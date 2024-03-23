Terror Strikes: Shooting Incident at Moscow Concert Venue

The Crocus City Hall attack has caused at least 133 casualties and over a hundred injuries. This assault is one of the deadliest attacks in Russia. The terrorist group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack amidst Russia’s speculations about Ukraine’s involvement.

Details of the Crocus City Hall Terrorist Attack

The Crocus City Hall shooting has turned the world’s attention towards Moscow. Russia has been free from terrorist attacks for quite a while. This incident occurred at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Five gunmen donned in combat fatigues penetrated Crocus City Hall, where a musical performance by Picnic was about to begin. The venue reached total capacity, with approximately 9,000 attendees present at the concert.

Unfortunately, the guards at the venue were unarmed, allowing the assailants’ smooth entry. The guards were the first people killed on the spot in the terrible shooting.

The Islamist militants opened fire at the crowd, killing more than a hundred people and injuring several. They also launched a series of explosives, causing more fear and havoc. Sadly, according to Russian news reports, the death toll may rise if the critical patients do not survive.

Russia’s foreign ministry stated it was a terrorist attack, and the US government backed the claim. They confirmed that The Islamic State’s ISKP, a terrorist organization formed by Jihadists, was responsible for the planned attack. They hail from the Khorasan Province (IS-KP), situated in Afghanistan. The terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement released by the ISIS-associated news agency Amaq on Telegram on Friday.

In a horrifying turn of events, chaos erupted at the sold-out venue. The attackers, who were masked and described as having beards, used automatic weapons and gasoline bombs to terrorize and injure. Several raw footages of the incident were uploaded to social media, some showing the terrorists walking around with their weapons, others recording the rumble with the haunting shrieks of bystanders.

The attack worsened around 9:32 p.m. when explosions were heard—hence, damaging the roof, setting the hall in flames, and sending out colossal clouds of smoke in the air. The gunmen continued shooting after barricading themselves inside the building.

The attack occurred just hours after the Russian military attacked Ukraine’s giant hydroelectric plant, cutting off electricity in many parts of the country.

Specialized Units’ Response

Russia’s specialized units and emergency services, SOBR and OMON, instantly arrived at the scene. They successfully helped evacuate the people stuck inside the venue. Nearly 100 people were trapped in the basement; others sought refuge in the parking lot or the rooftop. The surrounding shopping centers also housed sufficient fleeing victims, all of whom were escorted out with the help of specialized forces.

Meanwhile, the Russian National Guard was sent on a mission to ambush the assailants. Unfortunately, they fled in a white Renault.

Casualties of the Crocus City Hall Shooting

Medical helicopters and nearly 70 ambulances carried the incapacitated and murdered people from the scene. Dozens of firetrucks also rushed to the scene to mitigate the damage.

Moscow City Duma Chairman Alexey Shaposhnikov has encouraged people to unite in this adversity and donate blood to save their fellow citizens. Blood banks in the region will be working around the clock to collect and screen blood from donors.

Significant Events Leading Up to the Attack

Before this incident, the FSB, the Federal Security Service of Russia, had successfully intervened in a terrorist attack by The Islamic State on a synagogue in Moscow.

It occurred on March 7, and the US intelligence agencies and their National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, warned the Russians of similar imminent plans for terrorist attacks, hence discouraging large gatherings. They launched a security alert on their official page.

Russian President Vladimir Putin disregarded the warnings, labeling them as “outright blackmail.” But he also commanded the FSB to reinforce and strengthen their anti-terrorist operations. He fervently dismissed the claims, saying, “I’ll remind you of recent, let’s say directly, provocative statements of certain official Western structures about potential terror attacks in Russia.”

“All of this looks like obvious blackmail and an attempt to intimidate, and destabilize our country,” he said while addressing the domestic security agency, FSB, and counter-terrorism agency.

Current Measures to Counter Any Future Terrorist Attacks in Russia

The government has implemented measures to limit movement across the city. All public places, such as shopping centers, schools, and libraries, are on high alert. The public is encouraged to stay at home and limit crowding as much as possible. Security measures at trains stations and airports are tight, according to Russian officials. As for the assailants, their whereabouts remain unknown despite specialized operations running until 2:00 am after the attack.

International condemnation has poured in, with many calling it a horrific act. The incident is reminiscent of the deadly terror attacks in Russia in the past. In October 2002 and September 2004, Chechen militants launched a similar deadly attack on southern Russia. They took more than 1000 people hostage.

