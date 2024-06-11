See Which Celebrities Are Gemini Signs Like You

Gemini season is here! This period, from May 20 to June 20, is all about the lively and curious energy of the third zodiac sign. Geminis, who are represented by twins, are known for their adaptability and durability as they can blend into any social situation making them true social chameleons. Geminis can find peace at everything whether they are home alone or having a blast at a club. Geminis are excellent thinkers and highly creative because they are ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury. So as we celebrate the Gemini season, let us take a closer look at the celebrities who celebrate their birthdays in this season.

Chris Evans

The American actor Chris Evans was born on 13th June 1981 which makes him a Gemini who will be celebrating his birthday soon. The actor became famous for his portrayal of Steve Rogers or Captain America in various MCU films from from Captain America: The First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame. The actor though does not believe in astrology but his former girlfriends have stated that he has many Gemini characteristics such as being very candid.

Heidi Klum

German-American model, Heidi Klum is also a television host, producer, and businesswoman. She was born on 1st June 1973 and considers herself a true Gemini. She became the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel. In addition to this, she also became the judge and host of Germany’s Next Topmodel and Project Runway. The model and host is very charming and her ability to wear different costumes shows her versatility in transforming into different characters.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are known as the Olsen twins and are popular American fashion designers and former actresses. Both the twins were born on 13th June 1986 and are true Geminis because, from their early careers as child actresses to famous entrepreneurs, they both have proved that they are very creative and intelligent which are the qualities of a Gemini.

Prince

Another well-known celebrity who is a Gemini, is the popular musician and multi-instrumentalist Prince whose real name is Prince Rogers Nelson. He is known as the greatest musician of his generation because he is a recipient of numerous awards. The musician was born on 7th June 1958 which makes him a Gemini and his career truly personifies the air sign. But the popular artist has died on 21st April 2016.

Laverne Cox

The American actress who rose to fame for her role of Sophia Burset on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black is Laverne Cox. She is a popular actress and an advocate for LGBTQ rights. She was born on 29th May 1972 and also has a twin brother named M Lamar. The actress has a charming and bubbly personality which are common traits of a Gemini.

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was a famous American actress and model who was widely known for playing blonde bombshell characters. She also became a sex symbol in the years 1950 and early 1960. The popular celebrity was born on June 1, 1926, which makes her a Gemini. However, she died on August 4, 1962, due to a drug overdose. During her lifetime, she was considered very intellectual and witty, which are qualities of a Gemini.

Tom Holland

The English actor, who has won a British Academy Film Award and three Saturn Awards, is famous for portraying Spider-Man in various MCU movies. He is also regarded as the most popular actor of his generation. Tom Holland was born on June 1, 1996, which makes him a Gemini. Tom Holland’s girlfriend Zendaya’s sun sign is ruled by Mercury, making them both detail-oriented and creative.

Naomi Campbell

Another celebrity who is ruled by the planet of communication is Naomi Campbell, who is a famous English model and media personality. The popular model was born on 22nd May 1970 and as seen by her diverse career, she is known to be multi-talented in her personal as well as professional life.

Awkwafina

The American actress, rapper, and comedian, Awkwafina, became famous when her song My Vag became popular on YouTube in the year 2012. After this, the rapper released her debut album Yellow Ranger which also became trending. She has also been a writer, co-creator, and executive producer of the series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. The well-known personality was born on 2nd June 1988 and is ruled by Mercury. She embodies the quick-witted and candid traits of Gemini, as seen by her various roles in films and shows.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is a popular American country music singer and television personality whose real name is Blake Tollison Shelton. As a singer, he first released his song Austin from his album Blake Shelton. He was born on 18th June 1976 which makes him a Gemini. The singer has the energetic and entertaining traits of Gemini as seen by his clever and humorous jokes on The Voice.

Kanye West

Another popular celebrity governed by the planet of communication is Kanye West, a famous American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer. His versatility and creativity are clearly shown in his diversified professional career. He is a Gemini because he was born on June 8, 1977. His daughter North also shares the same sign, as she was born on June 15. The rapper is widely known in the hip-hop world for his varied music style.

Riley Keough

Riley Keough is an American actress who became famous for her role as Marie Currie in the musical biopic The Runaways. She was born on 29th May 1989, which makes her a true Gemini. She has the characteristic of adapting fast to environments because she chose to pursue a career in acting by following her famous grandfather Elvis Presley’s footsteps. The actress also has a vibrant and intellectual personality.

Kendrick Lamar

The American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar, also known by his real name, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music outside the classical and jazz genres. The popular artist was born on June 17, 1987, which makes him a Gemini. His traits of being a Gemini are clearly shown by his clever lyrics because his raps are expressive, just like the sign.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter is an English actress who is well-known for her roles in various films and shows. She has also received awards and nominations, including the British Academy Film Award and an International Emmy Award. She was born on 26 May 1966, which makes her a Gemini. As ruled by Mercury, she is a versatile actor who has been recognized for playing the roles of Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland and Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films.

Cillian Murphy

Another well-known celebrity who is a Gemini is Cillian Murphy. He is a famous Irish actor who began his professional career by appearing in a play called Disco Pigs and also appeared in its screen adaptation. He is also known for being featured in 28 Days Later and Red Eye. The widely acclaimed actor was born on 25 May 1976, which makes him a Gemini. His charming performance in Oppenheimer captivated everyone, which is a trait of Gemini.

Venus Williams

The professional tennis player Venus Williams is widely known for being the former No. 1 in both singles and doubles. Because of her professional journey, she is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players. She was born on 17th June 1980 and is ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury. She is Gemini, and she is known for her agility, both mentally and physically.

Lenny Kravitz

Another versatile celebrity who is a Gemini is Lenny Kravitz, the famous American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and actor. He was exposed to the entertainment industry because his parents, Sy Kravitz and Roxie Roker, were already well-known. Also, the renowned celebrity grew up in a musically diverse environment. The singer was born on 26 May 1964 and has broad interests, which are depicted by his diverse career.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is a widely recognized American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. She has also been named the highest-paid actress several times. The renowned actress started her professional career as a child actress, appearing with her father. Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975, which makes her a Gemini. She is exceptionally intelligent and intellectual, which is shown by her projects and activism.

Paul McCartney

The English singer, songwriter, and musician Paul McCartney gained prominence as a member of the musical group The Beatles. He played the bass guitar and contributed to writing songs and lead vocals with John Lennon. The renowned musician is a Gemini because he was born on June 18, 1942, and is a natural creator. He is perfectly versatile and creative, which is shown by his responsibilities in The Beatles.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Another American actress who is ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, is Ginnifer Goodwin, whose real name is Jennifer Michelle Ginnifer Goodwin. The actress became famous by starring as Margene Heffman in the HBO drama series Big Love. The popular actress was born on 22nd May 1978, which makes her a Gemini. She has a bubbly and creative personality, which are common traits of a Gemini.

Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman, who is widely known as Alexandra Rose Raisman, is a popular American artistic gymnast and two-time Olympian who has retired. She is mostly known for winning the 2012 Olympics in London, where she won a gold medal in the team and floor competitions. In addition to being a gymnast, she is also an activist who likes to speak on social causes. She was born on 25th May 1994 which makes her Gemini.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer is a well-known American actress who has received many awards, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Golden Globe Award. She started her career by appearing in the drama A Time to Kill. The actress was born on 25 May 1970, which makes her a Gemini. She is a versatile and creative actress, which is clearly shown by the different roles she plays.

Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer, whose real name is Christopher Paul Colfer, is an American actor and singer who became widely known for portraying Kurt Hummel on the television musical show Glee. He has also written, starred in, and produced his film Struck by Lightning, which was released in 2012. The actor was born on 27 May 1990, which makes him a true Gemini, and the traits of the sun sign are clearly shown by his diverse professional career.

Mel B

Another Gemini star is Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Janine Brown. She is a popular English singer, songwriter, television personality, and actress who was born on 29 May 1975. She is versatile, creative, and multi-talented, which is clearly seen in her diversified professional career.

Idina Menzel

Idina Kim Menzel, who is widely known by her stage name Idina Menzel, is a popular American actress and singer. She is also known as the Queen of Broadway because of her work in musicals on Broadway and her stage presence. She is also known for voicing the character of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen franchise. The popular actress was born on 30th May 1971, which makes her a true Gemini and ruled by the planet of communication.

Amy Schumer

Another celebrity who is a Gemini and has a diversified professional career is Amy Schumer. She is a famous American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director who made her starring debut in the film Trainwreck, which she also wrote herself. The multi-talented celebrity was born on June 1, 1981, and is a true Gemini because she is very intelligent and intellectual.

Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Earl Miller III, widely known as Wentworth Miller, is a popular American actor and screenwriter who also has British descendants. He first rose to prominence by playing Michael Scofield in the Fox series Prison Break and received a Golden Globe nomination. The actor was born on June 2, 1972, which makes him a Gemini.

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper is an American broadcast journalist and political commentator who is popular for anchoring the CNN show Anderson Cooper 360°. In addition to CNN, he also serves as a correspondent for CBS News. The renowned personality was born on June 3, 1967, which makes him a Gemini, ruled by Mercury. The characteristics of a Gemini are clearly shown in his personality, as he is very candid and intelligent.

Mark Wahlberg

The popular American actor Mark Wahlberg, previously known as Marky Mark, is famous for starring in comedy, drama, and action genres. For his performances in films and television shows, he has received numerous awards and nominations. The actor who starred in Instant Family was born on June 5, 1971, which makes him a Gemini.

Liza Weil

The American actress who is well-known for her role as Paris Geller in the comedy-drama series Gilmore Girls is Liza Weil. She has also starred as Paris Geller in the Netflix revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The American actress was born in New Jersey on 5th June 1977, which means she is ruled by Mercury and is Gemini.

Michael Cera

The Canadian actor Michael Cera, whose real name is Michael Austin Cera, is well-known for playing awkward, shy, and offbeat characters. He is mostly known for playing the role of Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Evan in Superbad. The popular celebrity is a Gemini because he was born on June 7, 1988, and is ruled by Mercury. He is a versatile and intellectual actor, which is depicted by his varied choice of roles.

Bill Hader

Bill Hader is a popular American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director who is a Gemini because he was born on June 7, 1978. He is a multi-talented and versatile celebrity whose professional career is diversified. The actor is widely known for being a cast member of the NBC comedy show Saturday Night Live for eight years.