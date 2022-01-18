Gran Turismo 7 Release Date, Details & New Gameplay Footage

Gran Turismo debuted on the original PlayStation platform and has since become one of Sony’s most prestigious and long-running titles. Although a driving simulation may not attract all players, this game has never failed to be a huge hit.

After all, while the original Gran Turismo was the finest game on the PlayStation 1, three subsequent franchise entries outsold it. Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec and Gran Turismo 4 are the second and third greatest titles on the PlayStation 2.

Even Gran Turismo Sport, a PlayStation 4 game, sold 8 million copies; it outsold some of the most cherished PS4 classics, such as Bloodborne and Persona 5.

To put it simply, Gran Turismo isn’t a franchise to dismiss just because it’s a racing game. Gran Turismo is among Sony’s most popular brands, and Gran Turismo 7 is expected to be just as lucrative.

Without any further hemming and hawing, here’s everything that you need to hear about Gran Turismo 7, including the release date, gameplay, trailers, and much more.

Gran Turismo 7 Release Date

Gran Turismo 7 was supposed to be released in 2021, however owing to Covid-related manufacturing challenges, it has been pushed back to 2022. During PlayStation’s 2021 Preview, the game got a new trailer, as well as its official March 4, 2022 launch date. The PlayStation website also hinted at the possibility of a Gran Turismo 7 beta test becoming available shortly.

Gran Turismo 7 has received a rating in Australia. This normally indicates that a game is nearing completion, but we already recognized that. We’ll eventually be able to somehow get our grips on Gran Turismo 7 in four months. Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for pre-order in Southeast Asian nations.

Gran Turismo 7 Gameplay

Gran Turismo 7 is a racing game with an emphasis on realism, showcasing actual automobile models that have been faithfully reproduced to satisfy any car enthusiast. Polyphony Digital promises to provide gamers with a believable representation of a screaming engine as they drive through breathtaking settings at crazy speeds.

Gran Turismo is a series for individuals who are intrigued with the minor changes in engine noise, interior decorating, modifying parts, and everything beneath the hood of a car. Gran Turismo 7 is designed for folks who enjoy driving actual vehicles, and if that describes you, this game is for you.

During PlayStation 2021 Preview, a new gameplay clip was shown, showcasing in-depth paint personalization, a realistic picture feature, sophisticated reflections inside the scene, and much more.

A slew of “Behind the Scenes” Gran Turismo 7 clips have been released on PlayStation’s YouTube account, providing details about the game’s paintwork, collectors, sceneries, starting line, racers, and tuners.

Gran Turismo 7 Trailer

Gran Turismo 7 has only had one trailer since its announcement in June 2020. Furthermore, it disclosed a lot about the game, such as the presence of recurring game types and the option to choose racing tracks from a globe map.

The briefing also showcased some of the game’s stunning scenery, with racers speeding across the Sierra Nevada mountains. Players will be able to race throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania, with lots of racecourses in each location.

Gran Turismo 7 Game Modes

The reintroduction of GT System Settings, a single-player game first presented in the series’ debut installment, has been announced for Gran Turismo 7. The version includes several racing contests and is similar to a career mode found in other sports games. There’s also a Multiplayer game option, which will very certainly allow people to race against each other.

When you enter the tuning shop, you may also work on your automobile by adjusting the chassis, transmission, brakes, air purifier, and other components. You’ll also be able to buy used automobiles from a dealer, and if the vehicle isn’t in the shape you want, you can tidy it up.

This will most likely be accomplished through GT Auto; in earlier editions, this enabled you to make cosmetic modifications to your ride, such as altering the paint finish, giving it a wash, swapping out the wheels, and more. The Gran Turismo 7 teaser also shows something called GT Cafe, although we don’t know what it’s for.

Brand Central is coming back from GT Sport, where gamers could previously examine automobile manufacturer rosters. It also served as a car dealership in Sport, although it’s unknown what it will do in Gran Turismo 7.

Scapes, the game’s equivalent of picture mode, is also making a big comeback. Sony has emphasized this in several of its exclusive titles, so a picture option comes as no surprise. The GT Sports Explore function, which allows users to examine each other’s photographs, paintwork, emblems, and replays, is also coming back.

DualSense Feature in Gran Turismo 7

Operating a vehicle on the PS5’s DualSense controller will be more realistic than ever. The experience of driving a fast car, from minor bumps on the road to the tires skirting around turns, will be felt via your controller, all thanks to haptic feedback.

And, with adjustable triggers, you’ll feel the impact of the pedal as you push down; various automobiles will even have to change pedal heaviness, providing each a unique sensation. And, while it has nothing to do with the DualSense, the PS5’s lightning-fast SSD technology allows you to hop from race to race speedier than ever before.

Ray Tracing In Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 will debut with real-time visual effects, and like previous PS5 titles, it will most likely be an option toggle to compromise performance. If you were thinking about what a Gran Turismo game with ray tracing may look like, the magnificent illumination was shown off in the game’s launch video.

Thoughts on Gran Turismo 7

For someone who hasn’t experienced much Gran Turismo, this current installment has piqued my attention. Investing in beautifully built automobiles and racing to earn the funds to improve their appearance and performance seems like a lot of fun.

Gran Turismo 7 should have a variety of race circuits to keep the player entertained, and a strong single-player game consisting of varied stages should make it an addictive encounter. I’ve never been a big fan of cars, but Gran Turismo 7 could alter that.