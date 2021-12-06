The Book of Boba Fett Star Convinces Fans the Bounty Hunter Is Still an Antihero

How can anyone probably forget the most favorite character of Star wars? Yes, I am talking about Boba Fett. In the most favorite movie Star Wars universe, this fictional character called Boba Fett is undoubtedly our all-time favorite.

This character is basically a bounty hunter whom you will see in both the prequel and the Iconic films. Although he was at first in the Star Wars Holiday Special and was voiced by Don Francks .

The main lead in the movie was played by Jeremy Bulloch. He was further voiced by Jason Wingreen in the next series and acted as a supporting villain in the story. However, it is expected that in Disney’s The Book of Boba Fett, Boban Fett might become the main character. However even this does not help in making him a good guy.

As shared by Ming-Na Wen in Disney’s D23 Magazine how the bounty hunters’ role is mostly based on their ability to share professions and traumas. He is also the one who will also play as the ally of Fett in this version.

They are also connected by the point that they are actually going to have a lot of close interactions with death. Also, they are going to have a code of conduct as “she stated “ which both of them are bound to follow. Thus it is going to be really awesome to see how this relationship works out in the upcoming Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett Star: Says it’s good to be an Antihero

In a recent interview when questioned about Shand and Fett’s morality, Wen said that they are not the “bad guys,” but in the same way, they are neither good if we compare them with all other Characters of Star Wars. She even shared that she mostly considers herself as the antihero and even enjoys playing it. And she believed that being an anti-hero can get her away more.

Morrison had recently got his character as the Fett in the Star Wars: Visions episode which was called “Tatooine Rhapsody.” Wen was actually made for The Mandalorian, and was also voiced by Shand in all the occurrences of his in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

How many Appearances Boba Fett’s are going to be seen in this new part?

Boba Fett made his first appearance on 24th September 1978, at the Country Fair parade in San Anselmo. The assistant film editor of that time, Duwayne Dunham, wore the costume of Boba Fett in the parade. He, later on, became a television and film director. After 2 months of the parade, this character came into action in the animation studio of Toronto.

However, in the launch event of the second season, they will follow a cameo by Morriso. Also, both of them have confirmed their partnership in the 14th Chapter named The Tragedy. Where Fett will be seen resurrecting Shand with all the mechanical organs and also needing to get back his old armor from Din Djarin.

Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about your favorite shows.