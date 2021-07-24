Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2- Renewed or Cancelled?

Produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios, Master of the Universe: Revelation is an animated fantasy superhero TV show. It is actually an extension of the original 1983 Masters of the Universe series and picks up the story after the show ended in 1985. Masters of the Universe: Revelation season 2 is set in the world of Eternia and deals with the Royal Guard Captain Teela trying to reforge the Sword of Power so that she can save the universe from ending.

Full of explosive plot twists, magic, and evil, the series has been an absolute hit! With season 1 recently coming to an end, fans are yearning to know the release date of the second season so that all their questions are answered. When will Season 2 premiere? What will be its plot? Will any new characters appear in it? Keep on reading to find out the answers to all your questions about Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation premiered on July 23, 2021, with five 30 minutes episodes. The creator of the series, Kevin Smith, confirmed the series renewal for another season in an Instagram post. He said that the first season was the beginning part of a two-part show. Thus, fans should be ecstatic that more episodes of their favorite superhero show will be coming their way.

Season 2 was confirmed for production even before Season 1 was released, and thus, it is highly likely that filming for it has already begun. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact release date yet, but we hope to get one soon now that season 1 has ended. However, based on our predictions, fans may get to watch Season 2 as early as late 2021!

Plot

In Season 1, we saw Teela and her team traveling into the realms of hell like Subternia and paradise-like Preternia to get back the two blades required to reforge the Sword of Power. The sword was needed to restore the magic of Eternia, without which the planet would ultimately die. It was successfully reforged in the last episode of Season 1 using Roboto’s Quark Particle collider, but a major plot twist took place at the end! Skeletor, the main antagonist who had supposedly died, emerged from Evil Lyn’s wand, stabbed Adam ( the soon-to-be He-Man), and took control of the Sword of Power. With the sword, he called down the Power of Grayskull and became He-Man. He then declared himself as the Master of the Universe, after which the credits rolled in!

In Season 2, we will see Teela beginning her journey of becoming Castle Grayskull’s next sorceress. However, she still doesn’t trust magic too much and maybe quite hesitant to use her powers. The second season will be quite an exciting one with lots of enemies for the heroes of Eternia to fight. Firstly, Skeletor has become extremely powerful after gaining control of the Sword of Power. Then, there are Tri-Klops and his army of technology worshipping minions. Let’s also not forget that Evil-Lyn and the other lieutenants don’t trust Skeletor too much, and they may devise a plan to betray and overpower him in the upcoming season. We will also discover what happens to Adam after getting stabbed. Will he survive? Or will he succumb to his fatal wounds and die as a hero?

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2 Cast

Most cast members will be returning for Season 2 except Griffin Newman, who voiced Orko as his character is dead now. The returning cast members include

Chris Wood voiced Prince Adam, aka He-Man, the superhero who sacrifices his life and afterlife to save Eternia.

Mark Hamill voiced Skeletor- the main antagonist who wants to take over the whole universe.

Liam Cunningham voiced Duncan, aka Man-At-Arms- a member of the government who is also a royal guard.

Sarah Michelle Gellar voiced Teela, the major protagonist of the show, who is given the task to reforge the Sword of Power.

Lena Headey voiced Evil-Lyn, An evil witch who is the second in command of Skeletor.

Diedrich Bader voiced King Randor, the noble King of Eternia, who is the father of Prince Adam.

Alicia Silverstone voiced Queen Marlena, King Randor’s wife.

Stephan Root voiced Cringer, a large green and yellow cat who is Prince Adam’s companion. He converts her into a battle cat using his powers when needed.

Susan Eisenberg voiced Sorceress of Castle Grayskull aka Teela Na, the Guardian of Castle Grayskull.

Kevin Michael Richardson, who voiced Beast Man, Skeletor’s right-hand man.

Henry Rollins voiced Tri-Klops, Skeletor’s minion who has his own army.

Jason Mewes voiced Stinkor, a humanoid skunk who can release poisonous odors that immobilize his enemies.

Justin Long voiced Roboto, a powerful machine made by Man-At-Arms who has a heart that allows him to feel and care.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for Season 2 will be released once we get an official release date in the next 2-3 months. Thus, the trailer will most likely release in Fall 2021.