The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2: Is it finally getting a release?

The Duke of Death and his Maid is a Japanese anime romantic-comedy television series that is adapted from the manga series of the same name written by Koharu Inoue. The series was picked up for the anime adaptation by J.C Staff, directed by Yoshinobu Yamakawa, written by Hideki Shirane. The first season of the series premiered on 4th July 2021 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and concluded on 19th September 2021. The series follows the character of young Duke who is ill-fated and cursed with the terrible supernatural ability to kill anyone by touching.

His mother took the cruel step of banishing him after she learns that he can prove to be a threat to the remaining members of the family. She decides to send him to a mansion all alone where he is expected to lead him alone like an isolated abandoned person. Fortunately, Alice, who is his maid, sticks by his side through thick and thin, making sure that he never feels alone.

Though the series is not very popular, the story it depicts is different and heart-touching which shows a beautiful bond between Duke and his maid, and slowly but the show managed to gain fans by their emotional storyline.

We know that those who love to watch emotional romantic series are waiting to know about the renewal of the series and we have got everything covered here, read the full article to know everything.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Release Date

At the finale episode of season 1, the renewal of the romantic anime series for the second season was officially announced. Although there is no update regarding the exact date of release, characters, plot, and on the other, the first season just ended so they may start working on it soon. The makers have enough source material left from Koharu Inoue’s novel since the first season covered only five volumes out of thirteen so we expect the production of the second season won’t be delayed. If everything for the production gets finalized in the coming days or months then we can expect the release by the third quarter of 2022.

NEWS: The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Officially Announced 🥀 Read on: https://t.co/syjE3t3rxd pic.twitter.com/3Vmug1xtQ1 — Funimation (@Funimation) September 19, 2021

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Cast

As known, only the renewal for the second season is confirmed but nothing has been shared regarding characters but we can expect the below-mentioned characters to return from season one.

Duke of Death dubbed by Natsuki Hanae in Japanese and Clifford Chapin in English

Alice Lendrott dubbed by Ayumi Mano in Japanese and Kristen McGuire in English

Rob dubbed by Hōchū Ōtsuka in Japanese and Kent Williams in English

Viola dubbed by Inori Minase in Japanese and Kayli Mills in English

Walter dubbed by Yuma Uchida

Cuff dubbed by Wakana Kuramochi in Japanese and Sarah Wiedenheft in English

Zain dubbed by Hiroshi Kamiya in Japanese and Ricco Fajardo in English

Daleth dubbed by Yōko Hikasa

Sharon Lendrott dubbed by Kikuko Inoue

Gerbera dubbed by Sayaka Ohara

Sade played the role of the main antagonist and ex-leader of the witches and she is liable for multiple cruel acts like Duke’s curse, Sharen’s death, and Daleth’s scar. It is being said that even though she died years ago but still spots acts of her powers and this is considered as a signal that she does not vanish yet.

We can also see some additional characters in the second season of the series.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Plot

Before getting into the prospective synopsis of the second season let’s take a quick recap on the ending of season one.

In the final episode of the first season, it was seen that after all the hurdles and being banished to the mansion to live alone, Duke finally gets to spend some really gala time with his family at the family palace. He walks to the garden where he got this terrible curse years ago by the witch, Sade. While he was talking with his mother, she provides him with a final opportunity to get rid of the curse or else she will make his brother Walter the legal heir, she is left with no option after considering the illness of Duke’s Father.

Bachchan takes advantage of the opportunity, he confesses his love for Alice and declares that he wants to tie the knot with her but her mother doesn’t approve of her following which he gets outraged. After all, these also promised Alice that whatever happens, he will marry her even after his mother’s unwillingness towards his decision.

After watching the end of season one, we expect in season 2, Duke will be exploring the ways to get rid of the curse. On the other hand, now when Walter learns that he can become the heir, he may seem to plan something to pressure Bocchan to waive his position. We will see Duke and Alice getting closer, Cuff and Zain know very much about the curses and in the end, the duo may come together and play an important role to find the cure.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Trailer

There is no announcement for any release of the trailer before the mid of 2022.

Conclusion

After watching the first season, we are showing that the second season would be more interesting and may find all the answers. We will keep you updated about any further information on the subject until then stay tuned.