22-year-old Riley Strain was reported missing on March 8, 2024. He was on a fraternity trip to Tennessee, intending to attend the bar Luke’s 32 Bridge, owned by country music star Luke Bryan. Reportedly, he was last seen at Gay Street after getting kicked out of the bar around 9:52 PM via police body camera footage. His friends and family contacted the police after they couldn’t contact him. However, initial efforts to find Strain’s whereabouts were unsuccessful.

As the massive search began, the bartender who had served Riley Strain that night was questioned. He explained that Riley had overspent and was struggling to pay the bills.

Four days before the body was found, security footage showed the Nashville Police had released Riley Strain. Riley was seen loitering on Gay Street when he encountered Officer Reginald Young. The officer was investigating a call for robbery. The two briefly exchanged greetings, and Officer Young commented that Strain did not seem distressed. Hence, it hints at a purely accidental cause of death.

Moreover, massive search parties, including helicopters, boats, drones, and extensive ground networks, were established to find Riley Strain after the missing person report was filed. Details of the exhaustive search were updated on the official Nashville Police X account.

Strain’s phone was switched off and out of reach. Verizon Wireless confirmed Riley’s last location through the cell tower. It was directed toward 19 Oldham Street. The search party started the operation from this location, but it was futile.

Two weeks after the extensive search, Riley Strain’s body was recovered from the Cumberland River on Friday.

Spokesperson and Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake disclosed the discovery details. He said he expected the body to show up within the area. Riley Strain’s body was found eight miles away from downtown, where the bar was located. According to the experts, people who die by drowning resurface later. Additionally, someone of Riley Strain’s height and weight would resurface between days 14 and 20. Since it had been 14 days since Riley went missing, the police were hyper-vigilant. Eventually, the body was spotted by a worker in the area around 7:30 AM.

Riley Strain Cause of Death and Autopsy Report

Riley Strain’s body was promptly taken to the coroner’s office for identification. The medical examiner confirmed it was Riley through personal belongings, attire, and general appearance.

Additionally, the police recovered Riley Strain’s bank card on the banks of the Cumberland River.

An autopsy of the body is still pending. However, the official statement by the police denies any foul play, and as of now, the cause of death is an accident.

Moreover, Riley Strain was just a student. The sudden news of his death has shocked everyone. Social media was swamped with messages of disbelief and condolences.

Riley Strain was enrolled at the University of Missouri. He was only visiting Nashville for an event. Mon Choi, the president of the University of Missouri, where Riley studied, officially disclosed the news. He also offered counseling services for the staff and students to recover from the unexpected and tragic passing of Riley Strain.

Michelle Whiteid, Riley Strain’s mother, addressed the news with eyes welling with tears.

“I just ask that you mommas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please,” she said. “Please, for me, just hug your babies tight tonight.”

His stepfather, Chris Whiteid, commented on Riley’s closeness with his mother. He would call her three to four times a day. Thus, his disappearance was the family’s worst nightmare.

The college fraternity, Delta Chi, also released its statement. They were supposed to be attending the private event together. Certainly, they must be devastated after finding out their esteemed fraternity brother had died.

Speculations Around the Cause of Death

The Metropolitan Nashville police department denied any foul play-related trauma. Yet the autopsy report is still pending to confirm death by drowning.

Surprisingly, deaths at the Cumberland River are a common occurrence. The river banks are exposed and invisible in the dark. Often, drunk individuals tend to drown in the water, especially when they’re lost and alone at night.

Additionally, the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission is looking into Riley Strain’s case. According to the TABC, it is unlawful to serve more alcoholic drinks to a visibly drunk individual. What’s worse is that they kicked him out without a chaperone.

He only had one drink and two glasses of water. But video footage of Riley’s encounter with the police shows that he was rather intoxicated. In this case, the bartenders could be held responsible for negligence.

Notably, these are all speculations for now, but if proven correct, they could cause some serious repercussions. Riley Strain’s untimely death might have been prevented with better discretion and a sense of responsibility for the well-being of others.

