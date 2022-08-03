Superman & Lois Season 3 Starts Filming – When Does the Show Return?

After a nerve-wracking second season, fans now await Superman & Lois Season 3. This superhero series takes inspiration from DC’s original Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The series follows a side-by-side continuation of the already preexisting arrowverse.

The series is distributed under Warner Bros Television, developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing. The first season of Superman & Lois aired on CW on 23rd February 2021. It soon became one of the most popular series from the arrowverse. It renewed for its sophomore season, which was released in January 2022.

Currently, the show has a 7.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Further, it also has an impressive 86% overall Rotten Tomatoes rating. Looking at the figures, it seemed like a no-brainer to bring the show back for a third installment. After season 3 officially renewal, its filming is also on its way well. The show’s lead, Tyler Hoechlin, dropped hints regarding the upcoming installment’s filing status. To learn more about this and potential release dates, continue reading ahead.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Cast

The team is yet to reveal the exact cast for Superman & Lois Season 3. Nonetheless, based on the sophomore season’s ending, it is possible to predict which character would return for season 3. It seems like most of the cast members are ready to reprise their roles for the new season. We expect the following to return.

We have Tyler Hoechlin returning as Clark Kent/Superman in the lead. Hoechlin received recognition following his role as Michael Sullivan Jr. in 2002’s Road to Perdition. He later went on to star in 7th Heaven as Martin Brewer. However, most of his recognition comes from his role as Derek Hale in the supernatural series Teen Wolf.

Elizabeth Tulloch is also ready to reprise her role as Lois Lane, Superman’s wife. Previously, Tulloch received recognition for her role as Juliette Silverton/ Eve in NBC’s Grimm. Her role in The Artist also landed her a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Ensemble Cast.

Reprising their roles as Clark and Lois’ sons, Jonathan and Jordan Kent are Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin, respectively. Jonathan is the older of the two brothers. Both Elsass and Garfin are young and upcoming actors. They received significant recognition and appreciation for their roles in this superhero series.

Further, we expect Eric Valdez to return as Kyle Cushing, Smallville’s fire chief and Lana Lang’s husband. Valdez received recognition previously through his characters of Trey Mitchell in General Hospital and Carlito Solano Jr. in Graceland. In Navarette returns as Kyle’s daughter, Sarah Cushing. Sarah is the major love interest for Jordan through the series.

They are returning as John Henry Irons is Wole Parks. Irons is a soldier from an alternative universe who aims to prove to the world that Superman is no longer needed. Although, later on, he joins forces with Superman to save Earth. Parks is an American actor known for his portryal of Dallas Griffin in CBS’s As The World Turns and Sam Alexander in Lifetime’s Devious Maids.

Moreover, Sofia Hasmik returns as Chrissy Beppo, a passionate journalist at the Smallville Gazette. Tayler Buck will likely reprise her role as Natalie Irons, John Henry Iron’s daughter from his Earth and an alternate version of Lois Lane. Dylan Walsh returns as retired General Sam Lane, Lois Lane’s father. Walsh also portrays Bizzaro’s counterpart. Lastly, Emmanuelle Chriqui returns as Lana Lang Cushing, Kyle’s wife and Clark’s old friend.

Furthermore, we expect there to be newer additions to the cast as well. The team has time and again hinted towards the introduction of a new villain in the third season. However, they are yet to reveal who this villain is. Hence, this confirms that the third installment will bring newer cast members with it.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Filming Updates and Release Date

The second installment of the superhero series only recently aired its finale. Hence, it is pleasantly surprising that Superman & Lois Season 3 is already underway. In a panel discussion at the 2022 Comic Con in San Diego, Tyler Hoechlin sat down to talk about Teen Wolf. However, luckily for Superman & Lois fans, the actor let it slip that filming for the third season would start soon.

Unfortunately, Hoechlin did not reveal precisely when filming would begin. Nevertheless, following past trends, it is likely that filming will start in the fall. The first two seasons both began filming in the fall. While season 1 began filming in October, season 2 got the cameras rolling a month earlier in September. Judging by this, we believe that the third season would also begin filming in this two-month time frame.

Furthermore, the exact release date for Superman & Lois Season 3 remains a mystery. Although, if filming does start in the predicted months, we expect the pilot episode of season 3 to drop soon as well. Ideally, the third season should release in December 2022 or early 2023 (January or February). The series is notorious for having significant delays between its episodes and finishing filming. Although, a majority of this can be attributed to the hurdles caused by COVID-19. With the pandemic mostly subsided, fans hoped that the third season would release soon and not have hiatuses.

Superman & Lois 3rd season Storyline

The creators remain secretive about the exact plot of Superman & Lois Season 3. However, based on the sophomore installment’s ending, we can predict a possible storyline for the third season.

Superman & Lois Season 3 would likely pick up from where the second season left off. As season 2 had a chaotic ending, we expect the chaos to continue forward as season 3 begins. Viewers would likely see the merging of Earth and the Bizarro World.

Further, the second season teased the possibility of a significant villian being introduced in season 3. Hence, viewers would see what mayhem comes with this new antagonist. Helbing talked about this new addition stating,

“With Superman, you’re going to see how season 3 unfolds and how (our new villain) complicates his life, as well as John Henry and Nat’s life.”

This means that our favorite characters’ lives are about to be uprooted (even more than before).

Unfortunately for Jordan and Sarah shippers, the teenage love story ends. While talking to DC comics, Helbing stated that, like most teenage relationships, this one is also a very on and off kind.

He broke the news, saying, “I think Jordan will always love Sarah, and I think Sarah will have a special place in her heart for Jordan. But right now, moving forward, they’re probably not going to be together. We’ll see if they get back together or not eventually, but for now, probably not.”

This means that the pair still can be together in future installments. Though, for now, there are no plans to bring the couple back together.

Trailer

Currently, there is no trailer available for Superman & Lois Season 3. Although, this should come as no surprise for fans. The series is yet to begin its filming for the upcoming installment. Provided that things go according to schedule and filming starts soon, we expect a trailer to follow a few months later. The trailer would likely release about 2-3 weeks prior to the third season airing on CW.