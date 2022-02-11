Ted Lasso Season 3 Will Face Some Delay Owing to Football Wrinkle

Even if you don’t care for sports, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy — or already do — AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso. Last year, the comic series about an overly optimistic college football coach who is assigned to a British soccer team was like chicken soup for the pandemic soul.

New episodes of Ted Lasso may have to wait a little longer.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the Emmy-winning Apple TV comedy premiered in August and July, respectively, but series co-creator Brendan Hunt (aka Coach Beard) claims Season 3 will release a few months later.

We’re in pre-creation, and the contents are composed,” he tells TVLine, but since of a “football twist” — precisely, “when we might shoot football [scenes],” the cameras will start rolling later than normal.

“Obviously, we’re starting later this year than we were in Season 2,” Hunt adds. “As a result, I’d be astonished if our delivery dates coincided. I’m not sure about that because it’s above my pay grade, but I do have a hazy grasp of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I’d say it’s pretty doubtful that we’ll [premiere] this year.”

What Will Happen In Ted Lasso Season3?

We may expect some storylines to wrap up in season 3 because Jason Sudeikis has stated repeatedly that he envisions the series as a three-season arc. Will Roy and Keely end their relationship or marriage? Will The Independent’s Trent Crimm do a full-fledged expose on the Greyhounds? Will Ted and Coach Beard ever return to London after their trip to the United States? As we discover more about the upcoming season, we’ll update this page.

Is There a Trailer For Ted Lasso Season 3?

There isn’t a trailer yet because Sudeikis and colleagues haven’t started filming Season 3. The first trailer for Season 2 didn’t come out until a few months before the launch.

Cast Of Ted lasso Season 3

Ted Lasso’s main characters are set to return in the third season. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brenden Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernandez, and Nick Mohammed are among the actors who are likely to reprise their roles in Ted Lasso Season 3.

Kola Bokinni, Isaac McAdoo, David Elsendoorn, Anthony Head, and Annette Badland are among the series’ supporting cast members who are likely to return. Season 3 will also feature actors James Lance as Trent Crimm and Sarah Niles as Sports Psychologist Sharon, according to creator Bill Lawrence.

If you’re a Ted Lasso fan looking for more great news, you’ve come to the perfect place! We also know that Ted Lasso Season 3 will begin filming in early 2022, in addition to the program getting renewed for a third season. And it looks that when we talk about “early,” we’re talking about “a few weeks into the year.”

On January 4, star Brendan Hunt (who also co-created, executive produced, and writes the comedy) shared a photo of himself and lead Jason Sudeikis as they were about to board a plane on Instagram. “Here we go,” his caption appears to imply that filming will begin shortly, which is consistent with what both Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) and Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) have said about when the show will begin filming.

Dunster told Variety in late October 2021 that the intention was to begin on January 31. But just a few months later, Waddingham went on The Late Late Show with James Corden and announced that on February 14, they’d all be returning to the tales of AFC Richmond. In any case, it doesn’t appear that we’ll have to wait long beyond the new year to hear from the Ted Lasso set.

The series was conceived with a three-season plan, and the initial objective was for the plot to end with the third season, as all Ted Lasso fans are aware. When a show has captured the cultural zeitgeist as this one has, it’s understandable that fans, Apple executives, and perhaps several of the show’s creators would all like to see it continue beyond Season 3.