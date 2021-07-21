The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 Cancelled?

One of Marvel’s best works to date, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is a miniseries that first streamed on Disney+ in March 2021. The series got great viewership with spectacular ratings. This is no surprise because almost every movie and show set in MCU is an absolute hit. It takes up Sam Wilson and Bucky’s story after the major events in Avengers: Endgame. From a young bird-obsessed boy to Captain America’s partner. Falcon has fought some of the most intense battles and defeated some of the most powerful villains. This new series revolves around him struggling to handle Captain America’s mantle. But what will happen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2?

However, Bucky, the evil villain who turned into a new leaf and tried to make amends for his past mistakes. It helps him and aids him in his battles. The plot is spectacular, and the cast and production are even better! There is currently only one season available, but we might be getting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 soon.

You can find out all there is to know about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 2 below. The information will be including its plot, release date, and cast.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 Release Date

Marvel released many TV Shows on Disney+, and most of them were supposed to be only one season long, like WandaVision. However, some of the shows will have two or more seasons, but we don’t know which ones. We can’t say for sure, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is pretty high on the list for shows that should have a second season, as confirmed by Kevin Feige (the producer), who said that the team had discussed several ideas for the series’ second season.

If there is a second season, we won’t be hearing news of it for a very long period of time as Marvel is currently heavily booked for projects until 2022. This means that Season 2 will begin production somewhere in mid-2022 and premiere in early 2023.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 Cast

Most of the main cast will be returning for Season 2, including

Anthony Mackie- Sam Wilson- The Falcon must learn to control Captain America’s mantle after his death.

Sebastian Stan- Becky Barnes- The Winter Soldier who HYDRA brainwashed into doing horrendous tasks. He helps Sam defeat the Red Skull’s Forces to try to make up for his evil deeds.

Wyatt Russell-John Walker- The US Agent who was previously Captain America after Roger’s death but was deemed unworthy.

Emily VanCamp-Sharon Carter- An evil character who helps Sam and Becky in Season 1 but reveals her true intentions in the end.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus -Valentina Allegra de Fontaine- A potentially evil character who recruits Walker as US Agent.

Daniel Brühl-Baron Zemo- An evil character in Marvel committed several wicked acts, including splitting the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War.

Plot

In Season 1, we saw Sam giving back the mantle only for the U.S government to give it to John Walker, who turns out to be unworthy of it. Thus, the mantle goes back to Sam. And he successfully defeats the Flag Smashers along with help from others, including Becky. Who is finally able to make amends for his past mistakes. Additionally, John Walker is also offered the position of U.S agent by Valentina, who is a potentially evil character. Sharon Carter also gets a government pardon because of all the help she provided to our two main heroes, Sam and Bucky.

Season 2 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will take viewers on one hell of a ride with several characters showing their true colors, including Sharon Carter. We all thought she had turned into a new leaf. But the post-credits scene revealed her real intentions, giving government secrets and weapons to her contacts to destroy the government. We don’t know who she is talking to. But this will be revealed in Season 2, in which Sharon will be the main antagonist. Valentina and John may also play a key role as enemies in the new season.

Trailer

Once filming starts in late 2022, we will get a trailer that will be released close to the release date of Season 2.