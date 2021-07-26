Queen Season 2- Everything you Need to Know

The Tamil web series, Queen, is based on a superstar turned politician J Jayalalithaa who was a queen by personality. The series is based on a book written by Anita Sivakumarannitha. It’s been more than a year since season 1 aired on 14 December 2019 on Mx Player and later on in July 2020 on Zee Tamil. Looking at season 1 success, it’s no surprise that viewers are eagerly waiting for Queen Season 2.

They want to know when the show is releasing or if it is even renewed. Has the filming begun? Will Ramya Krishnan return? Is the script written? Luckily for them, we have answered all their questions and much more below!

Queen Season 2 Renewal and Release Date

Queen was renewed for a season 2 in April 2020. It was no surprise considering the success it received. Furthermore, Queen season 1 also recently received an award for being the Best Original Series at Singapore’s Asian Acadamy creative awards.

In addition to this, season two’s cast and script have been finalized. However, the filming hasn’t started yet. This means that fans will have to wait another year to watch season 2. According to us, it will probably air sometime in 2022.

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around the history and the life of Shakthi Seshadri. It shows how she ruled at a time when men were mostly listened to. It shows how a student who did very well at school ends up with a future no one expected. It shows the roaring of a woman who was a Queen in herself. It shows Shakthi in her true form.

In season one, viewers saw Shakthi become a strong and resilient woman. They saw her overcome financial troubles as she didn’t belong to a well-off family. They saw her get down by people closest to her and then rise stronger than ever. What they didn’t see was, Shakthi turned into a politician. So, season 2 is probably going to explore that area. Viewers will get a chance to see Shakthi resonate with the people around her as she fights to make a place for herself in the politics of India.

Moreover, the plot for season 2 has been decided as the scripts are ready. We got this confirmation through the lead actress, Ramya, who said this:

“Last when I spoke to (writer) Reshma, she was done with the script. It’s all ready to go on floors, but it all depends on the quarantine phase.”

We are also sure that season 2 will be an even much bigger hit than season 1. At this time, there will be more twists and turns, and things are going to get more complicated. Regarding season 2, Ramya stated the following:

“I am just waiting to get there and be a part of it. People can expect more action, more interesting content, thrilling and exciting content”.

Queen Season 2 Cast

Most of the cast from Queen season 1 will return as viewers will get an even more inside look at politician J Jayalalithaa.

Ramya Krishnan

Anika Surendra

Anjana Jayaprakash

Lilette Dubey

Vamsi Krishna

Sonia Agarwal

Tulasi

Viji Chandrashekhar

Vanitha Krishna Chandran

Indrajith Sukumaran

Queen Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for season 2 isn’t out yet, as filming has to begin yet. The filming has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic but hopefully will begin quite soon. This means the trailer will probably be released earliest in 2022.