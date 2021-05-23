Queens of Mystery Season 2- Release Date, Trailer and Episodes

Drama, mystery, thriller, comedy and so many other elements in the Primetime show Queens of Mystery have made it an immediate hit amongst viewers who just want more and more of The Stone ladies and their quirky personalities. So, after season 1 got released from the hit show, fans have been eagerly waiting for any news and updates on Queens of Mystery Season 2. Lucky for you, we have an insider source. And we are willing to share all the details of the upcoming plot, cast, release date, and even episode details.

Queens of Mystery Plot

Queens of Mystery revolves around three crime writing aunts (Cat, Beth, and Jane) and their niece (Detective Sergeant Matilda Stone) who together are always trying to solve mysteries, especially the whodunit type of murders in Wildermash. The aunts are great at solving cases due to their fictional knowledge. But they are unfortunately unable to solve one case and i.e. the sudden disappearance of Matilda’s mom. With each passing episode the aunts solve up a new mystery and viewers get to understand them much better.

Besides solving these murder stories, the aunts are also working on their books and always trying to interfere in the love life of their niece and setting her up on blind dates. However, none of the guys really click with Matilda.

In Queens of Mystery Season 2, viewers will get more insight into the aunts and Matilda as they get together to solve much more interesting and difficult cases. According to our sources, viewers will also find out more about Matilda’s mother. They will overall connect with each character more as they open up much more in the upcoming season.

Queens of Mystery Season 2 Renewal and Release Date

The first season of the popular series was released in 2019 and managed to win the hearts of viewers instantly. Since then they have been waiting for the show to be greenlit for season 2. Fortunately, Acorn Tv released the news of renewal for Queens of Mystery Season 2 quite fast.

But, covid 19 came in between and created a situation of global pandemic making all filming processes for the television and film making industry to a halt. Luckily, the world has started to recover and go back to its old methods slowly. This means that shooting has once again begun for Queens of Mystery Season 2. In fact, we have an insider detail that the cast and crew of the show have gotten together in Kent, southeast England for filming which makes us believe that the season will be ready to air by early 2022.

Queens of Mystery Season 2 Cast

To make Queens of Mystery Season 2 just as big a success as Season 1, the following cast members will be making a re-entry:

Juliet Stevenson as Narrator

Olivia Vinall as Matilda Stone

Julia Graham as Cat Stone (one of the three crime writing aunts)

Sarah Woodward as Beth Stone (one of the three crime writing aunts)

Siobhan Redmond as Jane Stone (one of the three crime writing aunts)

Andrew Leung as Dr. Daniel Lynch.

Martin Trenaman as Inspector Derek Thorne

Rebecca Grant as Natasha Young

Michael Elcock as Police Constable Terry Foster

Queens of Mystery Season 2 Episodes

The show will be returning for three exciting feature-length stories, which will be broken up into six, 45-minute episodes. The three stories will be titled Sparring with Death, The Modern Art of Murder, and finally The Raven. All these episodes will air every week. They will be full of jaw-dropping exciting scenes that we are sure you are going to love.

Final Verdict

Queens of Mystery is the perfect show to binge-watch again and again as one can never get tired of the obscure comedian British TV show. The female leads of the show manage to make viewers feel various emotions along with them. Furthermore, looking at the current speed that the show is getting filmed at, we are sure that the day season 2 release date is not very far.