Squid Game Creator Confirms a Second Season Is in the Works

We all end up binge-watching season one of this thriller show, Squid Game. After the successful hit of season 1, all the fans are exploring the progress of season 2. But finally, the news came which was expected for so long.

Squid Game director, Hwang Dong-hyuk stated the Netflix blockbuster will indeed return, hence the journey of the show will continue with new games, fun, and more venturesome rides of thrill. The popularity of the squid game is not hidden, the show has been in the craze to watch.

The show has marked the high ratings on the scale of 8.1/10 on IMDb and got a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only this, the hype for the show is all around the internet and social media platforms. After the first season, fans started wondering if there will be another season.

Well, the revival of the show was quite certain, but there was still a wait for the official confirmation.

Squid Game deservedly earned Netflix’s most successful series launch. And as expected it is going to overtake with another captivating season.

The show has been binge-watched by audiences all across the world, and they are ready to see what happens next. Seong Gi-hun ran out of the airport, presumably on a mission to halt next year’s games, and the series ended on dramatic suspense.

After a lot of nagging from hopeful Twitter users, Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that the show is in progress and will come up with next season also, this news excited the fans of Squid Game globally. Let us check the official announcement on season 2 of the drama and the related updates.

Announcement for Round Two of Squid Game

In an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Hwang verified the news. Hwang remarked, “The second season of Netflix’s most successful show is presently in the planning process.”

He stated, “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the creator told AP News at a red carpet event. “But, I will say that there will indeed be a second season.”

The K – drama has already become a worldwide phenomenon, with show costumes being used in protests, Youtubers and other groups promising to reproduce the games in real life, and new jokes and Tiktok patterns inspired by the show’s games.

Hwang initially told Variety that he had been hesitant to do a second season of the blockbuster Netflix show, citing the stress of producing the very first season as the reason for his loss of six teeth.



Netflix Confirmation on Season 2

The wait for season 2 renewal orders still prevails! The second season of Squid Game has yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

The series, which stars Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-hun and many others in the entire cast, is about people who are starving for money and agree to participate in a series of dangerous playground games. But the confirmation orders are required.

The South Korean dystopian survival thriller is expected to be Netflix’s biggest-ever TV show. With that success has come international acclaim for the show’s stars. So, it is obvious that Netflix would come up with renewal orders.

Squid Game Season 1

The drama portrays a gang of ethically ambiguous characters who participate in dangerous children’s games in trying to beat enough money to pay off their debts. Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-Jae, was the season one protagonist.

Many “Squid Game” fans appreciated the show’s critique of capitalism since it applied to the situation. Insiders recently met with Millenials in South Korea who think their lifestyles are similar to the protagonists in “Squid Game” owing to mounting indebtedness.

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date

Despite Dong-confirmation that a season 2 will be produced, Netflix has yet to announce an official renewal. Having said that, the series’ overwhelming success will almost certainly result in Netflix approving a second season.

The inaugural season of the show began its production in 2019 and took approximately years to get the final piece. This means Gi-hun supporters may have to wait until early 2023 or it could be extended, find out what to do next for him.

Dong-hyuk has remarked why the first season was quite exhausting for him because he wrote the screenplay along with that directed every episode. Dong-hyuk revealed in an interview with Variety that he is receptive to the idea of employing a writer’s room.

This has the potential to significantly increase output. So this time his burden could be reduced as the cast will have a comeback in the show, who already have an idea about the show’s culture. Additionally, a new writer is highly expected to be part of the story.

Overall, the next installment is expected to be a big hit and stand by the expectations of fans like the first one. So yes, it becomes mandated for the creator to hire the best team. We will keep updating you with all the updates on this. So, keep exploring more stories with us.