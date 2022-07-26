If there’s one thing that people are doing when they’re not playing or watching sports, it’s playing sports-related games. And, who can blame them? There are some epic sports titles, and they’re all very realistic, too. However, with so many to choose from, which are the sports games of choice for 2022?

FIFA 22

There’s only one place to start with sports games everyone should be playing in 2022, and that’s with the current release from EA Sports. FIFA 22 is, by far and away, the best sports game on the planet and is playable across every device imaginable. Ultimate Team is its most popular game mode, and it has a massive following, with some going on to play FIFA professionally. If you want the most realistic football simulator out there, then look no further than FIFA 22. It’s currently unrivaled, but FIFA 23 can most likely change that!

Football Manager 2022

We mentioned how realistic FIFA 22 was as a football simulator in the sense of the action playing out on the pitch. But, for realism in general, nothing comes close to Football Manager, especially where its in-game stats are concerned. Believe it or not, football clubs and Sky Sports, amongst others, use the FM22 stats. And surprisingly enough, even gamblers, especially with the number of interesting sportsbook betting markets out there, game stats can help get the edge over bookmakers. Football Manager is a game that lets players live out their dreams of managing a professional football club. Often the one they support or the one with the most cash to spend.

NBA 2K22

The NBA is becoming increasingly popular around the world. And you could say that one reason for this is the hit NBA series from 2K. NBA 2K22 is the twenty-third release in the collection and arguably the best one yet. The game lets players not only use some of the top NBA stars on the planet but also allows them to forge their own careers in the sport. And at the same time, the gameplay is realistic, engaging and fast-paced. But get involved quick, as NBA 2K23 is on the horizon.

Madden NFL 22

We’ll close our list by mentioning another hit title from EA Sports, and this time it’s Madden. The Madden series is right up there with FIFA in terms of popularity, and again it’s EA, via Tiburon, delivering a realistic simulation of what happens on the NFL field. It’s the go-to game for all American football fans, and in many ways, the game modes in this title are similar to what we see in FIFA. But, for many, the big draw where Madden is concerned is having access to all the NFL’s top stars.

If sports and gaming are your things, then you are well covered. Of course, all mainstream sports have dedicated releases, as shown above. But there are plenty of other sports out there, such as athletics and tennis, that are playable too. So, whichever sport you’re into, you can always enjoy it as a video game when you aren’t playing it or watching it.