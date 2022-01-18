Armored Core: Release Date, Gameplay, and More

The most iconic third-person shooter video game Armored Core has a fanbase of millions globally. The game series began its debut in the 1990s with the last installation released in 2012. Now almost 10 years later, rumors of another extension, i.e Armored Core 6, are in the air and fans are eagerly waiting to hear the official news.

What does FromSoftware, the publishing company, have to say about it? Is the news true? Or is it yet another fruitless rumor with no authenticity? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Armored Core Season 6.

Armored Core Release Date

The rumors of Armored Core 6 began from a Resetera post that boosts some pretty legit information. It consists of a consumer survey containing screenshots, game synopsis, and gameplay strategy! The information seems authentic but we can’t say anything for sure until we hear from the game developers themselves.

Unfortunately, FromSoftware has not spoken up about the rumors yet. Thus, we don’t have any official information till now.

Based on the Resetera post, a lot of the development for Armored Core 6 is over! Hence, the new installation could come out as soon as next year! Even if you stretch it a lot, the game development process won’t take more than 2 years. So hopefully, we will be able to get our hands on Armored core 6 latest by 2024.

Just like its predecessors, the new installation will debut on PlayStation as well as Xbox and PC.

Armored Core Gameplay

According to the allegedly leaked Armored 6 details, the story will revolve around a special substance called Melange. This miraculous substance will have the power to bring about human advancement.

The leaked document reads,

“In the past, it caused a cosmic catastrophe on planet Bashtar that engulfed the surrounding star systems, and eventually its very existence was lost. Decades later, the Melange reaction was confirmed again on planet Bashtar.

In search of the unknown substance that should have been lost, various speculations begin to swirl. Various parties are getting involved; The government, corporations, cultists, and unknown mercenaries… The protagonist is one of them.”

It also explains that Bashtar was developed by Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The gameplay will be a third-person shooter just like the previous games. There will be a ginormous 3D map to guide players. The leaked screenshots contain pictures of snow-covered cities, sand-covered planes, and extraplanar space stations.

A huge part of the gameplay will be long-range combat using a plethora of dangerous weapons. For short-range combat, players can choose swords and shields. Players will be required to use both forms of combat in a strategic manner to defeat enemies.

A unique feature of Armored Core 6 will be special 3D movements that work at nonhuman speeds. This will only work if the movements are equally smooth or controlling the game will become a hassle!

System Requirements

Armored Core 6 requires the following system requirements

Core i7-4770K/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU

12 GB RAM

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB GPU

Armored Core Trailer

Unfortunately, there’s no official announcement or trailers for the new Armored Core extension till now. However, we will be sure to update you all as soon as get any more news.