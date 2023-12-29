Phoenix Woman Arrested for Murdering Her Daughter on Christmas Eve

As the witness in the Phoenix woman case came forward, shedding light on the grim truth, the dark reality of the story was also exposed to the public. A Phoenix woman was arrested for the murder of an innocent child, as per the case’s findings. Let’s find out who she killed and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Phoenix woman was arrested and accused of brutally beating her daughter, which ultimately caused the young girl’s death. In a shocking turn of events, the mother allegedly disposed of her daughter’s lifeless body in a dumpster on Christmas Eve.

38-year-old Sophia Simmons, the woman at the center of this tragedy, is now dealing with a multitude of charges following the investigation into the murder. These charges include first-degree murder, child abuse, and tampering with physical evidence.

The non-functional body of the child was stumbled upon by a man searching for firewood in the dumpster. The police received the call around 8 p.m. on December 24. Upon arrival, they disclosed that the victim was a young girl, estimated to be between the ages of five and seven, packed in a plastic storage tote. In addition, further examination uncovered severe bruising on the body, mainly concentrated on the torso, arms, and legs.

“Some of the injuries appeared to be open wounds, and others were in multiple stages of healing, and there were scars from previous injuries on her limbs and torso,” the document states. To worsen the situation, the victim also had scars from previous attacks.

Moreover, the police disclosed that Simmons had remained with the lifeless body for five days before disposing of it in the trash can. After obtaining a search warrant for a suspected individual connected to the crime scene, the police immediately headed to her residence. However, Simmons was not present during the search.

Tracking her phone led to the discovery that she was in California, en route back to Arizona. Authorities intercepted her outside of Phoenix, and she was subsequently escorted to the police headquarters. Further investigation of her phone records confirmed that she was near the dumpster at 10:30.

The identity of the girl has not been disclosed. According to ABC 15, a witness residing in New York City came forward, stating that the alleged murderer, Simmons, had confessed over a call on Christmas Eve, revealing that she had brutally beaten her daughter and that things had escalated beyond control.

Considering all the evidence, Simmons has been booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, and tampering with evidence. As the case progresses, we will update this site with any new findings. Stay tuned for more information.

