scott Disick. The American personality admitted that she hasn’t undergone any surgeries apart from breast implants.

Mason Disick

The first and foremost child of Kourtney Kardashian is Mason Disick, who was born to her and her former partner Scott Disick on 14th December 2009. His birth was a momentous occasion that was celebrated and aired on the show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians because he is the very first grandchild of Kris Jenner out of the 13. Mason has been in the spotlight for many years now and has frequently appeared on different spin-offs of the Kardashian family’s reality shows.

Penelope Disick

The only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, who is nicknamed by the Kardashian family as P is Penelope Disick, who was born on 8th July 2012. She is the second child of Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick. Thanks to her family’s fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Penelope has become a little celebrity herself. She appears to have a close relationship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North because she is often spotted with her.

Reign Disick

The last child of Kourtney Kardashian with ex Scott Disick is Reign Disick, who came into this world on 14th December 2014. He is the youngest child of the former couple and is five years younger than his brother Mason. Reign is often seen on his mother’s social media and has also appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which gives the viewers a glimpse of his growth and personality.

Rocky Thirteen Barker

The first child of Kourtney and Travis Barker, Rocky Thirteen Barker was born in November 2023, and his middle name is a tribute because he is the 13th grandchild of Kris Jenner. Rocky was born to the couple after struggling with infertility and IVF and the challenges associated with it were openly discussed by the couple on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During her pregnancy, Kourtney also underwent a fetal surgery which was successful.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian whose full name is Kimberly Noel Kardashian is the second-born daughter of Kris and Robert Kardashian, who is also a famous American socialite, businesswoman, and actress. She is known as the founder of multiple businesses including the garment company, SKIMS which was founded in 2019 and also made it to the Times’s list of 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022. She also founded KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance in 2017 which were closed in 2022.

However, after their closure, she founded a skincare line called Sknn by Kim in 2022. The actress also became the center of attraction when she started dating Kanye West while she was still married to Kris Humphries. With ex-husband Kanye West, she has four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Further, she was currently in a relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. but the couple has broken up. With regard to her transformation, she has always insisted that her recognizable looks are all natural apart from a bit of Botox. She has also revealed that she gets injections in her bum which only treats the skin complexion and has denied all rumors about getting a nose job in an interview.

North West

The first child of Kim Kardashian and his ex Kanye West was born on 15th June 2013 and the significance of her name means the highest point of their relationship. North is well-known for her bold and outspoken personality, which her parents have encouraged from the very start. Kim has also spotted saying several times that North is the one who intimidates her and nobody else. She is also featured frequently on Kim’s Instagram because she isn’t allowed to use social media without supervision.

Saint West

The second child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is Saint, who was born on 5th December 2015. The name of their son was selected by Kanye because he wanted it to have a spiritual significance. He is a major sports fan and has also received a football lesson from Tom Brady. He is also spotted with his parents attending major sports tournaments such as when Kim took him and his friends to watch an English Soccer Game in London.

Chicago West

The third child of Kim and Kanye is Chicago West, who was born to the former couple via surrogate because of the previous risky pregnancies of Kim. Chicago was born on 15th January 2015 and is named after Kanye’s hometown. She is often seen with her cousins Stormi and True, who were also born during the same time. Like her mother, Chicago has already started to develop a unique fashion sense because she is often spotted wearing unique clothes.

Psalm West

The youngest child of Kim and Kanye, Psalm West, was born on 9th May 2019 to the former couple through surrogacy. Her name holds a special significance because it is derived from the Book of Psalms in the Bible. After his birth, Kim stated that Psalm brought her family together and was a binding force because everyone loved him. It has also been stated that he has many similar traits to her grandfather Robert Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian

Another Kardashian who has had a terrific transformation since 2007 is Khloé Kardashian whose full name is Khloé Alexandra Kardashian. She is the third-born daughter of Kris and Robert Jenner, who got divorced in 1991. She is also a famous American socialite, model, and media personality who gained fame for starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The series’s success led to the creation of spin-offs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons. In 2016, she also presented her own talk show, Kocktails with Khloé.

Further, she is also involved with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, in the fashion and retail industries. As of 2016, she has been in an on-and-off relationship with ex-Tristan Thompson, with whom she also has two kids, True and Tatum. Khloé’s transformation since 2007 is incredible and she still continues to inspire her followers through her fitness goals and weight loss. She has transformed herself into a strong woman from a chubby teenager.

True Kardashian

True Kardashian was The first child born to Khloé and his former partner Tristan Thompson. Their daughter was born on 12th April 2018, just a few days after the news became public that Tristan had been cheating on Khloé. Her name holds a special significance because it is inspired by Khloé’s grandmother. True shares her mother’s love of fashion and is often spotted matching outfits with her at various events. True is frequently featured on her mother’s Instagram page because right now she doesn’t have one.

Tatum Kardashian

The second child of Khloé and Tristan, Tatum was born on 5th August 2022 via surrogacy and Khloé has always been thankful to the surrogate for conceiving their child. The name of their son was not initially disclosed, but it was made public during the premiere of The Kardashians season 3. Also, the son of the former couple is often seen on Khloé’s Instagram account where she uploads his numerous pictures.

Robert Kardashian

Robert Kardashian, who is also known as Robert Arthur Kardashian, is the fourth-born child of Kris and Robert Kardashian and is also a famous American television personality. He is the younger brother of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé who gained fame for starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He also appeared on the 13th season of Dancing with the Stars and came in second place. The famous personality also made headlines when he started dating Blac Chyna, who is a famous model. In 2016, the couple welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian. However, the couple announced their breakup after her birth but eventually got back together. But in 2017, Robert accused Blac of cheating and posted pictures of her, due to which he was banned from social media.

Dream Renée Kardashian

The daughter of Robert and his former partner Blac Chyna, Dream was born in November 2016 which makes her a couple of years older than her cousins Chicago, Ture, and Stormi. Though there are a lot of problems between the Kardashian family and Blac, Dream is often seen spending quality time with her cousins, be it on vacations or family gatherings.

Kendall Jenner

The only child of Kris Jenner, who does not have a kid right now, is Kendall Jenner, whose full name is Kendall Nicole Jenner. She is the oldest daughter who was born to Kris and Bruce Jenner, now called Caitlyn Jenner. Kendall is a famous American model who began her modeling career at the young age of 14 and has become the face of the debut fragrance, Daydream. Throughout her career, she has walked for Marc Jacobs, Giles Deacon, Givenchy, Chanel, etc. In addition to this, she is a famous media personality who has appeared in the television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The famous personality made headlines when she dated Harry Style from 2013 to 2016.

Currently, she has rekindled her relationship with Puerto Rican singer, Bad Bunny. Over the years, she has transformed herself from a little girl to a supermodel, who is also known as the most fresh-faced out of her sisters. In January 2017, there were rumors that Kendall undergoing plastic surgeries but these were denied by the model in an interview.

Kylie Jenner

The youngest member of America’s First Reality Family is Kylie Jenner, who was the first to be named as a billionaire. She is a famous American socialite and media personality who is also a terrific businesswoman who owns the makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. Also, she founded a skincare company called Kylie Skin in the year 2019. Further, she also gained fame for starring in the television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and its success led to the creation of Kylie’s own spinoff series, Life of Kylie, which was released in 2017.

In 2017, Kylie was spotted with Travis Scott and gave birth to their daughter Stormy in the year 2018. The couple broke up in the year 2019 but ultimately rekindled their romance. Further, in 2022, Kylie gave birth to their son, and in 2023, it was revealed that Kylie and Travis had split up again. Hence, currently, she is dating actor Timothée Chalamet. With regard to her transformation, she has admitted to having lip injections in an interview with Homme Girls. She has also confirmed that she got breast augmentation at the age of 19.

Stormi Webster

The first child of Kylie Jenner and her former partner, Travis Scott, came into this world in February 2018. However, the pregnancy of Kylie was kept a secret throughout the nine months and the news of the birth of their daughter came as a shocker. Stormi is very close in age to her cousins Chicago and True and shares a close bond with them. She is also frequently featured on her mother’s Instagram page, where she has recently posted her pre-kindergarten graduation photo.

Aire Webster

The second child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott was born in February 2022 and is four years younger than Stormi. He was originally named Wolfe at the time of his birth, but his name was later changed to Aire. Kylie frequently posts pictures of his son on her social media, which has already made him a little celebrity.