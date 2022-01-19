Sneakerella: Is This Series Renewed or Canceled?

Welcome back fam! Today we are here talking about an interesting concept-based story. The story is based on our all-time famous fairy tale Cinderella but with a lot of twists and no doubt you are going to fall in love with it just like I did! So let’s hear more about what the story is about.

Sneakerella is a modern-day fairytale based on all-time favorite story Cinderella but with some gender-based twist to it. Well, you can also say that this fairytale is all made in the subculture of New York City.

The story is about a teenager named El,( played by Chosen Jacobs). El has certain dreams of being a sneaker designer and is very much skilled in that particular field.

Well, the concept of the story is still the same but instead of glass slippers, we would be having something original and funky just like our favorite sneakers for this story.

However, EL got a big opportunity to fulfill his dream and had encountered Kira King, (played by Lexi Underwood) and that added a lot of magic to his story. He gathered all his courage and had decided to anyhow fulfill his dream to become a sneaker designer.

The story is all about how he’ll work hard towards his dreams and finally achieve them.

This movie is completely music inspired and has a cast full of famous known Stars along with Chosen Jacobs as he had gained a lot of popularity after his movie It and Lexi Underwood who is famous for her movie Little Fires Everywhere. So let’s dive in and see what we have in pockets for you about this movie.

Release Date: Sneakerella

As of now we only know that Sneakerella will be released on 13th May 2022 directly on Disney Plus. However earlier the movie was set to be released on 18th February 2022 which was further delayed due to unknown reasons.

For now, we’re certain that it will be out by 13th May but if it gets delayed or any further changes are made people will update you over here so do not forget to keep checking the column for all such amazing updates about your favorite shows.

Cast: Sneakerella

As of now, the entire cast has not been shared yet. But we are certain about a few names which we will be seeing in this upcoming movie. Below mentioned is the name of some characters who would be present in the cast of the movie:

El(by Chosen Jacobs)

Kira King(by Lexi Underwood)

Sami( by Devyn Nekoda)

Zelly(by Kolton Stewart)

Darius King( by John Salley)

Liv( by Robyn Alomar)

Denise King( by Yvonne Senat)

Trey( by Bryan Clark)

Other than these members some other members might also join the show. However, we have to wait for the official announcement by the makers of the show.

Plot: Sneakerella

The storyline of the movie is just the same as per the description given by Disney Plus. In the description, El is a very talented and motivated sneaker designer from Queen’s. He would be working as the stock boy in a store which once belonged to his late mother.

He would be hiding his talents from all from his stepfather and other evil stepbrothers who would constantly keep punishing him and never have been allowed to pursue his dreams. Later on, El will meet Kira king.

She would be the fiercely independent daughter of a famous basketball star who also would be a sneaker Tycoon called Darius king. When both of them met a sudden spark happened between the two and he got motivated to create some unique sneakers for her with the help of his best friend and also of fairy godfather’s magic.

He would get all the courage to use his talent to pursue what he has always dreamt of and become the best sneaker designer in the entire industry. He would be now ready to go and achieve his biggest dream.

Trailer: Sneakerella

The trailer for this movie has already been released on 12th November 2021 and it is available on various online platforms on which you can watch it so do not forget to watch the trailer now and mark the dates for this amazing movie.

Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about your favorite shows and favorite characters.