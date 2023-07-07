Rally Sport & What is Special About it?

Rally is a form of high-speed motorsport. It is distinctive in terms of race location and timing. Races are held on any surface and in any weather: paving asphalt, gravel, snow, and ice, and occasionally all at once. Races are conducted in any month of the year and in any weather.

Automotive competitions can be categorized based on the sorts of tracks where the competitions are arranged, the features of the racing equipment, the features of the sporting laws, and so on. This sport has numerous subspecies. Classic rally, rally-raid, trophy, and rally-cross are the most prevalent. The success in this kind of sport strictly depends on crew and equipment preparation, which is a distinguishing point compared to other sports.

Classic rally

Classic rally is a sort of car racing that takes place on public roads rather than restricted courses. The road is separated into sections with high speeds and crossings. The high-speed section of the classic rally in Europe is around 130 kilometers long. The rally includes the high-speed portion. This is where the rally takes place; only here can you demonstrate your talents, equipment preparation, crew, speed, and compete with rivals.

Everything that athletes have been training for months takes place at the high-speed section. Only at these types of rallies do fans go many kilometers in search of fascinating spots to watch, and they sometimes have to occupy their seats even late at night in order to watch the speeding sports vehicles. If they are lucky, and this happens frequently, they can see a ditch or a car flipping.

Drivers must closely adhere to the ‘legend’ produced by the organizers during the crossings. ‘Legend’ is a command that specifies the route, the speed at which the car must proceed, and the time in which the crew must pass a particular segment of the course. Any infringement of the legend will result in sanctions for the riders. Participants in a traditional rally start at equal time intervals and do not cross each other on the track. Participants must familiarize themselves with the course and record the route in transcripts prior to the commencement of the tournament.

Between the high-speed sections and the crossings there are additional service zones. The service area entrance resembles a city in itself, complete with tents, kitchens, power stations, car washes and tyre repair businesses. Each team arranges everything on its own in a location determined by the organizers: a field, an airport, a parking lot, etc. Only here can a sports car be maintained, wheels replaced, all parts broken during the service replaced, and so on. The duration spent in service is likewise restricted, ranging from 10 to 60 minutes.

Rally Raid

Rally raid is a sort of an automotive competition that occurs on both rugged terrain (off-road) and public highways. Unlike traditional rallies, the length of the track can be up to 6500 km, the competition can last up to 10 days, and the circuit can cross many countries’ borders. Because the crew does not have the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the terrain prior to the competition, rally-raid competitors must have highly developed visual logic and the capacity to orient themselves successfully on any terrain.