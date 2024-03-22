Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer in Live Video

Kate Middleton reveals she has been diagnosed with cancer through a video released by the palace officials on Friday. After months of speculation about The Princess of Wales’ disappearance from public events, the sudden news shocked everyone.

Video of Kate Announcing Cancer

In a 2-minute video message, Kate Middleton candidly addresses her medical condition after staying out of public appearances for months. She is casually dressed in a black and white sweater and jeans. Her hair was curled and let down with minimal makeup on. She is seated outside the Buckingham Palace in Windsor. She seems healthy and strong, with momentary quivers in her voice. It’s still terrifying how confidently she addresses the news about her cancer – without breaking down in front of the camera. Even now, Kate Middleton is dutiful – bold in the face of the adversary. No one expected the athletic 42-year-old princess, Kate Middleton, to get a diagnosis with such a treacherous condition.

Back in January, reports about Middleton undergoing an abdominal surgery were made public. Hence, she was barely seen with her husband at any of the events.

She explains in the bittersweet video how, before the major surgery, the medical team did not suspect cancer back in January. After successfully undergoing the surgical procedure, post-operative tests and biopsy results confirmed the diagnosis of cancer.

Furthermore, the medical team – which Kate lauds for their unfaltering efforts – started her on preventative chemotherapy treatment post-operation. A treatment that is performed to eliminate any remaining cancer cells post-surgery.

Why is the News of Catherine’s Cancer Diagnosis Coming Out Just Now?

Initially, the entire family took time to process the huge shock caused by the devastating news. She said they underwent a tough couple of months. But more importantly, they wanted to explain things to their children, the future king, Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, aged 8, and Prince Louis, aged 5. Hence, they refrained from going public with it promptly after the diagnosis. She said she reassured the children by telling them that she is mentally and spiritually strong and is taking all the measures to maintain a healthy lifestyle, as advised by her medical team.

Moreover, the children are closer to home during this time since it’s Easter. This perfectly planned decision protects the royal children from any outside inferences or distress. It shows that despite her devastating news about cancer, Kate Middleton still puts her children first and protects them in every way possible.

Catherine also acknowledged her husband’s efforts and the wonderful messages of her well-wishers. Despite her illness and difficult road to recovery, The Princess of Wales empathetically addressed other people who might be going through a similar difficult time. She advised them to have faith and continue seeking treatment.

What Kind of Cancer Does the Princess of Wales Have?

Explicit details about the stage and type of cancer are not revealed yet. However, in her public address, Kate Middleton does say that she is cancer-free for now and undergoing preventive chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Response to the Shocking News about Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis

The news caused a certain amount of outrage among social media users. They commented on posts saying that people’s voyeuristic and noisy public comments drove Catherine to disclose such personal and heartbreaking news. And that people should be ashamed of themselves for pushing the royal family to release such sensitive and heartbreaking to put the rumors to bed. Especially since Kate explicitly expressed her desire for privacy. She asked for time, space, and privacy from the public while undergoing treatment. Undoubtedly, the ludicrous weeks of speculation can be taxing for someone already going through a massive health crisis.

Gossipmongers started cooking up outrageous conspiracies before the news broke, with some saying Kate Middleton was no longer in the picture because Prince William was cheating on her with Rose Hanbury.

Some even blamed the Royal Family for replacing The Princess with a body double. A Mother’s Day family photo of Catherine that was thought to be AI-generated with minor photo manipulation also caused uproar on social media. It was later withdrawn, and the photo agencies issued a public apology for the photo.

Although, the Princess did not directly address these vile speculations. She said the purpose of her heartfelt message was only to address the issue after months of disappearance from the public eye.

The revelation had nothing to do with the timeline of events leading up to the video; instead, she wanted to address it once her children better understood what was going on.

Nonetheless, the news will hopefully put these wild rumors at rest. Moreover, it shall garner unanimous prayers for the Princess’ swift recovery.

On the bright side, prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their support for the Princess’ speedy recovery. Support was also poured in from French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Jill Biden from the White House, brother James Middleton, brother-in-law Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan.

The news comes as a shock to everyone. Although cancer isn’t new in the Royal family, King Charles III was also recently diagnosed with cancer, possibly prostate cancer, following enlarged prostate treatment and is undergoing treatment for it. One can only wish well for the longevity of the Royal family and hopefully put an end to baseless conspiracy theories.